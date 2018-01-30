Hollyweird problems: Actress Taryn Manning slams stylist for her $200 dress at the SAG Awards

Taryn Manning is a 39-year-old actress best known for acting on the “Orange is the New Black” Netflix show.

She’s also known for assaulting her personal assistant. From Wikipedia:

“On October 12, 2012, Manning was arrested for assaulting her personal assistant and makeup artist, Holli Hartman. The victim declined to prosecute and in November 2012, Manning took a plea bargain of one day of community service, and if she stayed out of trouble for the next six months, the case would be closed.

In 2016, Manning was accused of violently attacking Hartman yet again. The victim sought a restraining order against Manning but was denied due to jurisdictional filing issues. The attack was one of several Hartman claimed to have suffered with the most recent abuse occurring in late 2015 at Manning’s Manhattan apartment.”

Additionally she’s now known for, like the majority in Hollyweird, being out of touch with average Americans.

From Yahoo: Taryn Manning made headlines for donning a SAG Awards dress that was only $200 – and available at your favorite department store. But while many were thrilled to see an affordable dress at a major Hollywood awards show, one person wasn’t as happy about it: the Orange Is the New Black star herself.

Asked by TMZ about the choice to wear the Adrianna Papell gown, Manning criticized her stylist Chaunielle Brown for the choice. “It’s wack that my stylist didn’t tell me that,” she said. “Now everyone else can afford it, that’s what’s cool about it, but it still sucks for me. I want to be in like a superstar gown … So the designer got a lot of press. She should pay me a lot of money.”

After her comments picked up steam on the internet, Manning clarified her position on Instagram, writing “I was completely caught off guard when all of the press about my dress was about the cost, which I knew nothing about, and I felt used for someone else’s gain.” She added that she loved the dress and is friends with Brown, and concluded “I am happy to be the proof that there is more to feeling confident, beauty and happy on the inside than just a price tag.”

Read the full “clarification” here on her Instagram account.

DCG

Advertisements