Brad Britt in 2011: ‘I made a pact with the Devil’

On September 9, 2011, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Brad Pitt and his co-stars (Chris Pratt, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Jonah Hill) met with journalists to publicize the movie Moneyball.

As reported by Huffington Post, Pitt said with a straight face:

“I related it more to my upbringing, I grew up in a very Christian environment — a very healthy environment and a loving a family — but there were parameters that I didn’t understand, that I questioned it, and it took me until my adult years until I could really try new things… That was satanism, it works really well, I made a pact and the movie came out, so… No, you’re really dealing with certain things as you grow up and you’ve got to try things on for yourself and really figure out what works for you and what doesn’t. I just relate to that time, it’s a very personal time, it’s a comfort system and you cut the tether and find yourself very on your own with nothing to hold on to.”

The audience laughed. But you can see for yourself in the video clip below that Pitt wasn’t joking. Look at his eyes.

It now “makes sense” that, posing for the New York Times, Brad Pitt made the 666 sign with his hand.

As explained in the article, “Top Ten Illuminati Signs“:

The sign is made by touching your thumb with your index finger making a circle. The other fingers follow the index’s shape thus forming the tail of two 6s…. The sign is given as a pledge of allegiance to Satan. When it is given over the eye, it represents the eye of Lucifer.

~Eowyn

