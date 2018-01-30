Woman sues Walmart for “segregated” beauty products

Here’s a thought: Maybe stores keeps products locked up based on statistical data of items that are most frequently stolen. And maybe the woman should be more upset with the people that are stealing the products.
From Yahoo: A southern California woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart on Friday, alleging racial discrimination after she found that her local store was keeping beauty products marketed toward black shoppers in locked cases, separated from other products.
Essie Grundy, who is represented by women’s rights lawyer faux feminist Gloria Allred, said that she was told the policy of “segregated” beauty products at the Perris, California location was a directive from corporate headquarters. In a press conference, Allred said that store employees told Grundy that she would need to be “escorted” to the cash register with the products to pay for them.
“It perpetuates a racial stereotype that African Americans are thieves,” said Allred.
Grundy, a mother of five, said that she was not allowed to touch the lotion she picked out until she had purchased it, making her feel like a “criminal.” She said she was buying a comb that cost $0.48, and didn’t understand why that item was locked away while other non-African American products that were more expensive were not.
Allred did not specify the damages that Grundy is seeking, but the lawsuit demands that the practice be stopped immediately.
Grundy said that she visited two other nearby locations and found varying, but similar circumstances. Cosmetics for black shoppers were under additional surveillance with security cameras, while products marketed towards other ethnicities were not, she recalled. Videos and pictures circulated on social media after the news conference show that the locked boxes are a feature in many locations across the country.
Walmart responded to the allegations, saying that the company does not accept racial discrimination of any kind.
“We’re sensitive to this situation and also understand, like other retailers, that some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products are subject to additional security,” said the company in a statement. “Those determinations are made on a store-by-store basis using data supporting the need for the heightened measures. While we’ve yet to review a complaint, we take this situation seriously and look forward to addressing it with the court.”
Remember folks our needs are your responsibility. If we’re thieves that is because your white! That we’re welfare receiving, drug pushing, low I,Q, having, lazy, lawless thugs is because your not! We jus doin what yo made us do cuz yo white!
We dindu nuffin!
WalMart locks up its ammo– how discriminatory! 😉
Locks are based on theft rate not race. Case closed.
Give me a break!
all that stuff including make up is locked up in almost every store in tucson. some stores are closing down due to shoplifting.
There used to be a wonderful self-serve discount shoe store in Norwalk, CT that disappeared because the cops didn’t have the resources, so the manager told me at the going-out-of-business sale, to respond to blacks walking in off the street, putting on a new pair of shoes, and walking out the door.
Stores are in business to provide a product(s) or service(s) that they can charge customers for, thus making a profit.
When a large number of a group indulges themselves of getting “five finger discounts,” it is very bad for everyone. Case in point, here in Portland there used to be a Fred Meyer Store (now Kroger owned) it had food, pharmacy, and clothing. The name of the store was Walnut Park, and it was located right smack dab in the middle of where the majority of African American citizens lived (Now due to gentrification, that concentration is much less.) Fred Meyer Corp decided to close the Walnut Park store because the incidence of shoplifting was so great that this particular could not make a profit. This was due to all the merchandise walking out of the store–unpaid for. Once that store closed, those who lived in the Walnut Park area had to travel a very large distance to shop for their necessities.. Even to this day that particular area is virtually a wasteland. Fred Meyer sold off the property and there are various small shops, and the City of Portland Police have a community policing station there.
i must admit, I have often lamented the plight of the elderly, and the honest citizens who live in this area–they have done nothing wrong, yet they suffer because of the actions of the few. When I see elderly African American men and women with their wheeled grocery carts, waiting at the bus stop to take them to distant areas so that they can shop for groceries–I feel a very real sorrow! All because of the actions of some of the residents of this area. As far as am concerned–it would be better if the perpetrator’s of these thefts be put at the whipping post, and that they shoulder the responsibility of their own actions–than that elderly people would have to be inconvenienced by having to travel miles out of their way to make necessary purchases!
I don’t pretend to know the mindset of this particular woman who is binging this suit . . . . but she should be blaming those of her community who have engaged in thievery to provide for themselves, rather than blaming Walmart for protecting that with which they conduct legitimate business.
Gloria Allred is nothing short of being a pimp for all these goofballs who come up with there scams to bilk honest people out of money. I will be glad when she goes to the great beyond–she is a blight on the landscape.
No one should blame ANY STORE for protecting that merchandise that they have on site for the sole purpose of selling to customers, and thus making a profit.
I am sorry, but unfortunately, the propensity among young African Americans to get their “five finger discounts” is rampant, Walmart knows that and they enlist measures to counter that culture. Gosh! I hope that if this goes to trial, that there will be a jury of intelligent law abiding jurors to judge this. No one wins when there is “inventory shrink” because the cost is passed on to other customers.
When I am shopping at my local Fred Meyer Store, or Safeway and I see someone doing their “five finger discount” crap–I immediately go and alert someone in management. I DO NOT WISH TO PAY HIGHER PRICES FOR THE MERCHANDISE THAT I WANT DUE TO OTHER’S WALKING OUT THE DOOR WITH UNPAID FOR MERCHANDISE! This should be something that everyone should be concerned about. No one wants to purchase other people’s wants or needs, by virtue of having the prices on what they themselves are buying at inflated prices which cover “shrinkage.”
Wow! This is really a subject that pushes my buttons!
DCG . . . . Fabulous article! Thank you.
❤️
The Hollyweeds’ lawyers are really dipping low when they have to resort to sue Walmart’s who has always been a democrat supporter.
I guess I will have to sue Walmart’s because they keep my perfume locked up.
Firstly, thieves are of all races and genders, and no store wants to lose money due to theft. If this lady feels offended by the beauty products being locked up and being escorted to the counter etc, don’t go to Walmart stupid.We have several beauty supply stores in my neighborhood, which is majority black. Most, if not all of the products are on shelves and are not locked up. Simply put, go to another store and shut up. Or, if you are so concerned with discrimination,open up your own beauty supply store.
Yes, but if you think for one moment that Whites, Asians, Indians, or Hispanics steal even a fraction of what blacks do, then you are delusional…
Several months ago, the CVS in my neighborhood started putting electric toothbrushes and teeth whiteners in a locked cabinet. That’s obviously discriminatory against me and all who care about dental health. /sarc
I am going to sue Walmart. They have locked up all the shotguns and ammo. Damn you Sam Walton, damn you to hell for discriminating against me, a middle aged, white male.
Hey, when they go for the “Dixie Peach” and blue rubber bands I’m calling’ the EEO.
I believe if walmart truly meant to make a racist statement, they would place all their mop heads and dyes under lock and key. Wearing dyed mops tied in their head seems to be their favorite beauty secret that really stand out to me.
