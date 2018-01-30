Website sells belts, wallets and shoes made from human skin

Are we in Hell yet?
There’s a UK website called Human Leather which offers belts, wallets and shoes made from human skin for sale:
- Belts go for approximately $15,750 each.
- A wallet costs approximately $14,000.
- A pair of shoes costs about $27,000.
Below is the website’s URL and, in case it’s taken down, its archived link (as proof the website indeed existed):
When I first went on Human Leather‘s website several months ago (that’s how long it took for me to finally bring myself to post about this horror), the website did not enable copying its text. So I took a screenshot of the page:
When you click the “About Us” link, you get a 404 Error message.
This is a screenshot of its “History” page:
A woman named Kris Costa claims on her Facebook page that Sid Gautum is the owner of Human Leather.
According to a Daily Mail article on June 10, 2016, Sid Gautum, 36, is a “millionaire cosmetic surgeon” in the UK.
Gautum was in the news because a £1million mansion he owned on a tree-lined avenue in Penarth, South Wales, had collapsed during construction work to create a “super-basement”. He had bought the house in 2014 for £800,000, and wanted to add extra rooms (a neighbor said 10 extra rooms) to the property.
There is a Sid Gautum on Twitter @SidGautam, who describes himself as a “General Practitioner, Skin Specialist and Founder of Dermaskin Clinics” in Cardiff, Bristol, and Manchester, UK.
From his Twitter pic, he appears to be the same cosmetic surgeon Sid Gautum in the Daily Mail article:
@SidGautum has a website called DermaSkin, an “advanced facial aesthetics” clinic offering anti-wrinkle treatment, dermal fillers, teeth whitening, laser skin resurfacing and laser tattoo removal. Gautum is the clinic’s founder and senior medical director. Here’s his LinkedIn page.
Did you know that poor Nepalese women sell their skin?
Gopal Sherma reports for Reuters, March 10, 2017:
Nepal said it will investigate a report claiming poor women are being trafficked and duped into selling their skin to be used for penis and breast enlargements in the global cosmetic surgery market.
An investigation by the Indian news website Youth Ki Awaaz (Voice of the Youth) said Nepali women were selling 20 square inches (130 square cm) of skin tissue from their backs for $150 to be used in plastic surgery. […]
The report, by Indian journalist Soma Basu, said the Nepali women were trafficked to brothels in Indian cities such as Mumbai and then later duped into selling their skin. Some victims said they were drugged and their skin removed.
The skin tissue, said the report, is sold onto pathology laboratories in India where it is processed and exported to companies in the United States which manufacture skin and tissue derivative products for the global plastic surgery market.
Speaking of shoes made from human “leather,” there’s a peculiar fascination with red shoes among the debauched elite.
On March 12, 2010, Tony Podesta (brother of John Podesta and a Democratic Party lobbyist of “spirit cooking” fame) celebrated his 65th birthday with a party at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. As reported by Huffington Post, the party was billed as a “Red Shoe Affair” — guests were asked to wear red shoes. Podesta has a “thing” for red shoes. In 1993, the Associated Press reported that he wore red hightops with a tuxedo to a (Bill Clinton) pre-inaugural fundraiser.
Award-winning author and free-lance investigative journalist Liz Crokin maintains Tony Podesta’s red shoes signify he’s a pedophile because the Illuminati uses “The Wizard of Oz” movie to brainwash child sex slaves. Dorothy in the movie wore red shoes. Crokin said:
“Tony Podesta is obsessed with his red shoes. There is symbolism for red shoes in the occult and it’s also tied to satanic ritualistic abuse and the trafficking of children. The Illuminati, the elites, they use ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to mind control child slaves. They use certain films to program children and part of the programming is having them watch these films and they also sexually abuse them and they physically abuse them because the abuse splits their personality and creates different personalities, so then they are able to program them and control them and they virtually become MK-Ultra programming. This is a known thing. They use ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to mind control these child sex abuse victims. Well, what does Dorthy wear in ‘The Wizard of Oz’? Red shoes!”
Do you remember my post of June 12, 2017, “George Soros’ son, Alex, is a ‘spirit cooker’?”
