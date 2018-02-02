Libtard Quincy Jones, 84, reveals he’s still a womanizer and has girlfriends all over the world

Not unexpected behavior for an ageist Hollyweird liberal.

From Daily Mail: Quincy Jones might be 84, but old age hasn’t stopped his womanizing ways. In a GQ interview published on Monday, Jones revealed that he has romantic partners around the world — some as young as 28 — and they’re all aware of each other.

He told the magazine: ‘I got 22 girlfriends… Hell yeah. Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm—she’s coming in next week. Brazil—Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai—got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew.’

The famous producer has six daughters and a son through ex-wives Jeri Caldwell, Ulla Andersson, and Peggy Lipton, and former girlfriends, Carol Reynolds and Nastassja Kinski. Jones further disclosed that he keeps things honest with his numerous partners about his womanizing ways: ‘Yeah, I don’t lie. And it’s amazing—women get it, man. Don’t you ever forget they’re 13 years smarter than we are. Don’t you ever forget it.’

The Thriller producer clearly has an appetite for women, but when asked if he’d date someone his own age, he told the magazine: ‘Hell no! You see me with an 84-year-old woman? Are you crazy?’

When pressed as to why not, he responded with: ‘Why not??? Why? For what, man? There’s nothing…there’s no upside. You gotta be kidding. I got me some technology out there that keep fat and old away from here. Buzzes if they’re too old.‘

Jones continued: ‘But you’d be surprised…. These women, the young ones, are aggressive now. Oh my God, they’re fearless, man. All over the world.’

While the Off the Wall record producer prefers to date younger women, he admitted there are some age restrictions in place. He said: ‘Well, my daughters gave me new numbers, because they kept saying, ‘Dad, you can’t go out with girls younger than us.’ I said, ‘Y’all are not young anymore….’ So the new numbers are 28 to 42. They gave them to me.’

Despite his old age, the music legend said his desire for sex has not gone away: ‘Not to me. Hell no. Never. Uh-uh.’

And while he doesn’t plan to stop being a playboy, Jones thinks his punishment for his womanizer ways was to have gorgeous daughters. He said: ‘When you’ve been a dog all your life, God gives you beautiful daughters and you have to suffer. I love ’em so much. They’re here all the time.’

Even though Jones is dealing with the punishment of having attractive daughters, he told the magazine that he wouldn’t change anything about his past. He told GQ: ‘I don’t regret s**t.’

DCG

