Michigan State University prof claims Americans who practice yoga contribute to white supremacy

From Fox News: White people who do a downward-facing dog are contributing to a “system of power, privilege, and oppression,” according to a Michigan State University professor.
Shreena Gandhi, a religious studies professor at Michigan State, claims in an article she recently co-authored that Americans who practice yoga are contributing to white supremacy and promote the “yoga industrial complex.”
White Americans should learn yoga’s history, acknowledge the cultural appropriation they engage in and possibly reduce the cost of yoga classes for poor people, a group that often includes people of color and “recent immigrants, such as Indian women to whom this practice rightfully belongs,” Gandhi argued.
She co-authored the piece titled “Yoga and the Roots of Cultural Appropriation,” with Lillie Wolff, a self-described “anti-racist white Jewish organizer, facilitator, and healer,” who has called for “decolonizing” yoga, the College Fix reported.
The two argued “the explosion of yoga studios, yoga video, apps, yoga pants, and other yoga swag over the last two decades is evidence” of the “(mis)appropriation of yoga” that “is part of systemic racism” built on “the labor of black people and people of the global south.”
“We would argue one of the goals of white supremacy is to buffer white people from the pain that comes from the process of exchanging cultural grounding for the unearned power and privilege of whiteness,” they wrote. “…this modern-day trend of cultural appropriation of yoga is a continuation of white supremacy and colonialism, maintaining the pattern of white people consuming the stuff of culture that is convenient and portable, while ignoring the well-being and liberation of Indian people.”
Gandhi and the Religious Studies Department at MSU did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.
Gandhi said few white people “make the connection between their attraction to yoga and the cultural loss their ancestors and relatives experienced when they bought into white dominant culture in order to access resources,” Gandhi wrote.
But white people who twist their bodies in different yoga positions can do something about it, according to Gandhi. “Given a deeper analysis of yoga, white yoga practitioners and teachers can engage in yoga in a decolonizing way that reduces harm and seeks greater cultural accountability,” she wrote.
“Especially during this time when the underbelly of capitalism — white supremacy, cisheteropatriarchy, and xenophobia – is being exposed, it is imperative that everyone, especially those who have access to spiritual practices like yoga, ask difficult questions of ourselves and one another,” the two concluded. “We must ask, in what ways are we complicit in a system that harms people of color, queer and trans people, poor people, people with disabilities, and immigrants?”
Oh my God…it hurts my head to read this. What a bunch of sick crap.
Diane . . . . “What a bunch of sick crap.” Wow! That’s for sure !!!
Nonsense tooled to sound intellectual.
OMG! This is hopefully going to lead to the brain implosion of these |diots and all look likes, a a cleansing will take place, so the sane can inherit the earth… and said brain implosion will send these zombies to Neverland. Stupidity truly has no limits. Intellectual masturbation is more addictive than all other drugs combined.
Pat . . . . You really hit this on the bulls eye ! That anyone, much less two individuals would come up with such unmitigated drivel, is just astonishing!
One characteristic of leftists is that they are parasitic. One way is to exploit the IRS’s non-profit loophole to make a living off people’s donations. Lillie Wolff’s LinkedIn page says she’s the Co-Executive Director of the non-profit group, Eliminating Racism & Claiming/Celebrating Equality. Before that, she was the “advocacy coordinator” of Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.
Looks like an angry, lesbian feminazi and a trans-racist. Just sayin’…
Remember when they used to institutionalize these folks? Now they somehow get into positions of influence and power. ‘Cause they’re “radical”.
You can bet these two dykes got together in positions unrelated to influence and power before penning that race-baiting screed.
I looked up photos of that downward-facing dog position, but fear knowing what prompted two non-white lesbians to say it’s condescending to dykes like themselves when white women do it. Suffice it to say they may have revealed more about their private lusts than anything.
DR Eowyn . . . . to all of those who really want a good laugh, go to the “linkedin” page for Lillie Wolff. She got a degree in Human Development and Social Relationships; just a comment, we see many Lesbian’s who get that very same degree, and check out the butch haircut. Also check out her “friends and associates,” a mental wellness counselor, a barista, and various other “really important” types.
