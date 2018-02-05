QAnon: John Podesta in ill health; Tony Podesta in custody

John Podesta is a longtime Democratic Party operative who was White House chief of staff in Bill Clinton’s administration, White House counselor in the Obama administration and, most recently, chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Tony Podesta, John’s brother, is a powerful DC-based Democrat lobbyist.

The mysterious Trump Administration insider, Q Anon, posted this about John and Tony Podesta on January 28, 2018:

“John Podesta is in ill health at the moment. Skippy was in a military medical facility till Monday, just left. Waiting to hear where he is right now. His brother is in the lower 48 in Military Custody. GITMO journeys R 2 get the intel, they are not yet permanent residents. Again, for the record,we have never said they were there permanently.We said they had visits,some for much longer than others.There R so many moving parts that it changes not by day/week but by the minute…. No deals for the people at the very top.”

In early November 2017, it was rumored that Tony Podesta had been indicted and arrested. He had not tweeted (@realTonyPodesta) since June 16, 2017.

You already know about the Podesta brothers’ fondness for a cannibalism painting and their invitation to “artist” Marina Abramovic’s satanic spirit cooking dinner, as well as a hanging sculpture in Tony Podesta’s living room, “The Arch of Hysteria,” which is a homage to how cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer posed one of his victims.

Here are more “fun” facts about the Podesta brothers:

(1) John Podesta has an alter ego named “Skippy”: He told an interviewer that his hot temper “accounts for the occasional appearance of Skippy, his sarcastic and ill-humored alter ego.” (Politico)

(2) John Podesta likes to slaughter pigs: In that same fawning Politico article (July 10, 2009) by Marian Burros, John Podesta said that while attending law school at Georgetown, to earn money he spent two years working at Turkey Run Farm (now called Claude Moore Colonial Farm) in McLean, VA, where he learned how to butcher and roast a pig. Podesta said:

“It’s best to do the butchering at 4 a.m., because pigs should be slaughtered when it is cool, and it takes a long time to roast them. The pig is hauled on a front-end loader in order to split and gut it. It’s most important to slow the pig down by shooting it between the eyes so you can cut its throat. It makes the pig less ornery and a whole lot more cooperative than if you just stick a knife in its throat.”

Podesta used to have a picture of a pig on a spit as his computer screen saver, but his staffers made him get rid of it, because “They couldn’t stand looking into the pig’s eyes during meetings.”

(3) Tony Podesta once sent an email to John and wife Mary, with the subject “Last night was fun,” referencing a “torture chamber” (source: WikiLeaks):

~Eowyn

