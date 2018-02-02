New Mexico could be first state to force students to apply for college

While I’m all for higher education, I believe it is 1) the job of the parents to decide this matter with their children and 2) dangerous to have the government tell you what your children must do. Stay out of our lives!
From NY Post: New Mexico’s high school juniors would have to apply to at least one college or commit to other post-high school plans as part of a proposed graduation requirement that would be the first statewide push of its kind in the US.
The proposal is scheduled for its first legislative hearing on Thursday. If it eventually becomes law, New Mexico would be the first state to require post-high school plans of students, said Jennifer Zinth, who is the director of high school and STEM research at the Education Commission of the States, a Denver-based group that tracks education policy.
The bill sponsored by Rep. Nate Gentry, a Republican, and Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, a Democrat, would make it mandatory for public school juniors to apply to at least one two- or four-year college. Exceptions would be made for students who can prove they have committed to military service, a vocational program, or work upon graduation in an apprenticeship or internship. Parents and school guidance counselors would have to approve of the students’ plans.
The measure was drafted with the aim of reversing declines in college enrollment across the state, which fell nearly 14 percent from 155,065 enrolled students in 2010 to 133,830 in 2016.
Ivey-Soto, an attorney and former educator, said it also could encourage prospective first-generation college students to seriously consider getting into a higher education institution. “There’s a reason we call graduation commencement because it’s the beginning of their future,” Ivey-Soto said. “Let’s take that seriously.”
The New Mexico bill is modeled after a similar requirement that Gentry said was put in place for high school students in San Marcos, Texas, more than a decade ago. And last year in Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel made post-high school plans a graduation requirement — saying students had to either have plans to enter the military, take part in a “gap year” program, get a job offer or apprenticeship, or have an acceptance letter from a college.
The New Mexico proposal has received a mixed response from educators, with some questioning whether the bill that asks for no extra funding will further strain schools without enough counselors to give students the attention they need to develop post-graduation plans.
“We just need to make sure that the schools are funded well enough that there is a counselor or a person who can help each student,” said Betty Patterson, president of the National Education Association-New Mexico union representing more than 8,500 school employees.
The bill seeks to boost the state’s college enrollment rate in the hopes the state would have a better-educated workforce. That could attract more companies to New Mexico, where the unemployment rate is 6.5 percent, the second-highest in the US and more than two percentage points higher than the national rate.
While students would not be required to attend college, Gentry thinks requiring them to fill out applications will make them more likely to do so. Applying to the flagship University of New Mexico costs $25. Many of the state’s community colleges don’t charge application fees and applying online can take as little as 20 minutes.
At the Academy for Technology and the Classics charter school in Santa Fe, principal Susan Lumley said she was wary of the bill if it didn’t come with extensive support for helping students apply to college.
The school in Santa Fe graduated 43 students last year and all but one enrolled in college. The only one who did not enroll in college went to a vocational school for tattoo artists.
“You’ve got to provide the support to make that happen,” Lumley said. “First-generation kids, for a lot of them, the reason they don’t go to college is they have no idea how to even start that process.”
well… pretty obvious what the goal was when BO insisted that all kids should attend college and the government should pay for it. Our indoctrination system (school system) is expert at brain-washing and keeping our children ignorant of their history and their unique American heritage. How about a nation of ‘snowflakes’ in twenty years, no exceptions? Just one step away from communism.
Kids DO belong to their families. When they’re no longer kids they have their own free will. This is so preposterous I hardly have words. Go to college against your will? WTF?
This is right out of the Moonbeam playbook. How about some decent paying jobs? Not everyone needs or has the aptitude for college. We need shoe shiners just like we need surgeons.
lophatt . . . . Amen to that!
This makes me wonder, with all these “bogus applications,” from students who are forced to at least send in applications. How in the dickens will the Community Colleges have any idea of enrollment of students for the next year?
I did not know that governmental bodies held this much sway in the arena of furthering education. Many, many students are not fit for going to college. So should they be forced into borrowing monies for student loans? There are actually many a student who would benefit, as would society, if they chose to attend a trade school, or enter into an apprenticeship.
In today’s world, we can often see plumbers, electricians, etc. who bring home higher wages that students who have gotten a mediocre degree from a four year college.
It is rather depressing that some folks just think they should be runnin’ the world!
Ah yes, I can see the reason, due to low enrollment (college is NOT like it used to be) the state universities see their money train (and state funding)pulling out of the station, so by God they’re going to put the brakes on.
What a JOKE. So is the whole “get an education and get a good job” HA HA HA. My DH just went into a local auto parts store. The kid behind the counter (who was working minimum wage) eventually told my DH that he graduated from Penn State with a (snort) BUSINESS DEGREE. WAHAHAHAHAHA!
