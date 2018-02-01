Waiting for the FISA Memo – Open Post

On January 29, 2018, after a contentious meeting (see the 51-page minutes of the meeting here), the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the now infamous 4-page FISA memo.
Reportedly, the vote to release the memo comes after committee Republicans, led by chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), 44, pushed for its disclosure.
Note: The FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) memo has been described as so “shocking” and “explosive,” not only will officials in the U.S. intelligence “community” (FBI, DOJ, NSA) be fired, people will even go to jail. Reportedly, the memo says the Obama Administration’s FBI and Justice Department, using the bogus claim of Russian collusion, misused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to gain the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court’s approval to conduct surveillance on then-candidate Donald Trump and his team. A 99-page document, United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Memorandum Opinion and Order, that is said to be the background source of the FISA memo, also details how the Obama Administration’s National Security Agency (NSA) had conducted illegal surveillance and doxxing of American citizens.
It is now three days after the House Intelligence Committee’s vote to release the memo. So what’s holding it up?
Reportedly, FBI Director Chris Wray is opposed to the release. Yesterday, the FBI issued a “rare public statement” condemning the memo as factually inaccurate, the release of which could be detrimental to national security.
Nunes has dismissed the objections to the memo’s release as “spurious.”
The latest on the memo (ZeroHedge):
(1) Speaker of the House Paul Ryan dismissed Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s demands that Nunes resign. Ryan said “the vast majority of FBI employees are doing a great job,” but “if civil liberties were abused with FISA, then the memo needs to come out.”
(2) President Trump has consistently urged the release of the memo:
- Both Trump and Chief-of-Staff John Kelly have read the memo.
- The White House is working today to clear its release by having legal and national security experts review the document. The memo will then be sent back to Congress with a declaration that it has been declassified.
- Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey says a “senior White House official”came to the back of Air Force One and told reporters President Trump has okayed release of the memo, and that Trump “will tell Congress” the memo will be released “probably tomorrow” (February 2). The official ” declined to take any questions or be identified publicly”.
(3) Some changes have been made to the memo, as requested by the FBI and Democrats. According to Byron York, chief political correspondent of the Washington Examiner, the changes are:
- An unknown number of “grammatical and clarifying” fixes.
- One change requested by the FBI due to sources and methods concerns.
- A two-word change requested by Democrats in the interest of “accuracy”.
Whether the changes have substantially altered the memo is anyone’s guess at this point.
Call me cynical. My guess is when it’s finally released, the FISA memo will be heavily redacted.
~Eowyn
We will see. It seems that the Lord is very determined to clean house in America.
TD . . . . Amen to that sentiment! There is no doubt that when people begin to be ripe in their iniquity . . . The Lord will step in–and Heaven help you if you are on the wrong side of Right vs Wrong! I would say, that since we saw the miracle that was the election of Donald Trump, he is and will use Trump to carry out His wishes and desires to have this government swept clean of all those who follow the enticing’s of Satan.
Rumors abound about these 4 pages. That’s what’s going to happen if there’s further delay. The latest from Gateway Pundit is that Wray is demanding all the names are redacted. Idk what or who to believe any more. Truly sickening that these criminals are defying the President’s wishes by any means possible.
Yeah, I said that earlier. He put him in there. If he is a swamp creature too he needs to go.
lophatt . . . . Amen to that! Any who have failed at retaining their integrity, whether they be Democrats, Republicans, Independents . . . need to either go down the road, or be indicted and follow the road to a Federal Prison. Post Haste!
Thanks Alma. I mean, think about it. He is the FBI Director. If they committed crimes (and I know they did), wouldn’t the proper response be “I want all of their names and what they did made public”? Instead, he wants to redact the names so he can protect the guilty.
filia.aurea . . . . I for one am going to have a fit is when this memo comes out, the names of the perpetrators of collusion have been redacted! Let the light of day shine on the evil they have perpetrated.
