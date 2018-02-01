Bitter: Things demorats didn’t applaud at President Trump’s SOTU address

Let the butt hurt flow!!!!
h/t Weasel Zippers
DCG
And yet they won’t hesitate to claim they were “legitimately” elected by the true U.S. citizens.
Democrat Party logo
They could not make it more clear with out taking up “arms”.
Are we finally seeing the triumph of conservative ideas or are we rejecting the lefts ideas because they have proven to be unworkable, utter failures?
Isn’t that pathetic. Do they ever look like the sore losers they are, still STEWING in their angst. Some of them even looked very “shifty” so I can see why, in the other post/comments, a few felt nervous re POTUS’ safety.
I had read yesterday that there were 115 total statements by POTUS which generated rounds of applause. So those bozos had 115 opportunities to join in.
And Bernie, don’t knock yourself out with that lame applause (then again, he’s over 80, right? lol). At least he gave it a shot, unlike the others.
Highest SOTU TV rating ever?!
Thank you for all of the nice compliments and reviews on the State of the Union speech. 45.6 million people watched, the highest number in history. @FoxNews beat every other Network, for the first time ever, with 11.7 million people tuning in. Delivered from the heart!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2018
Thank you for all of the nice compliments and reviews on the State of the Union speech. 45.6 million people watched, the highest number in history. @FoxNews beat every other Network, for the first time ever, with 11.7 million people tuning in. Delivered from the heart!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2018
Someone else is also stewing… I guess Seb Gorka trolled Comey one time too many … too funny!!
House Intell. decides to release the Memo and this happens.
Definitely putting it on my Resume.
Getting too hot for you @Comey?? pic.twitter.com/2k8nnXaqj2
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 30, 2018
House Intell. decides to release the Memo and this happens.
Definitely putting it on my Resume.
Getting too hot for you @Comey?? pic.twitter.com/2k8nnXaqj2
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 30, 2018
