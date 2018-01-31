Rep. Trey Gowdy won’t seek reelection; predicted by QAnon

Today, fearless warrior for truth Rep. Trey Gowdy, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced in a tweet that he won’t be seeking reelection and will leave politics to return to the justice system.

There is a time to come and a time to go. This is the right time, for me, to leave politics and return to the justice system. Full statement here → pic.twitter.com/7I8AApqvs1 — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) January 31, 2018

Interestingly, QAnon had predicted this 17 days ago (TG = Troy Gowdy):

What does “returning to the justice system” mean?

Before he became a Congressman, Gowdy, 53, was a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina from 1994 to 2000, and then as the district attorney for South Carolina’s Seventh Judicial Circuit from 2000 to 2010.

In Congress, from 2014 to 2016, Gowdy chaired the House Select Committee on Events Surrounding the 2012 Terrorist Attack in Benghazi, which was partly responsible for discovering the existence of Hillary Clinton’s illegal private email server.

Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted what many conservatives hope:

Sad to hear @TGowdySC leaving Congress, but I hope @realDonaldTrump asks him to take high level position in DOJ. He's fair and tough. Unlike some there now, he respects Constitution too much to use power of DOJ for political punishment. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 31, 2018

The AltMedia is alit with speculations, including:

U.S. Special Counsel to investigate the FBI and DOJ.

Replace Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General and “Lock Her Up!”

As Supreme Court justice: Two slots may open up — Ruth Bader Ginsburg , who will be 85 years old this March. Sonia Sotomayor , 63, whose diabetes is increasingly disabling. Twelve days ago, on January 19 , paramedics were called to her Washington, D.C. home , where she was treated for low blood sugar. Last year, President Donald Trump hinted at possibly having to replace her on the bench during his time in office because of her diabetes. He said: “Her health. No good. Diabetes.”