Let’s see-How much can the Democrats ALTER the MEANING with just a two word change? Why is it necessary,after all this time,to do all this “clarifying” and grammatical cleaning up just for us little ol’ We The Peoples? Are we REALLY so dense we can’t figure out meanings of phrases just because of missing words or references to other information not in evidence? How about just releasing AS IT IS? Forgive my being somewhat skeptical about this,but The Democrats are fighting for their political LIVES here,and I don’t doubt for a moment they’ll change the Hell out of this document to bury any real evidence against them,under the guise of a “2 WORD CHANGE”. As I just heard on Howie Karr’s show,they’re NOT worried about the National Security aspect of this memo-they’re “Gravely Concerned” that there are facts missing that could change the accuracy of the memo. So INCLUDE whatever’s necessary to connect all the dots. WE promise we won’t tell Russia….
truck . . . . God Bless you for throwing out the exact sentiments I am thinking. It should have been made public in its pristine form, if the dillweeds in our Congress are smart enough to understand the memo in its original form . . . I have little doubt that the average American Citizen will be able to follow the story line.
This has nothing to do with making this memo more accurate for the American people . . .it has everything to do with attempting to delay, delay, delay, and try to keep the obviously damning information from the American people. In other words . . .you American taxpayers . . .”SHUT UP, DEMAND NOTHING OF US, YOUR ELECTED OFFICIALS, AND KEEP PONYING UP YOUR MONEY TO SUPPORT US, AND OUR SUPERIOR THINKING.”
This is a delay tactic by the Dhimmi criminals responsible for this mess. If they redact names, how will we dummies know who is responsible for what? Oh, that’s the idea, isn’t it? They’re not concerned with methods and sources; they’re concerned about being measured for orange jumpsuits.
Goldburg . . . . Bravo! Well stated. The only thing I might add to your comment, “they’re concerned about being measured for orange jumpsuits.” I personally do not care if they are given orange jump suits that are way too small OR way too big . . . . I am only interested in is that they get an orange jump suit! Then they need to be whisked away to Federal Prison.
Yeah, it’s “Democrap” for “I dindu nuffin”
“National Security” is code for “cover up our lies”
chemtrailssuck . . . . Wow! You nailed that correctly. How many Americans are so stupid that they don’t realize that the words “National Security” really mean “cover up our lies.” It is repulsive that they really think we are so stupid !!!
Regardless, if the American people get to see the memo or not, people will still go to jail, right? I mean, provided Sessions and his 17 additional prosecutors are doing their job? If it is as explosive as it is being hyped, I would imagine their are a number of defense attorneys with their fangs out, looking to get some of their clients judgments overturned, if the FBI and DOJ were involved. It will tie up our courts forever, on top of the phony, frivilous lawsuits from NY, NJ and the immigration debacle.
Teri . . . . I feel your pain. However, it is a better choice for the American people to have the prosecutions languish in our courts, with the hope that Justice will be done. Many of the perpetrators no doubt will loose, I should imagine, a great quantity of their wealth–which is exactly why they have done these thing, in an effort to gain . . . Power, Wealth, and Authority to Oversee other People. The loss of their “Power,” their Wealth,” and the ability to “Exercise Authority Oversee other People” is absolutely a the very best thing for you and I . . . and the very worst punishment for them.
In addressing the problems with the “frivolous lawsuits from NY, NY,” and “CN,” . . . it is of paramount importance that President Trump appoint men and women of integrity, and a thorough knowledge, and allegiance to Our Constitution. This would assure that if and when these various dillweeds bring their frivolous lawsuits to be heard before the courts–the adjudication of such suits will be done in accordance to the true laws of the land. I would imagine that after a number of failed attempts at their getting what they consider justice, it may just take the wind out of their sales. After all it’s not very much fun to be blown off and told “NO, we’re not going to do it YOUR WAY.” I would hope that they would cease and desist. I must say, I do not EVER REMEMBER a time in our countries’ history when states, and Congressional members ran to the courts at a drop of a hat because they were unhappy with this or that. As a conservative, it blows my mind, that a duly elected President has been stopped time and time again from enacting what measures that he felt were appropriate.
I am sick to bloody death over these thumb sucking, cry baby antics. When you and I had to suffer with eight years of Obummer–we did not lash out in this manner. They can just suck it up, and act like grownups.
