To “support” women, Hillary reads from a book at the Grammy Awards…and it wasn’t Juanita’s book

The Grammy Awards last night was, as expected, a full-on display of Trump Derangement Syndrome. See Twitchy’s report here.

Hillary even made an appearance to read an excerpt from the fictional work of Michael Wolff (via HuffPo):

“In a sketch during the award show, host James Corden gathered music greats Cher, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg to audition to narrate Michael Wolff’s best-selling account of President Donald Trump’s White House, Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House, in an effort to get nominated for the Best Spoken Word Album category. But there was one not-so-musically inclined reader in the mix too: Hillary Clinton”

See the video at the HuffPo link above as I’m not inclined to put it on this post.

At the award show, many of the attendees wore white roses as a “gesture” of the Time’s Up campaign to support women. From ABC News:

“When music’s biggest stars walked the red carpet Sunday night as they headed into the Grammy Awards, many were spotted either wearing a white rose or holding a single white rose in their hands.

The gesture is in honor of Time’s Up, which aims to spark conversation around “equality and safety in the workplace,” music executive Karen Rait said ahead of the ceremony.

Kelly Clarkson, who held her white rose, said on “E! Live from the Red Carpet” that after looking into what the white rose represented she decided to join the movement. “It represents hope and peace and sympathy and resistance,” she said. “Those are lovely things for every human to encompass.”

Funny how their support of equality didn’t translate into reality as only one woman won a main award at the show last night.

So I wonder why the host of this year’s Grammy Awards show, or any others in the past years, didn’t have any celebrities read from Juanita Broaddrick’s book “You’d Better Put Some Ice On That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton?”

Doesn’t every survivor of sexual assault deserve to be heard, believed, and supported?

And why did the proggies celebrate Hillary reading this when it was reported, just days before, that she fired a male aide accused of sexually harassing a female? I think we all know the answer to that question.

Hillary Clinton and her Hollyweird sycophants can stuff their moral virtue signaling where the sun doesn’t shine. Their sympathy and concern for the safety of women only revolves around their own ideological views, not the REAL victims of sexual assault.

Hypocrites.

