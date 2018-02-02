Friday Funny: How to foil a robbery

A “dindu nuffin”, armed with a gun, tries to rob a cell-phone store.

A quick-thinking employee nonchalantly got up from her desk; got herself, another employee, and a customer with a baby out of the store; then locked the door with the robber inside.

The robber tried to shoot the door lock and smash the steel-bars reinforced glass door, failed, got down on his knees and prayed, before police arrived and took him away.

The female store employee deserves an award for her ingenuity.

WCMH reports, January 4, 2018, that the robbery took place in April 2017 in Latino Cellular store in Houston, Texas. John Bell pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison.

H/t John Molloy

~Eowyn

5 responses to “Friday Funny: How to foil a robbery

  1. Karen | February 2, 2018 at 8:41 am | Reply

    Love it. These thugs suddenly turn into crying wimps when they’re caught. LOCK HIM UP!

  2. Auntie Lulu | February 2, 2018 at 8:45 am | Reply

    God Bless that female employee, she certainly has great presence of mind. Can’t you just imagine his five years in prison if the rest of the cons see this video? Oh! Just let the circus begin. That was priceless! What a dufus.

  3. Patrick Dykie | February 2, 2018 at 8:45 am | Reply

    Thank you. That was great. You would have thought there was a back door, and he would be smart enough to find it.

  5. Brian Heinz | February 2, 2018 at 8:59 am | Reply

    And the good guys wins for a change. I wonder if she had practiced that before or told what to do in this situation.