Alex Soros, too, has a penchant for red shoes. In July 2013, he posted to Instagram this pic of himself in red shoes:
Some see the Pope’s red shoes as sinister. You should know that:
- In the past, popes were garbed in red, instead of white. Pope St. Pius V (1566 – 1572) changed the papal garments to white because he continued to wear the white color of his Dominican order. From then, white became the papal color. The red shoes are a remnant of the former red color of the papal garments.
- Not all popes wear red shoes: Pope John Paul II wore ordinary brown shoes; Pope Francis wears simple black shoes. (Wikipedia)
H/t Voat
See also:
- Rumor that Tony Podesta was indicted
- Hillary’s campaign chairman John Podesta has cannibalism painting in his office
- Spirit Cooking cannibalism and Obama’s bandaged middle finger
- Sick: Art student makes handbag out of human skin
~Eowyn
Sounds like what the Nazis did with Jewish skin before they burned them…sick and demonic, beyond belief, but the underworld is so vile, those of us who belong to the King of Glory cannot even imagine the depths of evil.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The long-touted “human skin” artifacts has now been discredited as anti-German propaganda. This more recent stuff looks like the real thing, however. As I’ve remarked before, I’m gradually becoming inured to the growing[?] depth of human iniquity, so while this is appalling, it fits all the other horrific and insane depravities we are assaulted with on a weekly –and even daily– basis.
‘Satan, Be Gone, in the name of Jeshua, Son of God and Father of us all!’
LikeLiked by 3 people
looks like the website isn’t a secret anymore….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Had no problem copying text from it…
Welcome to ][umanLeather. We are specialists in producing exquisite and exclusive products for an extremely discerning clientele. All products are carefully hand-crafted by experienced master craftsmen, with years of experience in handling the finest leather known – human leather.
Human Leather Products
We only craft the best and most beautiful products out of our unique leather. We have produced bespoke items for some of our clients, but due to the limited size of the lengths that we work with, we are limited to what items we can fashion out of the leather.
[Hu]man Leather Belts – [Hu]man Leather Wallets – [Hu]man Leather Shoes
Why are your products so expensive?
We cater to a small but highly discerning clientele. They are amongst those lucky few who have everything they could possibly desire. Our supply is restricted and we prefer to keep it that way as we are the only firm in the world that crafts these special products.
What is the cost of a Human Leather Wallet?
From Euros 9,000 onwards (USD$14,000 approx)
What is the cost of a Human Leather Belt?
From Euros 10,500 onwards (USD$15,750 approx)
What is the cost of a pair of Human Leather Shoes?
From Euros 18,000 onwards (USD$27,000 approx)
All prices quoted above are the historical minimum that we have asked for in the past. They are for guidance only and each piece will be priced individually.
How Do I Pay?
We will give you details on how to pay, if you become a client of ours. We can go through what can be made with the material we have at the time and we ask for full payment in advance. Till date, we have never had an article returned due to defects, and we aim to retain this unblemished record.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just went on the website and found that, indeed, I can copy the text. But when I put together this post as a draft a couple of months ago, I could not copy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anyone that would buy something like this is beyond hope. I have a pretty good feel for people. John and Tony Podesta give me the creeps, especially John. The sheer volume of perverse art and sick pursuits attributed to this guy has to mean something.
We know from the “Pizzagate” information what sort of “art” they and their deviant friends like. It is clearly Satanic. The sicker it is, the better they like it.
These people feel “entitled” to a lifestyle that defies Christian norms. The fact that they are showing up in circles associated with government, worldwide, should be deeply disturbing.
These are the ones who “make” the laws and “enforce” them. Their vision of grandeur is of perversion and excess.
LikeLiked by 4 people
lophatt . . . . Thank You!!! You are the voice of reason. This information is of such disturbing nature, it seems almost unbelievable.
Just to think that poor women from third world countries are duped into servitude, and then end up with skin stolen from their very backs . . . makes me feel ill.
I wholeheartedly agree . . . people like the Podestas, Clintons, Obamas, and others end up in high positions in “government, worldwide, {and yes it} should be deeply disturbing.”
