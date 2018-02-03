Washington state senate approves bill mandating abortion coverage

Demorats: Making sure somebody pays for (my body) my choice.

From MyNorthwest.com: The Washington State Senate approved a bill that would require health insurers covering maternity care to also cover abortions.

“Washington has long led the way on this issue, and passing the Reproductive Parity Act (RPA) will be yet another example of that,” said state Sen. Steve Hobbs (D-Lake Stevens), who introduced the bill this legislative session in Olympia. “It should pass, and we should move quickly on it because these days it’s really anybody’s guess as to what the Trump administration will or won’t do next.”

Hobbs, along with Rep. Eileen Cody (D-Seattle), in the House, have introduced this bill in the upper chamber for years, but it hasn’t passed despite some bi-partisan support. When it was first discussed in 2012, it failed 26-23. With Democrats recently taking control of the Washington state Senate, Hobbs believes that the shift in power will lead to swift passage.

Washington state already has laws in places that protects reproductive health rights; voters passed an initiative in 1991 that would keep protections in place for women in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned. What SB 6219 focuses on is affordability of coverage.

The average cost for an abortion is around $650, and the monthly income of a full-time, low-wage worker in the Puget Sound region is $1,400, according to The Northwest Abortion Access Fund – an organization that helps women pay for care.

Activists say that this bill is a step forward to help alleviate the cost of an abortion for many women so they don’t have to seek additional financial help. It would also set up a type of reimbursement program for women — including non-citizens — without insurance or who are on Medicaid.

But some families will still be left with high deductibles. Also, when a woman passes a certain point age of pregnancy, the cost increases.

But right now, Rogers (I don’t know who this Rogers person is; not previously identified in this article) says with facing potentially harmful federal restrictions under the Trump administration on funding for legal abortion, the RPA would make sure that state law applies as broadly as possible without violating those restrictions.

Some believe taxpayers aren’t responsible for funding this

Human Life of Washington — a right to life group — strongly opposes RPA. Its government relations expert Sarah Davenport-Smith says it forces taxpayers who are against contraception and abortion to pay for something they don’t support.

According to Davenport-Smith, while abortions and abortifacient drugs are legal, there is no requirement for taxpayers to fund them.

Why supporters think this needs to pass now

The political climate is also why the bill covers several rules for birth control access, said Executive Director Tiffany Hankins of NARAL Pro-Choice Washington, a chapter of a national organization that supports women making personal decisions about their reproductive health.

Many of these rules ensuring contraceptive equity and affordability already exist through the Washington state insurance commissioner’s office. Under their rules, most health plans currently must cover Food and Drug Administration-approved contraceptive methods prescribed by their in-network medical provider, and this is without people having to deal with copays, deductibles, and coinsurance.

But having these rules in a bill would strengthen those rules. People could see changes as soon as 2019 if the bill passes. It specifically applies to a health plan issued or renewed on Jan. 1, 2019.

