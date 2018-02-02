Shun the satanic ice cream ‘Sweet Jesus’

I’ve said this before:

Evil no longer hides in the shadows. It has become emboldened and “in your face”.

There’s a Canadian ice cream brand, Sweet Jesus, that you must shun.

It’s an ice cream from Hell.

With sleek stylish ads, “Sweet Jesus” Ice Cream has enjoyed widespread success in their many shops in Canada and the U.S. But it is blasphemous and utterly satanic, shown by the upside-down cross and the lightning bolt in its logo:

The lightning bolt, at a minimum, is a pagan symbol, signifying Zeus or Jupiter. John Namnik points out that:

The symbol of the lightning bolt is also prevalent in satanism. It most likely originates from the Bible passage where Jesus said: “I saw Satan falling like lightning from heaven”.

Note the skull (a symbol of death) in the “Sweet Jesus” ad below:

The ice cream’s ads feature devilish children, including a vampirish girl with an adult woman’s coiffed hair and eye makeup:

Other ads openly mock Jesus Christ:

The ads are the creation of Murilo Maciel, a graphic designer in Toronto. Maciel is a Jewish (Ashkenazi) surname.

Murilo Maciel makes his allegiance clear in another of his designs:

Founded in Toronto, “Sweet Jesus” Ice Cream has 19 stores in Canada, and 2 stores in the U.S. — in Baltimore Airport and Mall of America, MN. It is also finalizing deals in Florida and Hawaii. Overseas, it will be opening soon in Dubai, India and Bangladesh under the trade name Sweet Salvation.

The parent company is Monarch & Misfits, of Toronto, Canada. Its bare-bones website gives out little information other than:

It owns 4 restaurant chains : Sweet Jesus, La Carnita, Home of the Brave, and Good Fortune.

: Sweet Jesus, La Carnita, Home of the Brave, and Good Fortune. A contact person for franchise inquiries named Jeff Young.

Mario Toneguzzi reports for Retail Insider, October 5, 2017, that “Hand-crafted ice cream brand Sweet Jesus . . . has huge plans for expansion across the country and around the world.” Jeff Young, chief development officer of parent company Monarchs & Misfits, said:

“Our development strategy is to target super-regional enclosed shopping centres and very selective high street storefront locations. Over the next 12 to 18 months, we’ll probably open another 20-25 units. I think it’s successful for a number of reasons. The branding is absolutely on point. Everything from the name, the design package, the colour. The product itself is sensational in terms of product quality and flavour. And most importantly it really resonates with the Millennials who are not only social media savvy but real foodies. We have now garnered more than 109,000 loyal Instagram followers. It’s probably the most Instagramed food in all of Canada…. As one of Canada’s fastest growing franchise brands, we have many new locations under development.“

For such a booming restaurant chain, it is curious that there is no entry in Wikipedia for either Sweet Jesus Ice Cream or its parent company, Monarch & Misfits. Nor could I find any information on their owners.

Sources: Activist Mommy; NamNow

H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV and John Namnik

~Eowyn

Advertisements