Libtard Quincy Jones, 84, reveals he’s still a womanizer and has girlfriends all over the world

Not unexpected behavior for an ageist Hollyweird liberal.
From Daily Mail: Quincy Jones might be 84, but old age hasn’t stopped his womanizing ways. In a GQ interview published on Monday, Jones revealed that he has romantic partners around the world — some as young as 28 — and they’re all aware of each other.
He told the magazine: ‘I got 22 girlfriends… Hell yeah. Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm—she’s coming in next week. Brazil—Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai—got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew.’
The famous producer has six daughters and a son through ex-wives Jeri Caldwell, Ulla Andersson, and Peggy Lipton, and former girlfriends, Carol Reynolds and Nastassja Kinski. Jones further disclosed that he keeps things honest with his numerous partners about his womanizing ways: ‘Yeah, I don’t lie. And it’s amazing—women get it, man. Don’t you ever forget they’re 13 years smarter than we are. Don’t you ever forget it.’
The Thriller producer clearly has an appetite for women, but when asked if he’d date someone his own age, he told the magazine: ‘Hell no! You see me with an 84-year-old woman? Are you crazy?’
When pressed as to why not, he responded with: ‘Why not??? Why? For what, man? There’s nothing…there’s no upside. You gotta be kidding. I got me some technology out there that keep fat and old away from here. Buzzes if they’re too old.‘
Jones continued: ‘But you’d be surprised…. These women, the young ones, are aggressive now. Oh my God, they’re fearless, man. All over the world.’
While the Off the Wall record producer prefers to date younger women, he admitted there are some age restrictions in place. He said: ‘Well, my daughters gave me new numbers, because they kept saying, ‘Dad, you can’t go out with girls younger than us.’ I said, ‘Y’all are not young anymore….’ So the new numbers are 28 to 42. They gave them to me.’
Despite his old age, the music legend said his desire for sex has not gone away: ‘Not to me. Hell no. Never. Uh-uh.’
And while he doesn’t plan to stop being a playboy, Jones thinks his punishment for his womanizer ways was to have gorgeous daughters. He said: ‘When you’ve been a dog all your life, God gives you beautiful daughters and you have to suffer. I love ’em so much. They’re here all the time.’
Even though Jones is dealing with the punishment of having attractive daughters, he told the magazine that he wouldn’t change anything about his past. He told GQ: ‘I don’t regret s**t.’
DCG
Quincy Jones at the Last Judgment: “I was a womanizer at age 84, screwing (with the help of Viagra) ‘girl friends’ all over the world!”
Archangel Michael: “Next!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. Eowyn, money talks, viagra helps and Quincy Jones is full of shit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This “old and fat” (and I am sure quite flabby in certain parts of his body) very unattractive guy needs to at least admit the ONLY reason ANY woman would be stupid enough to have sex with him is for money. I actually felt nauseous reading his ridiculous interview. Don’t they see or hear how awful they sound? Ego issues perhaps?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
When the U.S. was integrated – this was the major difference in black and white morals. Black women accepted men’s bad behavior and white women were taught – not to put up with it. And that was the first step in the decay of our country. Then it was the rappers who referred to women as hoes.
The good was that blacks and white could share in trying to move the country forward; but, then you have the Democrats who don’t want to move the blacks forward because then they wouldn’t have any voters or people to look down on. The blacks like Obama don’t want to share the pie – his likes want it all.
Hopefully, we can all move forward outside the Democrat communists/Muslim and sing “WE SHALL OVER COME.”
kommonsentsjane
improve the country
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only thing I can possibly say is . . . ANY old fool who has to go on and on bragging in this manner is probably not getting even 5% of what he indicates . . .unless its in his dreams!
Why indeed would any young woman want to take on a strictly sexual relationship with this old coot? He may enjoy sex as much as he always did, but I’ll just bet that he has to enlist some kind of aid or another. Why would a young woman not choose to be with an equally young man? This just does not have the ring of truth to it;.
It is a sad moment in time to brag about his “beautiful daughters” when all the time he is just a mangy cur. Would he want his daughter’s to be used as a sexual toy by some other old flaccid man? I think not.
Definitely, his bravado is more in his mind than anywhere else! It is sad to see someone loose their “cool” by blathering on and on in this manner. Better to just keep your mouth shut, and live your life, than run off at the mouth and prove to the whole world that you are just a nano-second away from full blown dementia.
LikeLiked by 2 people