I cannot even envision why anyone would want any type of apparel, or anything else that has been made with human skin. That is just too ghoulish to contemplate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Lulu. I can’t understand it either. I suppose they think it makes them “too cool for school” or something in the demonic realm.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have seen a coin pouch made of human leather in a glass case at a museum in England (can’t remember which one, I think it was the V&A.)
At first I didn’t know it was human leather. I was fascinated at how fine the grain was, how supple it must have felt. Until I read the inscription that said it was human from a Third Reich Nazi concentration camp. I got so creeped out after that and could never get it out of my mind.
As regards the papal red shoes. They are symbolic of the “blood of the apostles” shed during the first Christian century (all the apostles were martyred, except St. John), and are supposed to remind the pope that, as the present head of the apostles, he always has to be ready for martyrdom.
Pope Benedict XVI’s red shoes were a gift from Prada, for which he was criticized endlessly for wearing very expensive brand-named shoes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Are We in Hell Yet?” Yes, yes we are, apparently, with legal late term hedge–cutter dismemberment abortions of viable babies—FAR beyond the intent and law that first made abortion legal…..(and now, far beyond what medical science proscribes in modern times,) Illegal aliens who commit crime after crime, some that deserve the death penalty, but whom are protected by state,, county & city officials elected BY American citizens to protect American citizens & their legal neighbors…..A Democratic party that is one election away from taxing you out of existence—-or at least to make it more sane for you to quit working and join the “dole out line” rather than to keep working your butt off only to hand it over to everything FREE for illegals and the cultural of welfare created by the Dems in this country since LBJ……..schools where an aged teacher can be cold-cocked and dropped by a student, filmed and posted onto social media as a “trophy”” and yet……everyone says squat about the responsibility of home life and student accountability—-but EVERYTHIING about the accountability of the teachers….and you are forced to buy health insurance or pay a penalty to the IRS….the ONLY non-Constitutionally-organized tax collection agency at our federal level……and yet, its perameters make it so you can”t afford to USE it—-only those who pay nothing/are subsidized can use it……When a POTUS tells the working “”Joe the Plumber”” to his face that “YOU DIDN”T BUILD THAT….you have to be happy with LESS of the pie…….pay your “fair share” you OWE others……….””etc etc, likewise…….& let’s give nuclear supplies and bazillions of dollars to Iran ………on and on ad nauseum….HELL YES…the flames are licking at my feet even as we speak!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reblogged this on "OUR WORLD".
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Dr. E. for putting together this article. I was clicking around the internet some time ago and came across information on this human leather website. Beyond my comprehension of how any human being could do this. Obviously there are some very sick, very satanic, very evil humans among us. May the Lord have mercy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have to admit, I have a strong constitution. I have seen things that will never leave my head, and keep me awake at night, on occasion. But this thing, I hate to say, rivals a lot of the things that go bump in the night, let’s say, that could keep me awake at night. Not simply due to what they are doing, but because of history. Something that Margarita touched upon, of course.
I will plunge right into the subject since I am the one who started it. I realize that many Jewish people are very wicked, and work in opposition to God. I also know that many Gentile’s are the very same way. When I would be asked who killed Jesus, my answer would not be the Jews, it would be, ME. If not for me, and my sin, Jesus would not have had to die. Jesus is my personal savior. He died for my sins. He also died for the sins of any Jew who believes that He died for them and repents and accepts His salvation. Of course, the same is true for anyone. I don’t paint any race or nationality with the same broad brush. Each individual is judged on their own sins, and each individual is forgiven the same way.
I have not been here long enough to understand everything that everyone believes here. And I of course, do not profess to know everything, or certainly, don’t think I am right about everything. So I ask that anyone who is willing to answer me, and give me some guidance as to where I am right or wrong about Jews, and anything else you can educate me about. I assure you, I am always grateful for anyone who wants to discuss things with me in order to teach me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please read this:
https://www.controversyofzion.info
When you’ve finished, let me know and I’ll give you some Nesta Webster.
After that we can talk the propaganda vs realities of WWII and beyond.
LikeLike
Sick, just sick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Am I wrong or does this rate about 97% on the Sick-O-Meter?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yuck Shameful of them!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are you sure this isn’t a hoax like the old ManBeef website?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ManBeef.com
LikeLike