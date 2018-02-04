Sunday Devotional: ‘All authority in Heaven and Earth’

Mark 1:21-26, 29-34

Then they came to Capernaum,

and on the sabbath Jesus entered the synagogue and taught.

The people were astonished at his teaching,

for he taught them as one having authority and not as the scribes.

In their synagogue was a man with an unclean spirit;

he cried out, “What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth?

Have you come to destroy us?

I know who you are—the Holy One of God!”

Jesus rebuked him and said,

“Quiet! Come out of him!”

The unclean spirit convulsed him and with a loud cry came out of him.

On leaving the synagogue

Jesus entered the house of Simon and Andrew with James and John.

Simon’s mother-in-law lay sick with a fever.

They immediately told him about her.

He approached, grasped her hand, and helped her up.

Then the fever left her and she waited on them.

When it was evening, after sunset,

they brought to him all who were ill or possessed by demons.

The whole town was gathered at the door.

He cured many who were sick with various diseases,

and he drove out many demons,

not permitting them to speak because they knew him.

I don’t know why, over the ages, there had accrued an image of our Lord as an effete, meek, wimpy guy with long hair and sandals, like a 1960s hippie.

But the above passage from Mark 1 and other accounts in the New Testament make clear Jesus is anything but mild and effeminate. On the contrary:

He spoke with authority, more learned than the scribes and rabbis.

He transformed water into wine.

He walked on water.

He instantaneously cured the sick, the lame, and the blind.

Demons recognize and obey Him.

He silenced demons with a one-word command: “Quiet!”

He drove out demons with four-words: “Come out of him!”

He even raised the dead.

And He told us: “Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword.” –Matthew 10:34.

Today, more than two thousands years after, just invoking His name repels demons.

Because He has “all authority in Heaven and Earth“.

Just ponder those six words . . . .

May the peace and love of Jesus Christ our Lord be with you,

~Eowyn

