NYC tax dollars at work: School bus driver fired after racking up 37 complaints

Via NY Post: City school-bus driver Sumatie Kalladeen’s scoldings terrified a little girl to the point where she was too afraid to ride the bus. The city Department of Education fired Kalladeen — but not before she racked up 37 complaints since 2001, seven of which were “substantiated,” records show.
She was suspended at least twice before, once after leaving 24 kids and teachers behind on a field trip, and once after she was arrested for assaulting her husband.
That a driver with so many offenses could remain behind the wheel for so long illustrates the city’s lax and ineffective disciplinary system for school-bus personnel, insiders charge.
The DOE’s Office of Pupil Transportation (OPT) has gone too easy on some bad bus drivers and attendants because it caters to the school-bus companies it contracts with to hire the workers, one OPT investigator alleged.
“They make sure the bus companies don’t lose too many drivers due to disciplinary decisions,” the investigator said.
The OPT worker said a seasoned supervisor who tried to get rid of lenient investigators was stopped by his boss. DOE contract officials even pressure investigators on behalf of the bus companies, he charged.
Making it worse, the number of bus investigators has dwindled from 12 to five since last summer, and each one struggles with more than 200 open cases at a time.
Kalladeen denied wrongdoing. “To my knowledge, no one was crying,” she said of the little girl.
In another disturbing case, attendant Patricia DiBenedetto was accused of throwing a boy off the bus before his regular stop — and later using a racial slur. “He’s a “troublemaking n—-r,” DiBenedetto told the kid’s mother when asked why her son was abandoned, records state.
The city Department of Education suspended DiBenedetto, but she kept her job.
DiBenedetto generated a dozen complaints for “obscene language.” Last May, she rang a school’s exit bell for 30 to 40 seconds — so long that administrators thought it was an emergency. The principal described DiBenedetto as “very aggressive and angry with the children.”
The Department of Education insisted all was done by the book. “All bus drivers involved in misconduct were appropriately disciplined,” a DOE rep said.
Only 37 complaints before she got fired. Well, isn’t that special.
thelonelyauthorblog . . . . in a sane world long about the time she was arrested for domestic violence she automatically should NEVER HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO DRIVE AGAIN. . . . much less the fact that this freak of nature had the gall to abandon a teacher and classroom that were out on a field trip. Can you imagine how that poor teacher felt when she was unable to herd her group of children back on the “waiting bus” and delivery them safety back to the school ??? It is more than high time that Mrs School Bus Driver was sent down the road. In fact, I cannot envision any job that would she would be suitable to fill, not with that kind of attitude.
Good luck driving for Uber. Or opening her own driving school.
We have a version of the same thing here with the Post Office. They hire a lot of Filipino drivers who are lazy, rude and dangerous. My mailbox has been knocked down twice by them. I saw her do it once.
When we have visitors and they partially obstruct the mail box they categorically refuse to deliver even if I go out there and offer to take it directly from them.
This is a cultural thing. I had several working for me years ago. This is VERY common. It isn’t directed at anybody in particular. It is how things are done in the P.I..
lophatt . . . . that’s when everyone needs to band together and inundate the Station Master at the station where she/he works out of. Those coming from the Philippines to work here in the United States need to learn pretty darn quick that we don’t want ANY ATTITUDE FROM THEM!
Believe it or not, this is part of their culture. They tend not to deal with each other equally. If there are two, one is dominant. So, the game is for them to get arrogant and demanding. The foil for this is to get right in their face. They actually expect it. If you don’t do it you will be treated like garbage.
When they are confronted harshly, they quickly become servile and stay that way. If you don’t do it you will be the “servant”.
“The Department of Education insisted all was done by the book.”
Says the Fox to the Chickens….
Let’s see you try that, Whitey!
lophatt . . . . that was a brilliant comeback . . . No doubt the School District would take guff off personnel that come from a minority, and yes, I think you are right . . . “Whitey” would not be gettin’ away with that!
I wouldn’t have waited for the third offense, the first a reprimand and time off, the second a reprimand and suspension without pay, the third fired, no pay, no accumulated sick pay, no vacation -when dealing with the safety of children a thorough investigation of the individual must be conducted, no blemishes —DUI, alcohol, drugs, violence is a no hire policy.
Alma . . . that sounds like the only way to ensure that America’s children are kept safe from weirdo’s. It is really perplexing that the powers that be, just don’t get it–even if there is an employee shortage. I would think they would be scared spit less at the thought of being sued.
Yep. That’s another concern with the “contracting”. It isn’t that the districts themselves couldn’t find perverts, they do. But they tend to be more careful when they are financially responsible.
I know they do background checks here. That isn’t perfect, but its a start.
As far as bus drivers are concerned, more and more districts are electing to contract out that work. They avoid unions and higher wages and the responsibility of being directly responsible for their employees.
As a result we get sub-standard service from low-functioning personnel. The contractors are paid top dollar but hire the cheapest labor they can.
Were Kalladeen & DiBenedetto “Affirmative [Non-] Action” hires? They both sound psychotic, lack of remorse, crazy behaviors (ringing the alarm), kicking a young boy off the bus not at his stop (which could be dangerous these days).
Parents ought to file complaints at the local PD rather than complaining to the stupid school systems which also must be operated by psychos to allow this insane behavior to continue.
Before the Kulture-Klash & before FemiNazis ruled, when kids actually dressed for school & bus-drivers were sane & friendly.
