Dow Crashes 666 Points When Trump Releases FISA Memo

And let’s not forget the BITCOIN crash, and while we’re on the subject all the train crashes
The people at SGTreport have done some leg work to tie together these events, plus the statements by Q, to give us an interesting view into the house of mirrors:
If you have a 7:29 minutes to spare, they are pretty interesting.
“For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.” – Like 8:17
“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” – John 16:33
Lock and load. It’s coming.
I try to keep that verse re the hidden being revealed in mind so as to keep my relationship with God on track
What goes up must go down and up again, as the world rotates in its axis.
I greatly disagree with the reason the Stock Market crashed that much, then dived further the next day. No, it wasn’t because of the memo involving the FISA Memo. The reason the Stock Market tanked was because Janet Yellin, Chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, just before stepping down said the price of stocks are overinflated and need to be fixed. She did this intentionally because she was part of the Deep State Elites, originally hired by Obama, & she’s part of the swamp that wants Trump to look bad because the Elites didn’t go after Trump’s weaknesses, but his main strength, which is a growing economy. This all makes more sense than what the article claims.
The Dallas Fed chair made THREE negative announcements the morning before THE MEMO was released.
Upon word there was a second MEMO, THE FED again pushed negative vibes, crashing the market further.
Don’t believe this is organized? Look at this headline:
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/06/heres-how-much-the-stock-market-would-have-to-drop-to-wipe-out-donald-trumps-stock-rally.html
We are in open economic warfare, by the Fed, Wall Street & the Deep State against basically the world.
p.s. if we had a functional SEC, they would have a hot list of what parties have sold off heavily in the past month, and they would make it VERY public.
Never happen when yet another agency is compromised.
It was to be expected whenever there is a record high. The market will turn down, to the degree that it will go down is another matter but as long as the market is not in a depression then the market will go back to it’s peak……
And yet another Amtrak mishap today!
Amtrak was not at fault for a garbage truck driver going around operating crossing protection gates (VA). Likewise, Amtrak was not responsible for a CSX crew being criminally negligent in leaving a mainline switch lined to the siding where they had tied down their train. PTC (big pork) would not have prevented either incident. In the latter, the signal system was under repair by CSX and signals (and thus PTC) were inoperative. CSX safety procedures were gutted by recently deceased Hunter Harrison and his Vampire Capitalist asset stripper patron. That railroad has been destroyed in under a year by Wall Street sell it all and leave in the night parasites.
The Acela uncoupling problem is open. Will update when I find more info.
Our Lady of Light to the People of the United States of America 2/2/18
https://apocalypseparadigm.blogspot.com/2018/02/our-lady-of-light-to-people-of-united.html
