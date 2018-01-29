Burger King slams net neutrality repeal in Whopper commercial

Because when it comes to understanding net neutrality, the “home of the Whopper” is the first place you think of as your go-to expert.
From Fox News: Never hesitant to share their true feelings, Burger King has called out the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net neutrality in a new commercial, explaining the somewhat-confusing decision via Whoopers.
In a spot published to YouTube and shared across the fast food chain’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages Wednesday, the fast food chain has rolled out a fictional spoof illustrating what would happen if the company repealed BK’s faux-equivalent of net neutrality with “Whopper neutrality.”
Customers grow increasingly outraged as they realize that their Whoppers will be prepared in accordance with how much they pay for “MBPS,” or “making burgers per second.” A Burger King staffer explains that “slow MBPS” costs $4.99, which “hyperfast MBPS” will produce their meal for $25.99.
“Are you kidding me? You paid $26 for a Whopper?” one disgruntled customer asks another, to which the cashier replies “He’s higher priority, so…”
A company executive from Burger King confirmed that they are proud to make their first public stand for net neutrality.
“We believe the Internet should be like Burger King restaurants, a place that doesn’t prioritize and welcomes everyone,” Fernando Machado, Burger King’s global chief marketing officer said via press release. “That is why we created this experiment, to call attention to the potential effects of net neutrality.”
“This effort aims to help people understand how the repeal of Net Neutrality will impact their lives. The Burger King brand believes the Internet should be like the Whopper sandwich: the same for everyone,” BK further elaborates in the video description on YouTube.
The clip closes with Burger King’s royal King mascot drinking out of an oversized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup mug, just like the one that FCC chairman Ajit Pai has caught heat for using.
Though Business Insider notes that the repeal of net-neutrality rules have not yet officially gone into effect, it should come has no surprise that Burger King is speaking up, as their longtime tagline was “Have it your way.”
Neutrality Wopper, please! (Uh, no… )
Nothing like a Chicken Caesars salad or a meaty hamburger, everything on it at Fuddrockers, onions, mushrooms, you name it, and a cold Sam Adams, and you can jump for joy, no cooking, no dishes -Happy camper I am!
Looking up the somewhat tortured history of Burger King, the 3rd-largest fast-food company in the world, I discovered that the parent company is Canadian-based Restaurant Brands International (RBI). RBI also owns Popeyes and Tim Hortons.
The chairman of RBI is Alexandre Behring, a Brazilian.
The CEO of RBI is Daniel Schwartz, described as a “Wall Street prodigy” who took over Burger King when he was just 32 years old. Before Burger King, Schwartz had no restaurant experience.
Dr Eowyn . . . . I hate to say it, but this appears to be the kind of guy we would see wearing a bowtie. He may be prodigy, but if we judged on appearance along . . . I would not trust him to fix a burger for me.
For a company that is run by foreigners, what exactly is their big gripe in the USA repealing Net Neutrality? Just as a matter of fact, I always hate when ANY COMPANY feels they should wade in on political questions. I really hate it, to the point where I make every concerted effort to avoid supporting their business. I can live without Burger King. As it is the closest one is probably 15 miles away, I rather doubt that I will be actually going in to see this piece of buffoonery.
Why is it that they can’t just keep to flippin burgers? What has positioned them to be the great expert on things which are clearly outside the realm of cooking burgers, and selling them to the public? This really takes the cake. I suppose when they see such places such as Target get involved in PC garbage, that they feel they must also wade in on these pressing issues of the day.
By the way, the deceptively-named net “neutrality” actually means government regulation of the Internet. This means that Burger King, like all Big Government-loving liberals, wants government to “regulate” the Internet.
Yes, bureaucrats can ban anything they don’t like then.
I guess BK is throwing in the towel on “Have It Your Way”.
WTF does selling hamburgers have to do with how much one pays for internet? Frigging communists.
BK has worked because it sells the public what it wants. Political comments aren’t going to make their burgers or service any better. And if they think this will attract customers, they really need to see who’s buying their burgers. They might find out that it’s a lot conservatives….with jobs…. unlike the idiots living in their parent’s basement, lazy with no money to spend on high-speed burgers.
I say bring on net non-neutrality. Resist government control of the most equalizing technology ever conceived.
The “thought leaders” telling businesses that progressivism makes money with their audience are the same ones who said Hillary would win.
Anonymous . . . . the “thought leaders” have had their panties in a twist ever since the day they were proven to be idiots, by the American voters stepping out of line!
She did win but Trump was appointed.
You poor low-information voter. Clearly, you have no idea what and why we have the Electoral College.
Dr Eowyn . . . . Thank Heavens you weighed in on this one. The founding Fathers with deliberate intent created the electoral college so that we would not be in the position that just a few states with huge amounts of people would forever be the ones’ who decide who governs the country.
Excellent, Auntie Lulu! That is also our Founding Fathers’ reason for two Senators for each state, no matter how large or small its population. The objective is to avoid/prevent what the Founders called a “tyranny of the majority”.
They must not be teaching “civics” or “social studies” any longer. The new scam to counter the electoral college is the shipping illegals to districts where communists are under-represented.
This is continuing as we speak. These “Social Engineers” are going to wrest control any way they can. That usually involves stealing.
Whatever helps you get through the day…
Buckle up, three more years to go!!
YouKnowWho . . . . Bravo! Well said. I could not agree more. I certainly agree with . . . “Resist government control of the most equalizing technology ever conceived.” Frankly, I think that the whole idea of “Net Neutrality” was actually to limit the free speech of conservative minds . . . the libtards will do anything to further those ends.
Way to kill your brand. Every business has decided that politics somehow matters in selling product. Same as Target, Kelloggs and others. These marketing fools wreck their companies, get huge bonuses and regular employees pay the price.
Done with BK. Not healthy anyway, but sometimes used for a fast food fix. No more.
I thought their commercial was pretty clever and funny. I stand against controlling internet speed through how much we pay,because I can’t AFFORD the 26 Buck Whopper! That doesn’t mean I don’t need that speed.
So their politicizing fast food absolutely ridiculous. Loved and lived on whoppers in the mid-nineties for .99 cents each.
Ah, I remember when football fetchers fetched footballs, burger jockeys slung hamburgers, and half-witted, big-boomed Hollywood bimbos talked about hair products. Now they’re all “political scientists”.
They have their machine running full speed to get anyone directly or indirectly connected to them to push for the New World Odor. They want us all to think we have to make a “choice” with everything we do.
I recall the days when I fought for Net Neutrality. It was very sly what they pulled. Most of us believed what we were told, that the Net Neutrality would simply be a sort of “bill of rights” for the internet. But that was well before my awakening and I had never heard of Soros, let alone realized I was helping hand him and the Deep State control. Not that they don’t already have it…
As for burger king, all I will say is the local branch, which I hardly ever visited, had a Bible verse, a Psalm, up right below its FDA grade certificate (don’t recall how high a score they got, but I recall it wasn’t bad). Sad that I don’t remember the exact Bible verse either. It was years ago now that I’d last been there, since I don’t purchase that flavored plastic if possible. But think it was David glorifying God or references his Lord.
Hold the mustard, hold the pickles, hold the politics. I remember when employers were keen to avoid politics. After seeing this I won’t be buying anything from them anymore.
lophatt . . . . Now if we could just convince more people to react in that same way! I’m right there with ya.
