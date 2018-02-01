It must be racism! Walmart puts Tide Pods in locked cabinets

Walmart is being sued by a woman who claims racism because some Walmart stores have “beauty products” for black people, like hair dye, under lock and key.

See DCG’s post “Woman sues Walmart for “segregated” beauty products“.

The reason why stores keep certain items in locked cabinets is not because of racism, but because the items are most targeted by thieves. As an example, a CVS drug store in my neighborhood now keeps electric toothbrushes and replacement brushes in a locked cabinet.

Another reason is safety.

ABC12 WJRT reports, Jan. 31, 2018, that some Walmart stores, like those in Californian cities Modesto and Stockton, are locking up Tide Laundry Pods because more and more people have been stealing them.

Walmart spokesperson Charles Crowson gave this statement:

“No retailer is immune to the challenge of crime and Walmart is no exception. The decision about which items are subject to additional in-store security is made on data gathered at the store level and often at the discretion of the store manager.”

While Walmart would not say if the moronic Tide Pod “ForbiddenFruit” Challenge affected the decision to lock up the pods, some believe the viral trend may have had an impact. The Tide Pod challenge is a new fad that dares people to bite into the soap pod on camera. According to the Poison Control Center, in the month of January, more than 130 teenagers have purposefully bitten into the pods compared with just 53 people last year. Dr. Mai Le with Dignity Health Medical Group in Stockton, warns that ingesting the detergent pods is very dangerous, and can lead to pulmonary edema and death. Here’s a video on what happened to a boy who popped 3 Tide Pods into his mouth: Poison Control says if you accidentally or intentionally ingest the pods, call their hotline number right away at 1-800-222-1222 or text POISON to 79797. ~Eowyn