I am always suspicious of the mental health of women who shave their hair off in this manner–unless they are most unfortunately suffering from the ravages of chemo therapy. She looks too healthy to be among that group.
It really kind of chaps one’s hide to, as Dr Eowyn, has stated, have parasites of this kind railing on and on about “how unfair us whites are to the poor downtrodden people of color,” does that behavior drive up the degree to which people donate to this particular non profit? I’jj just bet that she hopes so!
As far as the other dillweed. Shreena Ghandi . . . how does she explain the fact that although we can see that she is at lest partially “Indian,” she evidently has adopted English at least for the purposes of earning a living by writing such drivel. Would it not be more true to her Indian roots, to be living in India, wearing native Indian dress, going out to that hill by the Ganges River to “urinate and defecate,” while having her fecal material run down hill into the Ganges, causing it to be further polluted? I would just bet that she has adopted the “bathroom habits” of Western civilized countries. Why is that?
I though it was the British Empire that brought more modern hygiene, better education, etc to the Indian people. Why has she adopted at least part of the ways of the British, or Western civilazation? If it is a such a damning sin to appropriate the mores of other groups of people. Then why has she adopted ways that are not historically Indian in nature? Is this not stealing another group’s ingenuity?
I think she is not particularly authentic in her views, and sees her castigation of Western white people adopting yoga as just a ploy to make money! It is flabbergasting that idiots such as these two are allowed to run their mouths. A pox on her for such hypocrisy!
So sorry, I did a very poor job of editing this post. I never fell asleep last night, and I am really very tired. Hopefully everyone can get the gest of what I have written.
This only re-emphasizes what we have in our colleges – people who are in control of our young people – professors whose brains are nothing but mush. It is time to either clean house of these professors who have nothing to offer and send our young people to vocational colleges where they learn something of value and can establish a small business and lead a constructive life. From what I see – these professors brains are filled with hate and are not the type of people to be leading our children to their future. Our government has to turn this educational system around and now – not in the future. The proof is what you see in our children – empty heads with nothing to show for the amount of money that has been put on the college tables. These professors are full of garbage.
We must correct these colleges and stop making them resorts for professors and garbage dumps for our children.
kommonsentsjane
kommonsentsjane . . . . You have really struck on a valid problem in our society. These looney, lefties have taken hold of higher education, and they are poisoning the minds of our young people.
Ghandi needs to get into reality. Where did the word whiteness come into play! This division of races is BS! Obama’s started the race divide and it took off. Her talk is saying she is the racist!!! Look at all the blacks who have top paying jobs and titles and doing excellent in life. She doesn’t deserve her title or salary since she prefers to live the life of a ghetto black. God made colors and she can take her complaining to Him and see what He says. I wonder who all heads her college, all black, white, or a mix, who gave her her job. She was schooled in a mixed environment for sure. Ghandi, you are an extreme racist, get over yourself!!!
Didn’t Eisenhower warn us about the yoga industrial complex?
Lillie wolff looks like Eminem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“cisheteropatriarchy”
Think I’ll call them up, tell them they’re hotties and ask em out for drinks and bowling.
Disgusted . . . . I for one would love to know how that conversation goes. Good luck~!
Well, I no longer practice Yoga but, if that’s the case, I am the greatest contributor to white supremacy, aren’t You?
Christians are advised to shun yoga, because of the covert Hindu brainwashing.
Dr. Eowyn, Yoga teaches inner peace, I am in control to not allow brainwashing. My Christian upbringing is deeply rooted within my soul.
GROUNDHOG DAY btw, the backyard squirrel predicted the FISA MEMO will be open. when?
Alma . . . . I sure hope it is today, and in an un-redacted form!
6 more weeks of waiting for the memo.
Thanks Phil :p
Disgusted . . . . It had better not be another 6 weeks for the big reveal! I don’t think I can wait that long.
We will have no caste system here! (Where can we sign up for classes?)
bzerob . . . . That was a pretty good comment! Thanks for the laugh.
