German leisure center becomes first to ban migrants

From Daily Mail: A German leisure centre has become the first in the country to ban all migrants after a schoolgirl was sexually assaulted in a public swimming pool by Syrian teenagers.
Three Syrian boys were arrested earlier this month over the attack at a leisure centre in Munich as the country grapples with growing concerns about sex crimes perpetrated by asylum seekers.
In response to growing concerns, a leisure centre in Bornheim, North Rhine-Westphalia, has now barred all migrants.
The ban also follows an attack by an 18-year-old refugee on a 54-year-old woman in Bornheim, where he had grabbed her by the private parts and tried to kiss her. The victim was only rescued from a further attack by a couple who heard her screams and ran to help. The teenager was arrested a short while later.
Bornheim social affairs councillor and deputy mayor Markus Schnapka said the move followed an emergency meeting of locals where the swimming pool ban was announced. He said: ‘At the public meeting, I made it quite clear that it was an extremely difficult decision and it’s clear that many innocent refugees are also affected by this.’
He added that so far none of the local incidents had resulted in criminal complaints, but it was clear that action needed to be taken to prevent the situation escalating. He said: ‘We are mainly talking about verbal attacks.’
Bornheim currently has 300 refugees living in accommodation who have been told that the ban will be lifted when the message has been received that women need to be respected.
In the Munich attack, the three boys are alleged to have surrounded the 17-year-old girl in the pool before one of them groped her underneath her swimming costume in an offence deemed rape under local law.
When the girl’s sister, 14, tried to make them stop, she too was groped by the trio of teenagers, who were all aged under 15. The girls managed to flee and raise the alarm with the lifeguard at the swimming pool, who called police.
Because the asylum seekers were only 15, they were not remanded in custody and will be prosecuted under juvenile law.
The main offender’s two friends were arrested for assault for taking part in the attack.
It comes after more than three hundred women reported being sexually assaulted by groups of mostly Arab or North African men in Cologne during New Year celebrations.
Hundreds of criminal complaints have been filed by police, with about 45 per cent involving allegations of sexual offences, and most of the suspects identified so far are foreign nationals.
Alas, this is merely a "leisure center" banning Muslim men from entering the premises. Meanwhile, Germany as a country continues its open door policy to Muslim "migrants" & "refugees" and, at this rate, white Germans will be a minority in their own country in one generation.
I’d say the problem is much bigger than demographics. In fact demographics may be a secondary eventuality while already in the here and now German, Swedish, Dutch, other European and American police forces have been demonstrated in spades to be the willing genocidaires of their own kind, starting with the brutal suppression of civil society’s natural right to self defense at the hands of invaders who openly brag of their genocidal intentions.
The proposed pan-European military would be a replay of early Soviet atrocities, where it was necessary to bring in Asians to literally butcher Russians by the tens of thousands and millions. Merkel hinted that such pan-European military forces would be stationed among other nationalities, making the order to commence brutal suppression unopposed on ethnic grounds. Today’s neocons or neolibs, take your pick since it’s a lethal joke on us all, are the direct, transgenerational descendants of yesterday’s Bolsheviks and the likes of Merkel are their obvious agents.
The head scratching over how this could be comes down to overlooking what’s in our faces 24/7/365, which is the Bolshevik control over entertainment and the entirety of the public forum in Europe, America, Canada, and Australia. Let’s hope we win in this race against time and all people everywhere on the planet wake up and realize “It’s the media, Stupid” and it’s not just fake, but evil beyond knowing.
