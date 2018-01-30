Website sells belts, wallets and shoes made from human skin

Are we in Hell yet?

There’s a UK website called Human Leather which offers belts, wallets and shoes made from human skin for sale:

Belts go for approximately $15,750 each.

A wallet costs approximately $14,000.

A pair of shoes costs about $27,000.

Below is the website’s URL and, in case it’s taken down, its archived link (as proof the website indeed existed):

When I first went on Human Leather‘s website several months ago (that’s how long it took for me to finally bring myself to post about this horror), the website did not enable copying its text. So I took a screenshot of the page:

When you click the “About Us” link, you get a 404 Error message.

This is a screenshot of its “History” page:

A woman named Kris Costa claims on her Facebook page that Sid Gautum is the owner of Human Leather.

According to a Daily Mail article on June 10, 2016, Sid Gautum, 36, is a “millionaire cosmetic surgeon” in the UK.

Gautum was in the news because a £1million mansion he owned on a tree-lined avenue in Penarth, South Wales, had collapsed during construction work to create a “super-basement”. He had bought the house in 2014 for £800,000, and wanted to add extra rooms (a neighbor said 10 extra rooms) to the property.

There is a Sid Gautum on Twitter @SidGautam, who describes himself as a “General Practitioner, Skin Specialist and Founder of Dermaskin Clinics” in Cardiff, Bristol, and Manchester, UK.

From his Twitter pic, he appears to be the same cosmetic surgeon Sid Gautum in the Daily Mail article:

@SidGautum has a website called DermaSkin, an “advanced facial aesthetics” clinic offering anti-wrinkle treatment, dermal fillers, teeth whitening, laser skin resurfacing and laser tattoo removal. Gautum is the clinic’s founder and senior medical director. Here’s his LinkedIn page.

Did you know that poor Nepalese women sell their skin?

Gopal Sherma reports for Reuters, March 10, 2017:

Nepal said it will investigate a report claiming poor women are being trafficked and duped into selling their skin to be used for penis and breast enlargements in the global cosmetic surgery market. An investigation by the Indian news website Youth Ki Awaaz (Voice of the Youth) said Nepali women were selling 20 square inches (130 square cm) of skin tissue from their backs for $150 to be used in plastic surgery. […] The report, by Indian journalist Soma Basu, said the Nepali women were trafficked to brothels in Indian cities such as Mumbai and then later duped into selling their skin. Some victims said they were drugged and their skin removed. The skin tissue, said the report, is sold onto pathology laboratories in India where it is processed and exported to companies in the United States which manufacture skin and tissue derivative products for the global plastic surgery market.

Speaking of shoes made from human “leather,” there’s a peculiar fascination with red shoes among the debauched elite.

On March 12, 2010, Tony Podesta (brother of John Podesta and a Democratic Party lobbyist of “spirit cooking” fame) celebrated his 65th birthday with a party at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. As reported by Huffington Post, the party was billed as a “Red Shoe Affair” — guests were asked to wear red shoes. Podesta has a “thing” for red shoes. In 1993, the Associated Press reported that he wore red hightops with a tuxedo to a (Bill Clinton) pre-inaugural fundraiser.

Award-winning author and free-lance investigative journalist Liz Crokin maintains Tony Podesta’s red shoes signify he’s a pedophile because the Illuminati uses “The Wizard of Oz” movie to brainwash child sex slaves. Dorothy in the movie wore red shoes. Crokin said:

“Tony Podesta is obsessed with his red shoes. There is symbolism for red shoes in the occult and it’s also tied to satanic ritualistic abuse and the trafficking of children. The Illuminati, the elites, they use ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to mind control child slaves. They use certain films to program children and part of the programming is having them watch these films and they also sexually abuse them and they physically abuse them because the abuse splits their personality and creates different personalities, so then they are able to program them and control them and they virtually become MK-Ultra programming. This is a known thing. They use ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to mind control these child sex abuse victims. Well, what does Dorthy wear in ‘The Wizard of Oz’? Red shoes!”

Do you remember my post of June 12, 2017, “George Soros’ son, Alex, is a ‘spirit cooker’?”

Alex Soros, too, has a penchant for red shoes. In July 2013, he posted to Instagram this pic of himself in red shoes:

Some see the Pope’s red shoes as sinister. You should know that:

In the past, popes were garbed in red, instead of white. Pope St. Pius V (1566 – 1572) changed the papal garments to white because he continued to wear the white color of his Dominican order. From then, white became the papal color. The red shoes are a remnant of the former red color of the papal garments. Not all popes wear red shoes: Pope John Paul II wore ordinary brown shoes; Pope Francis wears simple black shoes. ( Wikipedia )

H/t Voat

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements