Rapper Jay Z says “Trump’s vulgar immigrant comments are “hurtful.”

Wonder why Van Jones didn’t ask Jay-Z about his relationship with the vulgar Harvey Weinstein?
From Hollywood Reporter: Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter sat down with CNN’s Van Jones for the premiere episode of The Van Jones Show.
The Grammy-winning musician offered his thoughts on a wide range of topics, including the #MeToo movement and President Donald Trump’s recent “shithole countries” comments.
“It is disappointing and it’s hurtful,” Jay-Z said of Trump’s infamous comments regarding immigrants from countries such as Haiti. “Everyone feels anger, but after the anger, it’s real hurtful. Because it’s looking down at a whole population of people, and it’s so misinformed, because these places have beautiful people and beautiful everything. This is the leader of the free world speaking like this…somewhere along his lineage something happened to him. Something happened to him, and he is expressing it in this sort of way.”
Jones asked Jay-Z about his thoughts on Trump’s actions during his presidency, particularly as they pertain to African Americans and “dropping black unemployment.” Jones asked Jay-Z if those actions made Trump a good leader. “No, because it’s not about money at the end of the day,” the rapper responded. “Money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings. That’s the main point.”
On Sunday morning, Trump responded with a single tweet: “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”
When asked about the current #MeToo movement aimed at gender equality and the end of sexual harassment, Jay-Z said, “It’s almost like we normalized” sexual harassment. “For women to go to work knowing that this sort of abuse was happening every day, you can look logically and say, ‘Why would you stay there?’ ” he continued. “What is the alternative? You have to survive in America. In order to survive you have to normalize it. So for it to get uncovered and the world to correct itself — this is what has to happen.”
Let’s take a look at some of Jay-Z’s vulgarity, shall we? From his misogynistic song, “Big Pimpin:”
“You know I – thug em, fck em, love em, leave em Cause I don’t fckin need em Take em out the hood, keep em lookin good But I don’t f*uckin feed em First time they fuss I’m breezin Talkin bout, “What’s the reasons?” I’m a pimp in every sense of the word, bitch Better trust than believe em In the cut where I keep em til I need a nut, til I need to beat the guts Then it’s, beep beep and I’m pickin em up Let em play with the dick in the truck Many chicks wanna put Jigga fist in cuffs Divorce him and split his bucks Just because you got good head, I’ma break bread so you can be livin it up? Shit I.. parts with nothin, y’all be frontin Me give my heart to a woman? Not for nothin, never happen I’ll be forever mackin Heart cold as assassins, I got no passion I got no patience And I hate waitin.. Hoe get yo’ ass in”
Lovely stuff, right? Guess his vulgarity is allowed in the name of his “art.”
Hypocrite.
If you’re having President problems I feel bad for you son…
I got 99 problems but the TOOF ain’t one!
Ideas have consequences, causes have effects, and listening to Jay-Z is a one-way ticket to life in the shtholes of this world—but Jay-Z’s pissed at Trump? When you think about it, maybe he’s not as stupid as he sounds since Jay-Z’s and Maxine’s race-baiting and welfare-pimping careers depend on keeping their people down and out disaffected outsiders living in shtholes forever.
Now the real vulgar stuff from Jay Z – you can’t have it both ways.
Rapper Jay Z says “Trump’s vulgar immigrant comments are “hurtful.”
Read and weep:
And this isn’tt hurtful to women?
When Jay Z wrote this piece, was he talking about his wife and daughter – who have high maintenance accounts.
“Money, Cash, Hoes” lyrics
Jay-Z Lyrics
“Money, Cash, Hoes”
[Jay-Z:]
Turn the lights all the way
Turn the lights all the way down
What Uhhuh Yeah
(Uhh)
Come on
Big flow
(GGRRRRRR)
Come on yeah come on
Yo Yo J-A-Y, I flow sick
Fuck all y’all haters blow dick
I spits the game for those that throw bricks
Money cash hoes money cash chicks what
Sex murder and mayhem romance for the street
Only wife of mines is a life of crime
And since, life’s a bitch in mini-skirts and big chests
How can I not flirt with death
That’s life’s a nigga, long as life prevent us
We gonna send a lot and pray to Christ forgive us
Fuck it
Ice the wrists and raise the price on these niggaz
Y’all cant floss on my level
I’ll invite you all to get wit us if ya ball is glitter
When I go all the harlem playaz wall my picture
If you get close enough you can read the scripture
It reads money cash hoes how real was that nigga what
[Chorus: repeat 2X]
Money cash hoes money cash hoes (WHAT)
Money cash hoes money cash hoes (UHH)
Money cash hoes money cash hoes (COME ON)
Money cash hoes (WHAT) hoes (WHAT) hoes (WHAT)
Flavors robust platinum and gold touch
Y’all rap now, fast money lets slow it up
Niggaz try to stop Jay-Z to no luck
Roc-A-Fella foreva CEO what what
Us the villains, fuck your feelings
While yall playa hate we in the upper millions
Whats the dealings (huh) its like New York’s been soft
Ever since Snoop came through and crushed the buildings
I’m tryin to restore the feelings fuck the law keep dealing
More money more cash more chilling
I know they gone criticize the hook on this song
Like I give a fuck I’m just a crook on this song
Bed-Stuy Brooknon took on the world
Shit I led a life you can write a book on
Sex murder and mayhem romance for the street
Man and I tell ya itll be the best seller
It looks like the rapper needs to check out Webster’s (dictionary).
President Trump has the perfect come-back:
