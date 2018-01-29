Clueless NYU students trash Trump for not-yet-delivered State of the Union speech

Posted on January 29, 2018 by | 4 Comments

President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union speech TOMORROW.

But students at New York University (NYU) had already condemned the speech!

A week ago, Campus Reform went to NYU and asked students for their reactions to President Trump’s State of the Union address “last night”. The students interviewed said:

“I didn’t watch it because I couldn’t bring myself to watch it.”

“[The speech was] quite racist at the very least, if not up there with most resistance.”

“It’s offensive. It is crazy but I’m not shocked by it, by what he’s done in the past.”

“I believe what I’m hearing about his rough nature and the hate that he probably said.”

“It’s the behavior of someone who refuses to accept accountability for their failures.”

“The way he acts, you shouldn’t be acting like that if you’re the leader of the country, regardless of what party you’re in. So that frustrates me a lot.”

“I mean it doesn’t surprise me — the State of the Union address.”

“Hopefully, everything that he’s outlined can be overturned by the public opinion.”

“[The one thing that most people were upset about was] the immigration law, the whole DACA thing and him trying to build the wall.”

“The fact that he started a chant [on building the wall]. He’s big on those.”

“I think it reveals that he has the temperament of a three-year-old.”

That it’s legitimate to “shut it down” just because it’s Trump speaking: “I think there are enough progressive and intellectual people that really analyze what he’s saying.”

These are college students, presumably the future leaders of America!

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Education, Insanity, iY Generation, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 responses to “Clueless NYU students trash Trump for not-yet-delivered State of the Union speech

  2. Alma | January 29, 2018 at 12:56 pm | Reply

    If left to them we’ll soon have a country RULED by empty heads and deadbeats

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Anonymous | January 29, 2018 at 12:57 pm | Reply

    Kids,

    Liked by 3 people

  4. truckjunkie | January 29, 2018 at 1:47 pm | Reply

    It’d be fun for “Campus Reform” to go back AFTER the State Of The Union Address and tell these “politically informed students” how they scored on their pre-delivery analysis of the Address. Leave it to College kids to speak authoritatively on information they haven’t even heard yet…..

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s