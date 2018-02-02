FISA Memo released!!!

Less than half an hour ago, the notorious FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act ) memo was released!!!

We only have excerpts thus far, awaiting the release of the full memo from the House Intelligence Committee (HIC):

Senior law enforcement official testified during a closed classified session to the HIC, that without the still-unverified, unsubstantiated, and wholly-ficitious “Russian dossier” on then-candidate Donald Trump, they would not have been able to obtain at least one surveillance warrant for a member of the Trump campaign.

Note: The Russian dossier, including the wholly fictitious “golden shower” account, was concocted by ex-MI6 spook Michael Steele, who was hired by “opposition research” company Fusion GPS that, in turn, had been commissioned by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The Obama Administration’s FBI and DOJ used the unverified and wholly fictitious Russian dossier to apply to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for surveillance warrants on Trump and members of his campaign team — which makes the surveillance UNLAWFUL and ILLEGAL.

Fusion GPS and Steele were part of an active campaign to brief lie to major media outlets.

lie to major media outlets. Steele was no impartial researcher. In September 2016, to then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, Steele said he “was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president.”

I’ll fill in with more details when the full memo is released.

~Eowyn

