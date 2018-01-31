75% approve Trump SOTU speech; Democrats suck lemon

A CBS News scientific poll following President Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) speech last night, found Americans overwhelmingly approved of it.

CBS News said the poll was “based on 1,178 interviews conducted on the internet of U.S. residents who watched the State of the Union Address. Panelists were previously interviewed on January 29-30, 2018 to indicate whether they planned to watch the address, and if they were willing to be re-interviewed after the address.”

The poll results (Daily Wire) (h/t FOTM reader Big Lug):

75% approve ; 25% disapprove.

; 25% disapprove. Trump’s speech was approved by 97% of Republicans, 72% of Independents, 43% of Democrats .

. 80% said President Trump was trying to unite, instead of divide, the country.

On how the speech made them feel: 65% “proud” 35% “safer” 21% “angry” 14% “scared”.



Meanwhile, here are some reactions from Demonrats:

(1) From the lunatic fringe

(2) Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer

(3) Sen. Bernie Sanders

(4) Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Illinois)

Triggered by chants of USA! USA!”, Gutierrez stormed out of the House chamber:

(5) Congressional Black Caucus

(6) CNN’s Joy Reid

TV station KTVU in the San Francisco Bay Area Belly of the Liberal Beast has a poll on Twitter. Below are the results 5 minutes before this post was published. Note the large % of people who didn’t watch.

Go vote!

~Eowyn

Advertisements