Maxine Waters says Trump’s speeches should come with parental advisory warnings

Crazy talk.

From Daily Mail: Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters says President Donald Trump‘s public remarks should come with a parental advisory.

Waters called Trump a ‘racist’ and said he is a ‘terrible role model for our children’ in a response to Trump’s State of the Union address that aired during a BET special on Wednesday evening. ‘Whenever he appears on TV there should be a disclaimer that says “This may be may not be acceptable for children,” ‘ she said.

A vocal opponent of Trump’s in Congress, Waters called for his impeachment last month after he was accused of calling Haiti and African nations ‘s**hole countries’ in a conversation on immigration.

Hounding him on Wednesday for the comment Trump says he did not make, Waters said his ‘vulgarity and his disrespect for women and people of color’ warrants a disclaimer.

At a luncheon with network anchors on Tuesday afternoon Trump mused that he wants to unify the country. ‘I want to see our country united. I want to bring our country back from a tremendous divisiveness,’ he said, ‘which has taken place not just over one year, over many years, including the Bush years, not just Obama.’

The annual event preceded the president’s State of the Union address, which the White House said would be bipartisan in tone.

A line on immigration reform and Trump’s desire to restrict migration to nuclear families had Democrats hissing, though.

Democrats were also chagrined about a reference Trump made to MS-13 and the gang’s recruitment tactics. They accused Trump of falsely equating vicious murders with Dreamers, the illegal immigrant youth who came to the United States as children.

Waters said ‘it’s impossible to believe’ Trump when ‘he tries to declare that he wants to bring the country together’ because he has ‘divided the country in ways that no other modern president has done.’

‘One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential. He’s not presidential and he never will be presidential. He claims that he’s bringing people together but make no mistake, he is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist,’ she said.

Waters said her remarks are not just a response to Trump’s address, ‘They are a warning to the American people – a warning that this president does not deserve to represent us, and that he’s taken America down the road to isolation and division.’

Acknowledging her impeachment call, a year into Trump’s four years in office, she said, ‘The time is now. We must organize, challenge and resist.’

DCG

Advertisements