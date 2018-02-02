Friday Funny: How to foil a robbery

A “dindu nuffin”, armed with a gun, tries to rob a cell-phone store.

A quick-thinking employee nonchalantly got up from her desk; got herself, another employee, and a customer with a baby out of the store; then locked the door with the robber inside.

The robber tried to shoot the door lock and smash the steel-bars reinforced glass door, failed, got down on his knees and prayed, before police arrived and took him away.

The female store employee deserves an award for her ingenuity.

WCMH reports, January 4, 2018, that the robbery took place in April 2017 in Latino Cellular store in Houston, Texas. John Bell pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison.

H/t John Molloy

~Eowyn

