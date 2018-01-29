Clueless NYU students trash Trump for not-yet-delivered State of the Union speech

President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union speech TOMORROW.

But students at New York University (NYU) had already condemned the speech!

A week ago, Campus Reform went to NYU and asked students for their reactions to President Trump’s State of the Union address “last night”. The students interviewed said:

“I didn’t watch it because I couldn’t bring myself to watch it.”

“[The speech was] quite racist at the very least, if not up there with most resistance.”

“It’s offensive. It is crazy but I’m not shocked by it, by what he’s done in the past.”

“I believe what I’m hearing about his rough nature and the hate that he probably said.”

“It’s the behavior of someone who refuses to accept accountability for their failures.”

“The way he acts, you shouldn’t be acting like that if you’re the leader of the country, regardless of what party you’re in. So that frustrates me a lot.”

“I mean it doesn’t surprise me — the State of the Union address.”

“Hopefully, everything that he’s outlined can be overturned by the public opinion.”

“[The one thing that most people were upset about was] the immigration law, the whole DACA thing and him trying to build the wall.”

“The fact that he started a chant [on building the wall]. He’s big on those.”

“I think it reveals that he has the temperament of a three-year-old.”

That it’s legitimate to “shut it down” just because it’s Trump speaking: “I think there are enough progressive and intellectual people that really analyze what he’s saying.”