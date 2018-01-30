Former manager of Obama Foundation claims Obama is a Luciferian

Isaac Green has a channel on YouTube called “Anti School“. His Anti School is also carried on The Washington Pundit blog, as you can see in the blog’s banner (click to enlarge):

In a recent Anti School video, Green interviews a man who claims Obama is a Luciferian. The man’s visage is concealed from the camera for fear of his life, and is identified as the co-founder of Washington Pundit and a “former manager” of the “Barack Obama Foundation”. (H/t Voat)

Note: The Washington Pundit does not identify its founders or even its posts’ authors by name. The blog’s “About” page is a blank.

There are two Barack Obama Foundations:

(1) The non-profit Barack Obama Foundation in Chicago was created in January 2014 to oversee the creation of the Barack Obama Presidential Center (or library) and the construction of its campus, in partnership with the University of Chicago. Curiously, the center will not be part of the presidential library network operated by the National Archives and Records Administration.

The Foundation’s “leadership team” makes no mention of a “manager”. The team consists of:

David Simas, CEO

Robbin Cohen, Executive Director

Jordan Kaplan, Chief Development Officer

Michael Strautmanis, Vice-President of Public Engagement

The members of the Foundation’s Board of Directors are:

Marty Nesbitt, Board chairman and a longtime friend of Obama rumored to be the actual biological father of Obama’s daughters.

John Doerr, venture capital financier.

Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of Studio Museum in Harlem.

Mahalia Hines, board president of non-profit Common Ground Foundation and a former high school principal.

Glenn Hutchins, director of AT&T and of Federal Bank of New York.

Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts.

David Plouffe , Democrat Party operative and Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign manager.

, Democrat Party operative and Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign manager. Penny Pritzker, Democrat Party donor; former Obama Administration Secretary of Commerce; founder/chairman of global investment firm PSP Capital and Pritzker Realty Group.

J. Kevin Poorman, president and CEO of PSP Capital Partners.

John Rogers, investment managers.

Michael Sacks, investment manager.

Juan Salgado, chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago.

Juliana Smoot, Democrat Party fundraiser and former White House staffer.

Maya Soetoro-Ng, Obama’s half-sister.

Robert Wolf, founder/CEO of 32 Advisors.

(2) The non-profit Barack H. Obama Foundation in Virginia, which is about charity work for Kenya and unconnected to the construction of the Obama Presidential Center:

The founder of this foundation is Obama’s older half-brother, Abon’go Malik Obama . The two men share the same father, Barack Hussein Obama Sr., but have different mothers; Malik’s mother was Obama Sr.’s first wife, Kezia. In the 2016 presidential election, Malik supported Donald Trump and attended the third Trump-Hillary debate as Trump’s guest. On March 9, 2017, Malik tweeted an image of Barack’s Kenya birth certificate.

. The two men share the same father, Barack Hussein Obama Sr., but have different mothers; Malik’s mother was Obama Sr.’s first wife, Kezia. In the 2016 presidential election, Malik supported Donald Trump and attended the third Trump-Hillary debate as Trump’s guest. On March 9, 2017, an image of Barack’s Kenya birth certificate. The Barack H. Obama Foundation website makes no mention of a “manager” .

Here’s Isaac Green’s video:

Green begins by saying that the Barack Obama Foundation is “a money laundering front” for “criminal activities”. This is what the interviewee (let’s call him Mr. X) said:

“I was the manager of the Barack H. Obama Foundation ,” which was named after the father of Barack and Malik.

,” which was named after the father of Barack and Malik. As manager of the foundation, Mr. X had worked with and was friends with Malik Obama who provided him with “all the intel” on former President Obama ( henceforth, we’ll refer to him as “Barry” ).

( ). Malik “does not know” if Barry was born in the U.S. “Others” say Barry was born in Indonesia, and came to the U.S. on foreign exchange as “Barry Soetoro”. (Soetoro was the name of Barry’s Indonesia step-father, the supposed second husband of Barry’s mom.)

