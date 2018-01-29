House Intelligence Committee votes to release ‘explosive’ FISA memo

The New York Post reports that today, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the controversial FISA memo that has been described as so “shocking” and “explosive,” not only will officials in the U.S. intelligence “community” be fired, people will even go to jail.
News of the FISA memo spawned a social media campaign with the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo.
Reportedly, the FISA memo says the Obama Administration’s FBI and Justice Department, using the bogus claim of Russian collusion, misused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to gain the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court’s approval to conduct surveillance on then-candidate Donald Trump and his team.
The 99-page document, United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Memorandum Opinion and Order, that is said to be the background source of the FISA memo also details how the Obama Administration’s National Security Agency (NSA) conducted illegal surveillance and doxxing of American citizens.
The vote to release the memo comes after committee Republicans, led by chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) pushed for its disclosure.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee who opposes the release of the memo because the American people can’t understand it, said he and other Democrats on the committee voted against releasing the memo.
President Trump has urged that the FISA memo be released.
Not coincidentally, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, rumored to be named in the FISA memo, stepped down today, reportedly “under pressure from Director Christopher Wray”.
McCabe’s wife accepted cash, rumored to total $700,000, from a Super PAC connected to Terry McAuliffe, a longtime ally of the Clintons. McCabe will remain on the payroll using accrued time off until mid- March, when he maxes out his pension benefits. (New York Post)
- Too-stupid-to-understand-FISA-memo Americans inundate Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Feinstein with ‘I’m not a Russian bot’ phone calls
- ‘Explosive’ FISA memo: ‘Top secret’ source document details Obama NSA spying/doxxing of U.S. citizens
- Tell Congress to release the ‘explosive’ FISA memo that’ll put officials in jail!
Trump really should read the “FISA memo” during the State of the Union address to get the details out to the masses.
greenworxx . . . . Now that would be a pretty good idea. Except that there are certain dillweeds that have advised the American people that they will not be in attendance. . . two for instance are that goofy cowboy hat wearing woman from Florida (I believe,) and of course Earl Blumenauer–Oregon’s commie representative, in addition to one or two others. I would love to see the look on each of their faces when the contents of this memo is revealed to them! Of course, no one will miss them, since they are rather useless in the first place, and that’s on their very best days!
Why should THAT be a problem? They’d only sleep through it if they were there anyway.
Congratulations to us the American people; we the schmucks who get to pay the bills finally get to see what our tax dollars have paid for. It chaps my hide to think that we were paying salaries to all these miscreants, and they are colluding with one another to fing-dingle We the peons by trying to subvert the rule of law in this land.
I sent off a terse (to say the lease) email to Adam Schiff. Of course he was on tv news saying, “blah, blah, blah, the sky is going to fall because the American people are going to have access to the very names and activities of those who have been behind all this nefarious goings on, and for some length of time.
I was so afraid that for some reason, due to the request of the DOJ, or FBI the request to # Release the Memo, would be abandoned. This truly is a great day for We the People, and for our great country.
God Bless our President – Donald J Trump! May he live long, and preside over our country in righteousness.
I do have some concern that it has come to light that about 18 Republicans have leaving the Congress at the end of their term in office. I certainly hope that this will not mean that the Dembo’s will rush in and rain on our parade! Perhaps enough Liberals will be enthralled with the pay bonuses’ and pay increases, etc. that they will see that Conservative ideals are really a good thing for them personally, and they will back Republican candidates running for office. One can only pray that such will be the case; although that may be taken as tongue in cheek . . . I can only suggest most fervently that we each petition the Heaven’s to bless us that our government continue to walk the road it is currently traveling.
This is good news. This has been known for a long time but denied. Now they have to address it. There should be indictments.
This Court Jester, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), rightly deserves to be known as a Sciffhead for his outrageous remarks in re the intelligence of we, the hoi polloi. at least we smart enough to know not to run and be subject to the public spotlight he now laments. However, insofar as ‘people will even go to jail.’ goes, I’m not holding my breath on, as it’s a forecast that no matter how many times published never came to past in my lifetime [75 yrs] except for a handful of people doing Nixon’s shenanigans over Watergate. Even then the most vile never did time, and some of the convicted were lambs who threw themselves on their swords [how’s that for a triply twisted metaphor?].
Just a nod in your direction, Joseph.
I like the name you give this fool… “Court jester” fits Schiff perfectly!😁
Yes, and we also get to pay the retirement for filthy Andrew McCabe. If only they’d fired him a few weeks earlier. I’m so over our tax dollars going to this nightmarish mess from the DOJ and FBI, and tell me, just where the hell is Sessions? Where the hell is Wray? And why isn’t our Prez firing these bozos?
My questions EXACTLY.
I only hope to live long enough to see the total annahilation of the political “weaponization” of the FBI,, IRS, DOJ, and hell…..probably even other minor players such as the EPA……who were “armed” against common Americans and their elective/representative voice// processes by OBAMA,
FIRING ’em is NOT enough-they should be arrested and prosecuted. There’s PLENTY to nail ’em on.
Sessions is a goner, takes time though.
Why? If it were up to me he’d have been gone a year ago. In fact, he wouldn’t be there at all.
Jill is smart. Arknacide is permanent.
Many, many roads lead to the Clintons.
Especially if your name is Vince.
I think Schiff is protesting way too much. And for no democrat to vote to expose the memo is a career killer. They have much to hide. There are some nervous Nellies out there. I expect many to start dropping.
As for Sessions, he was such a bulldog in his home state and a state arrow guy, I have to wonder if he is working something big behind the scenes and playing it very close to the belly. In time. We shall see. A whole lot of indictments have been issued, who worked those? Maybe he is letting the Mueller investigation hang itself. Something is strange and we are not privy to it.
