Rat takes a shower like humans?

With the ubiquity of cell phones that take pics and videos, we are no longer dependent on ethologists telling us about animal behavior. Those videos are revealing astounding things about God’s creation.
An example is a turtle in Taipei Zoo displaying empathy and altruism by helping another turtle, which some malicious prankster must have turned upside down, right itself.
Here’s a video of a rat taking a shower and soaping down like a human (h/t MomOfIV):
I was incredulous, so I looked around and found the original video posted to YouTube by The New York Post, with this comment:
Unusual footage surfaced from Peru showing a rat taking a shower. The small animal even takes time to soap up all its hard-to-reach spots, making it seem like it was really cleaning itself.
I also found a video of a pet rat taking a bath in a sink:
Update:
The guy who took the rat shower video just admitted it was fake (h/t Teri): http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5324611/Rat-showering-like-human-bathroom-sink.html
~Eowyn
Awww – thanks Dr. Eowyn – Pet rats RULE! Mine loved baths too – though I never did see them take showers! They are highly intelligent and very social animals. They truly get a bad rap.
The AntiFa crowd could take lessons…
Bummer – the guy who took the rat shower video just admitted it was fake!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5324611/Rat-showering-like-human-bathroom-sink.html
Personally – I would rather see a lot more of these – fake or not!
Thank you, Teri. So my first instinct was right. It was too “good” to be true.
I updated this post with that information.
Fake – real – no matter. It was fun to watch.
I agree! 🙂
It truly was delightful to watch. It certainly had me going. I am left wondering how he achieved this film?
It’s funny when my cat cleans herself . . . she licks her paw–then swipes it up and over her ear and down across her eye, I guess to clean gunk out of the corner of her eyes. Her cleaning gesture was much like this little rat. Somehow, I find it rather interesting to watch her do this. The little goofball has worn a stripe along her front paw, from licking to clean it . . . it’s just like a little bald triangular area. So much for over-cleaning.
I really loved seeing the compassion of the turtle in continuing to help his stranded pal until it was upright again. To see this, you must realize that even turtles has thought processes . . . . what wonderful creatures our God has provided to delight us.
Good turtle buddy!
I saw the rat taking a shower video on Facebook and my first impression was that this rat just escaped the Sithole democratic city of Chicago and was washing the stench off. I’m sorry to hear that it is fake, but I’d rather believe any rats lucky enough to get out of any democratic Sithole would do the very same thing!
😂
So the rat shower was fake. 😦 But nothing like a rat in a bath, though 🙂
