75% approve Trump SOTU speech; Democrats suck lemon

A CBS News scientific poll following President Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) speech last night, found Americans overwhelmingly approved of it.
CBS News said the poll was “based on 1,178 interviews conducted on the internet of U.S. residents who watched the State of the Union Address. Panelists were previously interviewed on January 29-30, 2018 to indicate whether they planned to watch the address, and if they were willing to be re-interviewed after the address.”
The poll results (Daily Wire) (h/t FOTM reader Big Lug):
- 75% approve; 25% disapprove.
- Trump’s speech was approved by 97% of Republicans, 72% of Independents, 43% of Democrats.
- 80% said President Trump was trying to unite, instead of divide, the country.
- On how the speech made them feel:
- 65% “proud”
- 35% “safer”
- 21% “angry”
- 14% “scared”.
Meanwhile, here are some reactions from Demonrats:
(1) From the lunatic fringe
(2) Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer
(3) Sen. Bernie Sanders
(4) Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Illinois)
Triggered by chants of USA! USA!”, Gutierrez stormed out of the House chamber:
(5) Congressional Black Caucus
(6) CNN’s Joy Reid
TV station KTVU in the
San Francisco Bay Area Belly of the Liberal Beast has a poll on Twitter. Below are the results 5 minutes before this post was published. Note the large % of people who didn't watch.
~Eowyn
not every american is a true,patriotic ,american citizen,but President Trump can make that be less than 1%,and he will do it,just have patience! Great speech,President Trump!
I saw on Breitbart last night that CNN’s poll has 70% (total) saying it was very positive (48%) or somewhat positive (22%).
Demorats will continue their temper tantrum nonetheless. Waaaaaaaaahhh!
A lot of people are watching what President Trump is doing. Those who aren’t mentally ill with Trump Derangement Syndrome are realizing that he is either doing a good job or trying very hard to do the right thing and get things done. Sane people are getting sick and tired of all of the negativity directed his way by people with no common sense or no sense at all. The Democraps are going to see this reflected in the next election. They are making complete fools of themselves with their obstructive behavior.
They were not present and accounted for – they were still in their Hollyweed bubble. Do you think they took a sedative before they left for the Capital?
kommonsentsjane
One of the longest and as far as I’m concerned one of the best done. Funny he talked about the American People more than anything else and why we are what we are and yes trying to unite this country back like it used to be. The demos will be skunked the next midterm and mostly because of there actions they pulled last night. Many things still need work but it’s obvious he is turning the country in the direction it should be going and the direction most of the people in this country want it to go. I heard the word God mentioned more than any other address, I think, I might be wrong on that but from the ones I sat through and listened to it was. God Bless Trump and the USA.
75%! Think the numbers fell short, everybody I spoke with make it 90%, the 9% is the ones I haven’t talked to, the 1% left are the liberals. Woooppppiiiii!
If the left’s reaction to Trump’s excellent speech doesn’t prove once and for all that these scum are nothing more than stinking America-hating commie puke traitors, nothing will.
And as for Lemon, I bet he liked it. 😉
The communists are busy seeing Russians under everybody’s beds. I’m old enough to see the irony here. Of course there isn’t any irony if you realize that Russia is no longer communist. Could that explain anything?
Wow. “Nancy Pickle Pus Pelosi” and Steny Hoyer (L-Likud), show their true colors….RED! They need to break out the “Rosenberg Memorial Gallows” and give ’em a flex. This picture is more appropriate than most understand, what with Nasty Nancy being a Marano and all.
I listened to the SOTU on the Hagmanns’ website, and someone (their network?) cut about the last ten minutes of the speech off, at about 10:26.
At any rate, I thought President Trump delivered his speech in a very measured and reasoned manner. And the fact that that execrable little worm, Gutierrez, stormed out, proved that he trolled the opposition very effectively.
I do not favor the President’s plan to grant a path to citizenship for some 1.8 million illegals for this reason: I think President Trump should double down and give the Democrats NOTHING, for this amounts to a legitimization of President Obama’s unconstitutional DACA Executive Order, and his compromise will lead, ultimately, to citizenship to about three times that number.
President Trump also successfully trumped the Black Caucus when he reported that unemployment numbers were “the lowest ever recorded,” for all they could do was to sit on their hands.
I also noticed that Nancy Pelosi’s best botoxed face reaction, and that proved to me that, as insane as she is (and I do believe she IS clinically insane and demented) she realizes at least something of her own contrarian agenda.
In brief, President Trump is effectively trolling the opposition. Even in his Inaugural Address, when he declared, “we all bleed red,” he has offered the olive branch of reconciliation. And we see from the Democrat reaction to his speeches, then and now, that they resent Trump for this, and they are fuming, figuring out what way can be found to wreak their havoc of revenge. Seriously, it reminds me of the utter hatred the Pharisees had for Christ at the Trial they forced him into. (This is not to liken Trump to Christ, as I believe only a real martyr can be so compared, but, rather, to identify the demonic hatred Trump’s enemies have for him: It is genuinely demonic, in the literal sense of the term).
What is really going on in our current political milieu is that forces are organizing. Like the prize fighter who has been stunned and gone down for the count, the opposition—literal leftist Communism under the guise of the Democratic Party—is beginning to wrest itself off the canvass, signalling they are not going out without an all-out fight! And that is because Donald Trump, the citizen-candidate, the “Mr. Smith” President, has ignited a movement that is bigger than he is. The leftist side is refusing to concede, as did the Japanese once they attacked Pearl Harbor, that they “have awakened a sleeping giant, and formed in him a terrible resolve.”
GO TRUMP!!!
This incremental Maoist stuff has been going on a long time. That’s how it works, whether its disarmament for us or this. First they propose something they KNOW will never fly. Then their opposition “compromises” and they get half of what they were never entitled to in the first place.
The answer to this tactic is to say “no, as a matter of fact I’ve decided to double the number to be deported, effective immediately”. That’s the only way to shut them up. If they know that their idiotic demands will be met with something TRULY destructive to their agenda, they’ll shut up.
