Hollyweird still believes we care about them: Stars launch “Glam Up the Midterms” to get millennials to vote

Because apparently this process – when election day is, how to register to vote, and who the candidates are – is too complicated for some people to figure out. Shouldn’t the public education system have taught millennials how this whole election thing works?

Hint: If millennials can’t access the internet to figure out the election process, maybe they shouldn’t be voting.

From Hollyweird Reporter: Funny or Die has commissioned Billy Eichner and other big-name comedians to encourage millennials to vote during the Nov. 6 midterm elections with the launch of the “Glam Up the Midterms” campaign.

“I had a dream last night that several small town Americans called me and were begging me to have more TV and film personalities lecture them about politics,“ Eichner said of the campaign. “So I’m here to answer their prayers!

According to an NBC news poll, only 12 percent of millennials voted in the last midterm election, something that Eichner wants to change by bringing various stars to districts across the country. Comedians participating in the campaign include James Corden, Sarah Silverman, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, John Oliver, Robin Thede, Andy Cohen and Chelsea Handler.

In all seriousness, I have certainly skipped more than a few midterm elections in my day — and now I deeply regret it,” the Emmy-winning actor said. “So, after years of shouting at people on Billy on the Street, I’ve decided it’s time to use my voice to do some good and to encourage young people all across the country not to make the same mistakes I did. Say what you will about me, I have a lot of energy and I can’t wait to use it to help get out the vote and help ‘Glam Up The Midterms’ on Nov 6th!”

During former president Barack Obama’s term, Funny or Die helped raise awareness about Obamacare with the president’s appearance on Zach Galifianakis’ Between Two Ferns. Funny or Die indicated that Trump wasn’t as game as Obama or even former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who sat for a Between Two Ferns interview.

“Sadly, the former host of Celebrity Apprentice won’t return our phone calls,” Funny or Die DC’s head writer David Litt joked of Trump. “But we’ll be working with artists across the country to increase the number of Americans – especially young people – who vote in 2018.”

The campaign will work to convince voters under the age of 40 to fight for democracy and take the time to vote in November.

The “Glam Up the Midterms” portion starts at the 2:41 mark in the above video.

DCG

