Clueless NYU students trash Trump for not-yet-delivered State of the Union speech

President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union speech TOMORROW.
But students at New York University (NYU) had already condemned the speech!
A week ago, Campus Reform went to NYU and asked students for their reactions to President Trump’s State of the Union address “last night”. The students interviewed said:
“I didn’t watch it because I couldn’t bring myself to watch it.”
“[The speech was] quite racist at the very least, if not up there with most resistance.”
“It’s offensive. It is crazy but I’m not shocked by it, by what he’s done in the past.”
“I believe what I’m hearing about his rough nature and the hate that he probably said.”
“It’s the behavior of someone who refuses to accept accountability for their failures.”
“The way he acts, you shouldn’t be acting like that if you’re the leader of the country, regardless of what party you’re in. So that frustrates me a lot.”
“I mean it doesn’t surprise me — the State of the Union address.”
“Hopefully, everything that he’s outlined can be overturned by the public opinion.”
“[The one thing that most people were upset about was] the immigration law, the whole DACA thing and him trying to build the wall.”
“The fact that he started a chant [on building the wall]. He’s big on those.”
“I think it reveals that he has the temperament of a three-year-old.”
That it’s legitimate to “shut it down” just because it’s Trump speaking: “I think there are enough progressive and intellectual people that really analyze what he’s saying.”
These are college students, presumably the future leaders of America!
See also:
- ‘I’m a liberal professor, and my liberal students terrify me’
- Yale students sign ‘petition’ to repeal the First Amendment
- CA college students sign petition to imprison, execute all gunowners
- College students call traditional marriage supporters “hideous,” “disgusting,” and flat-world morons
- University students oblivious to Obama’s NSA spying
- U. of Pennsylvania teaching assistant admits she discriminates against white male students
- Taxpayer-funded Florida university has a socialist ‘Fight Club’ to train students to beat up Trump supporters
- George Mason University students sign petition to ban racist song ‘White Christmas’
- Higher Education is so enlightening! U.C. professor has students pose naked for final exam
- Calif prof wants students to watch him scr*w male porn star
- Harvard University workshop teaches students how to have anal sex
- Hunter College students make abortion a fun party game
- University officials threaten students passing out U.S. Constitution
- University of Wisconsin adopts racial/sexual “diversity” in grading students
- Reverse discrimination: NC university inflates grades of black students
- ‘Higher’ education: University offers female students extra credit for not shaving their armpits
- Black feminist professor attacks pro-life students
~Eowyn
LikeLiked by 2 people
If left to them we’ll soon have a country RULED by empty heads and deadbeats
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kids,
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’d be fun for “Campus Reform” to go back AFTER the State Of The Union Address and tell these “politically informed students” how they scored on their pre-delivery analysis of the Address. Leave it to College kids to speak authoritatively on information they haven’t even heard yet…..
LikeLike