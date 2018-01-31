Rep. Trey Gowdy won’t seek reelection; predicted by QAnon

Today, fearless warrior for truth Rep. Trey Gowdy, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced in a tweet that he won’t be seeking reelection and will leave politics to return to the justice system.
Interestingly, QAnon had predicted this 17 days ago (TG = Troy Gowdy):
What does “returning to the justice system” mean?
Before he became a Congressman, Gowdy, 53, was a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina from 1994 to 2000, and then as the district attorney for South Carolina’s Seventh Judicial Circuit from 2000 to 2010.
In Congress, from 2014 to 2016, Gowdy chaired the House Select Committee on Events Surrounding the 2012 Terrorist Attack in Benghazi, which was partly responsible for discovering the existence of Hillary Clinton’s illegal private email server.
Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted what many conservatives hope:
The AltMedia is alit with speculations, including:
- U.S. Special Counsel to investigate the FBI and DOJ.
- Replace Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General and “Lock Her Up!”
- As Supreme Court justice: Two slots may open up —
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who will be 85 years old this March.
- Sonia Sotomayor, 63, whose diabetes is increasingly disabling. Twelve days ago, on January 19, paramedics were called to her Washington, D.C. home, where she was treated for low blood sugar. Last year, President Donald Trump hinted at possibly having to replace her on the bench during his time in office because of her diabetes. He said: “Her health. No good. Diabetes.”
~Eowyn
He needs to be appointed to the SCOTUS. Ginsburg needs to go.
Gowdy is a prosecutor. He can do more in the DOJ.
Pat Riot . . . . Amen to that. But that old Progressive hag will hold on until they have to drag her corpse out of the chamber. At the last State of the Union address given by Obummer . . . she could not even stay awake. She blamed a glass of wine with dinner for the problem . . . NO! She is succumbing to the problems inherent with those who are approaching the end of their life. I don’t castigate her for that, it will surely come to each of us; but it is a travesty that she refuses to retire gracefully, and return to her home to live the rest of her life in peace. This is a ridiculous situation . . . if she does not have the good sense to go ahead and retire, then there should be laws instituted that would force her, and others, to take medically administered testing at age 75 to ensure that they can handle the cognitive challenges of being on the Supreme Court of the United States! I don’t think that we allow pilots to fly at age 85, her position is just as critical to the well being of other people as a pilot’s cognitive ability is to passengers.
I don’t believe anyone aged 85, no matter how healthy, has the energy and stamina to work a full and very demanding load as a Supreme Court justice.
Pray it’s under Session, or in lieu thereof…
It must have been a frustrating time for him in DC. He came from winning most of his cases to working his butt off exposing the crimes committed in DC and seeing little to no results. He is a bulldog and it had to be awful to see so many hours go down the drain. You lie in DC and walk away.
I would love to see him in a high position, but then I remember him being absolutely POd when he found out Obama sneaked in dozens of invaders into his town in the middle of the night without warning. Is he going to stay closer to home to monitor that situation?
Whatever he decides I wish him the best.
DR Eowyn . . . . thank you so much for bringing this information to us. I was absolutely heartsick when I read that he is retiring. As private citizens, we have so few of our Congressional leaders that we can look took, and think of them as being “shining stars.” Whenever I have watched him in action, I feel inspired that perhaps all is not lost relative to the future of the United States of America.
I can only hope that some how, some way, he will be positioned somewhere that his expertise will bless our entire nation.
I am envious of the people of South Carolina . . . they get a “shining star” to represent them! All the while the people of Oregon get a gaggle of misfit, miscreant, commie horse’s patutes to represent us! Life just ain’t fair!
Sodamayer has the Beetis?
He will be missed. He is one of the good guys.
I’ve gotta ask…what do y’all think of the train crash today?
I watched the SOTU last night, and it felt so good to watch after so many years of Clinton, Bush, and Obama. But I had a bad feeling. I tuned in right after the First Lady came out, and I recognized a lot of the members of Congress for once, and I even saw my former governor, Rick Perry…he looked really good. But I still had a bad feeling. When I saw the looks of the Democrats and their reactions, I was very nervous about it. When President Trump came out, I just felt this urgent need to pray, which I did, for his protection and safety. I so enjoyed his speech, and it was so good, but I couldn’t shake that nervous feeling. After he finished and was shaking hands and signing autographs, I was just anxious for him to get somewhere safer.
I know that the President is very well protected, but I also know there is extreme evil at work. Some of these people are psychopaths who cannot be trusted. Then this crash that happened and it smells fishy and the timing of it is suspicious. I still haven’t gotten rid of the bad feeling.
I’d bet coincidence. The southeast gets a lot of train-truck crashes. Plus the driver died, so unless it turns out he was with the religion of peace, it’s just one of those deals. I did note 3 house members assisted the injured. Most of the MSM credited Flake with helping ( he wasn’t one of the three)
Railfan discussion of incident
https://www.trainorders.com/discussion/read.php?4,4475379
Here is one of my favorite Trey Gowdy videos.
Trey Gowdy Tells an Incredible Story About Evidence Found in the Page of A Bible!
As much as I hate to see him leave congress, he’d make an excellent federal prosecutor, and probably a terrific SCOTUS justice at some point down the road.
