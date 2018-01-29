House Intelligence Committee votes to release ‘explosive’ FISA memo

The New York Post reports that today, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the controversial FISA memo that has been described as so “shocking” and “explosive,” not only will officials in the U.S. intelligence “community” be fired, people will even go to jail.

News of the FISA memo spawned a social media campaign with the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo.

Reportedly, the FISA memo says the Obama Administration’s FBI and Justice Department, using the bogus claim of Russian collusion, misused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to gain the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court’s approval to conduct surveillance on then-candidate Donald Trump and his team.

The 99-page document, United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Memorandum Opinion and Order, that is said to be the background source of the FISA memo also details how the Obama Administration’s National Security Agency (NSA) conducted illegal surveillance and doxxing of American citizens.

The vote to release the memo comes after committee Republicans, led by chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) pushed for its disclosure.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee who opposes the release of the memo because the American people can’t understand it, said he and other Democrats on the committee voted against releasing the memo.

President Trump has urged that the FISA memo be released.

Not coincidentally, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, rumored to be named in the FISA memo, stepped down today, reportedly “under pressure from Director Christopher Wray”.

McCabe’s wife accepted cash, rumored to total $700,000, from a Super PAC connected to Terry McAuliffe, a longtime ally of the Clintons. McCabe will remain on the payroll using accrued time off until mid- March, when he maxes out his pension benefits. (New York Post)

