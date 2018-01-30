Rapper Jay Z says “Trump’s vulgar immigrant comments are “hurtful.”

Wonder why Van Jones didn’t ask Jay-Z about his relationship with the vulgar Harvey Weinstein?

From Hollywood Reporter: Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter sat down with CNN’s Van Jones for the premiere episode of The Van Jones Show.

The Grammy-winning musician offered his thoughts on a wide range of topics, including the #MeToo movement and President Donald Trump’s recent “shithole countries” comments.

“It is disappointing and it’s hurtful,” Jay-Z said of Trump’s infamous comments regarding immigrants from countries such as Haiti. “Everyone feels anger, but after the anger, it’s real hurtful. Because it’s looking down at a whole population of people, and it’s so misinformed, because these places have beautiful people and beautiful everything. This is the leader of the free world speaking like this…somewhere along his lineage something happened to him. Something happened to him, and he is expressing it in this sort of way.”

Jones asked Jay-Z about his thoughts on Trump’s actions during his presidency, particularly as they pertain to African Americans and “dropping black unemployment.” Jones asked Jay-Z if those actions made Trump a good leader. “No, because it’s not about money at the end of the day,” the rapper responded. “Money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings. That’s the main point.”

On Sunday morning, Trump responded with a single tweet: “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

When asked about the current #MeToo movement aimed at gender equality and the end of sexual harassment, Jay-Z said, “It’s almost like we normalized” sexual harassment. “For women to go to work knowing that this sort of abuse was happening every day, you can look logically and say, ‘Why would you stay there?’ ” he continued. “What is the alternative? You have to survive in America. In order to survive you have to normalize it. So for it to get uncovered and the world to correct itself — this is what has to happen.”

Let’s take a look at some of Jay-Z’s vulgarity, shall we? From his misogynistic song, “Big Pimpin:”

“You know I – thug em, fck em, love em, leave em Cause I don’t fckin need em Take em out the hood, keep em lookin good But I don’t f*uckin feed em First time they fuss I’m breezin Talkin bout, “What’s the reasons?” I’m a pimp in every sense of the word, bitch Better trust than believe em In the cut where I keep em til I need a nut, til I need to beat the guts Then it’s, beep beep and I’m pickin em up Let em play with the dick in the truck Many chicks wanna put Jigga fist in cuffs Divorce him and split his bucks Just because you got good head, I’ma break bread so you can be livin it up? Shit I.. parts with nothin, y’all be frontin Me give my heart to a woman? Not for nothin, never happen I’ll be forever mackin Heart cold as assassins, I got no passion I got no patience And I hate waitin.. Hoe get yo’ ass in”

Lovely stuff, right? Guess his vulgarity is allowed in the name of his “art.”

Hypocrite.

DCG