In my many jobs after college (four year degree….BS!) I have seen many many MANY people that got their degrees (and a huge debt) and ended up working in low wage jobs and never used their degrees. Not only myself and my DH (who got a double major, one in anthropology and one in biology) had to volunteer for 8 months in a genetics lab for no pay before he could even get a job as a research 1 assistant). I also worked with some guy with an MBA who ended up as a DOOR greeter in Walmart. And, 5 years later he’s still there (I had to go use their bathroom and I saw him). And, the same school hired a janitor supervisor for 1000 MORE A MONTH IN PAY- more than a Research 4 assistant with either 5 years experience/masters degree. And this is from their own college! A guy I went to high school with went to Penn State for Psychology, he ended up working at a MH MR group home for 5 years, and they employ you with just a regular high school diploma. Last I heard he was working as a hotel concierge. Many degree programs are totally worthless, even to the universities that issue them.
Most real world learning happens when you do it yourself- in a library!
Good point. What’s the difference between a stickup and this? They put your young moron in school and make you pay for keeping the little darling? Junior has an IQ of a Planeria and they give him a diploma anyway?
I think you’ve got this about right.
chemtrailssuck . . . . Bravo! The instances you cite I am sure could be found many times over. So many young people are seduced by the idea of “getting an education,” and what they get stuck with is a “debt package” that is like a 500 lb gorilla around their necks. Somebody needs to think about this. It is not appropriate that state legislatures venture into the idea that they know so much that they should be in the position of telling other people what to do . . . that is unless they want to finance these college educations, out of their own pockets.
“Totalitarian states use propaganda to orchestrate historical amnesia, a state-induced stupidity. The object is to make sure the populace does not remember what it means to be free. And once a population does not remember what it means to be free, it does not react when freedom is stripped from it.”
― Chris Hedges, Wages of Rebellion
I don’t believe “forcing” anything but, leave it to the DEMOCRAPS whom will use this new crutch as nazism. Technology is changing rapidly and the older generation -the baby boomers need retraining and adapt to the changes and not be dependent of the decaying social security, the young generation needs parent support and step up, regardless of their chosen career paths so as NOT BECOME A BURDEN. Robots will replace humans and humans need to make the robots work, if the opportunity is offered, parents should take the lead and prepare their children for the changing world.
I wouldn’t send any young person to one of these institutions of higher brainwashing and propaganda. The majority of the professors are lefty commies, unfit to be anywhere near young people. College is not justified for everyone; the majority of HS graduates would be better off going to a vocational school learning how to be useful. Keep your kids away from college, let them work a couple years, and allow them to realize the true value of a higher education.
A good idea, in theory. However, sending kids off to college, simply bc, “they should,” could financially be disastrous. Iregardless of whether or not the uni is paid for w loans, or a 529 fund, if they go too soon, fail, drop out, it sucks.
I went to uni in my 30’s, and loved it. I’m up to my eyebrows in fed loan debt, though am still considering strongly, continuing on for more credentials. My kids, on the other hand, HAD the funds, and have wasted them, completely. Imo, they should’ve lived a little first, to decide what it is they wanted to do, and then gone, when they could’ve appreciated school.
PS my major was CJ. My professors for criminal justice classes were definitely not lefties.
Higher education is wildly profitable (for the schools, students not so much)
Didn’t look, but I’ll bet both bill sponsors receive huge endorsements (and teachers unions votes) along with “campaign contributions” for their selfless efforts. Pro-indoctrination political groups will also “help” these politicians get reelected, at least until the next favor is needed.
Term limits. It’s not just for national offices anymore.
My word, what BS! NM already has free community college for its high school grads. Even then, the college had a 9%…yes, NINE percent graduation rate in its 2-year Associate’s degree programs.
There nothing “new” about “New Mexico”.
Oops, almost forgot, NM is the only state NOT in the deep south whose IQ test average scores are as low as they are in LA, MS, and AL. It’s also a majority Hispanic state. Nothing about it is not cursed. Give it back to Mexico and save the rest of us the burden, I say.
Why does the state have the power to require anything? What next that you must take hair braiding courses or donut making?
Oddly, hair braiding places are everywhere. Far more than one would expect the marketplace to support. Some say they are used for drug distribution…
This is to hide the fact that our children are getting out of 12th grade dumber than a bag of rocks.
They want all children to go to college and be brainwashed by globalist liberals.
Tim Shey, indoctrination from an early age so that they can be herded like docile animals
I’m ok with having them think about what to do after high school. Even apply to a college or two, as that gets them thinking that it’s a possibility maybe they hadn’t previously considered.
But be realistic with them — that’s it’s incredibly expensive (including putting their earning years on hold), they may not learn a lot (and if they do, it will take a TON of personal effort), it will short-circuit their current social lives (for me, that lasted, well, it’s on-going), and that even if they succeed and get that degree, it’s no guarantee of a job, or a good salary, or a life-long career, a pension, etc. And that a LOT of kids see college as a four-year trip to Summer Camp. Just as many professors see themselves as Camp Counselors.
So long as they’re not then held to such “plans”, even if they get accepted, and perhaps even with financial resources to pay for it, I’m ok with it.
IMHO, though, it’s being done by the state to increase its standing with the census-type people, which will get them more federal funding based on high school grads qualifying for and/or starting college afterwards.