Teri, that’s my concern. There are at least two steps involved here. First, the crime has to be identified as well as the perpetrators. Second, someone has to indict them.
I absolutely do not trust Session any farther than I can throw him. If he indicts, it will be because he is forced to. I also don’t trust Wray. How and why he picks these guys is a mystery. If it were me my questionnaire would be “how much experience do you have with D.C. government and politics”. Any answer but “NONE” would disqualify them.
……..Dusty Springfield “Wishin and Hopin and Thinkin and Prayin” , I’m singing that ole tune, remember?
Alma . . . . Oh! You have just come up with the very song that should be our “theme song,” . . . . “Wishin and Hopin and Thinkin and Prayin” that is exactly the state of being that we all need to assume during this time of great up evil. God Bless you, for thinking of this. That is just too cool!
Curious they did not see the need for any changes when they did not expect it to be publicly read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s their standard. There is no right or wrong, just politics.
Kevin . . . . You sir have just hit on the sixty-four thousand dollar question! It seems that first they delay by not wanting it revealed, then they needed it to be revised by “grammatical corrects,” and the “changing of two words.” Really, how preposterous is that?
I don’t expect anything new that hasn’t already been revealed. This should just make it harder for them to avoid an indictment.
Well, Wray didn’t seem to have a problem with what was written and how when he read it over the weekend and immediately started cleaning house with McCabe, which was long over due.
Anything we hear now from the dems is a CYA mode for them. I have read in a couple places that Schiff has much to hide also. Can’t wait to find out what that is. Something about a hotel.
In the main, I think we know what’s in there and who’s implicated. The Dems are now claiming to have “another ” dossier they want to drop. More lies.
I read about Obongo using FISA to spy on Trump at the start of his campaign. They are the most corrupt gang of weasels ever to occupy D.C..
I very much want them in jail, but I know it won’t happen. Public embarrassment is not enough. This level of criminality could not have happened a couple of decades back.
lophatt . . . . Well, I am going to go forward with the premise that these goons will be called on to go to jail, even if it means disappointment in the end.
Truer words were never written than when you wrote . . . “Public embarrassment is not enough. This level of criminality could not have happened a couple of decades back.” That is so true. I cannot help but believe that the “vileness and filthy lyrics” of some of todays music, the lewd activity that is portrayed both on TV and the cinema has much to do with “lowered expectations of behavior” on the part of the public. They just are not shocked when they see blatant criminality.
Glenn47 . . . . Wow! You have peaked my interest. I personally cannot stand Schiff. My sister made the comment to me that, “He is an enforcer for the Democrats,” and he will always tout the Democratic line.
I am dying to know, since he always looks like a deer in the headlights, I have little doubt that he has his secrets, that he does not wish to have revealed. As I always say . . . “Let the party begin!”
I heard his nick name was “Chicken”, as in “Chicken Schiff”.
lophatt . . . . (Sorry to everyone, I just could not resist!) Is that just plain “Chicken,” or is it “Chicken Shit Schiff.?” From his actions I should think the “CCSchiff” is more appropriate.
If you don’t like Adam Schiff, watch this very funny Mark Dice video:
http://www.freedomsphoenix.com/News/233950-2018-02-01-they-figured-it-out.htm?From=News
Quite the firestorm of information and disinformation flying about the capitol. Media was doing their best to consciously ignore the story, and local outlets have only begrudgingly mentioned it when the bureau called it a “grave threat to national security”. The President has authorized release without names redacted, which gives the left & the deep state far less wiggle room.
There are hints that more may follow, but the reaction to a 4-page memo is quite remarkable.
Wonder if the GOP is staying at the Greenbriar all weekend? Probably safer than DC if the left goes further off the deep end.
The Super Bowl and associated protests will occupy the news cycle. Sort of surprised the release was delayed until Friday. Hopefully it’s first thing in the morning. Friday afternoon is the worst time to roll out a blockbuster.
Somewhere there’s probably a comprehensive list of the players. Useful infographics should appear.
My only worry is a massive distraction (i.e. market crash, terrorist event, mass shooting).
What a remarkable thing we are watching.
