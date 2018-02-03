Dog visits owner’s grave every day

This is Caesar, a little dog whose owner, a 79-year-old man in Turkey, was paralyzed.

When his owner passed away, Caesar mourned at his funeral.

The owner’s son, Ali, adopted Caesar.

Ali noticed that every morning, Caesar would leave the house.

So Ali decided to follow the little dog to find out where he goes . . . .

~Eowyn

  1. Christian Zionist | February 3, 2018 at 4:37 pm | Reply

    Richard Gere starred in the true story of another dog just like this little Ceasar. The name of the movie was Hachi, and it too was the story of the dog’s loyalty and the loss of a master. My grandma found a little puppy in a snowbank one year and brought her home. Her name was Skippy, and when grandpa died, she mourned for the longest time. Only the great love my grandma gave her kept her going. Animals are such creatures of God…and dogs are so very special. God spelled backwards.

    Liked by 1 person

