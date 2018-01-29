Rat takes a shower like humans?

With the ubiquity of cell phones that take pics and videos, we are no longer dependent on ethologists telling us about animal behavior. Those videos are revealing astounding things about God’s creation.

An example is a turtle in Taipei Zoo displaying empathy and altruism by helping another turtle, which some malicious prankster must have turned upside down, right itself.

Here’s a video of a rat taking a shower and soaping down like a human (h/t MomOfIV):

I was incredulous, so I looked around and found the original video posted to YouTube by The New York Post, with this comment:

Unusual footage surfaced from Peru showing a rat taking a shower. The small animal even takes time to soap up all its hard-to-reach spots, making it seem like it was really cleaning itself.

I also found a video of a pet rat taking a bath in a sink:

Update:

The guy who took the rat shower video just admitted it was fake (h/t Teri): http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5324611/Rat-showering-like-human-bathroom-sink.html

~Eowyn

Advertisements