Malik said he’s “technically” Barry’s half-brother, but the two men actually have different fathers. In other words, according to Malik, Barry’s bio dad is not the Kenyan, Barack Hussein Obama, Sr.

the Kenyan, Barack Hussein Obama, Sr. Barry’s maternal family, the Dunhams, “is CIA” — his grandfather Stanley Dunham was in the U.S. military but worked as “an informant for the CIA”; Barry’s mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, was a CIA “operative”; Barry’s real father was Frank Marshall Davis, “a Soviet spy who worked for the CIA”. (Note: Davis was a card-carrying member of the Communist Party USA.)

Barry himself is “in reality, a CIA operative through and through”. His real name is Barry Soetoro. (Note: Barry had registered at Occidental College as “Barry Soetoro”. It is rumored that his name at Columbia University was also “Barry Soetoro”.)

The CIA “forged” Barry’s Hawaiian birth certificate.

Note: According to InfoWars, Dec. 12, 2017, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s investigators discovered “bombshell” evidence that the CIA and/or other government entities had illegally hacked into Hawaii Department of Health records searching for birth records on Barack Obama.

As a “community organizer” in Chicago, Barry actually was “in charge of the Chicago mafia”. After Barry became POTUS, Rahm Emmanuel, the mayor Chicago, took over as head of the mob.

Both Obama Foundations are fronts for money laundering — the Barack Obama Foundation (that oversees construction of the Obama Presidential Center) and Malik’s Barack H. Obama Foundation, of which Mr. X claims to be a former manager.

Obama Foundations are fronts for money laundering — the Barack Obama Foundation (that oversees construction of the Obama Presidential Center) and Malik’s Barack H. Obama Foundation, of which Mr. X claims to be a former manager. Mr. X says Malik is a “good person” but not “on the good side” and that the foundation gets only $200 in donations a day. Malik has dual U.S.-Kenyan citizenship and lives in a Section 8 (government subsidized) apartment in Alexandria, VA. The enmity between Malik and Barry, and why Malik supported Trump, stems from Barry’s refusal to support, but actually “blocking,” Malik’s Barack H. Obama Foundation.

According to Malik, Barry is “completely different” and “the opposite” of his benign on-camera public persona.

Although he was raised a Muslim by his mother, Barry, i.e., former President Barack Obama, is not a Muslim. “ He is a Luciferian ,” i.e., a satanist — “he sacrifices children” and “does all the spirit cooking stuff you hear about in the Podesta emails”. Obama had “children brought to the White House all the time. The White House under Obama was an epicenter for child sacrifice.”

See “Spirit Cooking cannibalism and Obama’s bandaged middle finger”

The $65,000 to fly “hotdogs” and “pizzas” from Chicago to the White House was “not food” because no outside food is allowed in the Obama White House because of his fear of being poisoned. But Mr. X said the $65,000 “hotdogs” and “pizzas” were “not children”.

See “Obama spent $65,000 to fly ‘pizzas’ & ‘hotdogs’ from Chicago”

Obama took out Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi because Gaddafi wanted to create his own currency and refused to buckle to the West. Post-Gaddafi Libya is chaotic and has become a major venue of child and slave trafficking.

The Obama Administration “instigated” the Libyan, Egyptian and Syrian uprisings, of which only the uprising in Syria failed because of Syrian President Assad.

The CIA, “Obama’s handlers,” trained ISIS and the Taliban. Although Obama had not “founded” or created ISIS, he built them up with financing and weapons.

Note: The Obama Administration’s role in supplying weapons to ISIS is confirmed in the December 2017 report, Weapons of the Islamic State, the product of a 3-year investigation in Iraq and Syria.

On whether Michelle Obama is really a man, Mr. X thinks it’s “just a joke,” but the daughters Malia and Sacha are “actors”. Mr. X admits “I don’t have proof on that”.

See “Michelle Obama is a man: See the junk moving in his pants” and “Where are Obama’s daughters’ baby pics and birth records?”

See also:

