Sunday Devotional: He commands even the unclean spirits and they obey him

Mark 1:21-28
Then they came to Capernaum,
and on the sabbath Jesus entered the synagogue and taught.
The people were astonished at his teaching,
for he taught them as one having authority and not as the scribes.
In their synagogue was a man with an unclean spirit;
he cried out, “What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth?
Have you come to destroy us?
I know who you are—the Holy One of God!”
Jesus rebuked him and said,
“Quiet! Come out of him!”
The unclean spirit convulsed him and with a loud cry came out of him.
All were amazed and asked one another,
“What is this?
A new teaching with authority.
He commands even the unclean spirits and they obey him.”
His fame spread everywhere throughout the whole region of Galilee.
Only one of the following three can be true:
- The author of the Gospel of Mark was lying.
- Jesus was delusional in believing there are demons and that He has the ability to cast out demons.
- Mark was telling the truth — Jesus did drive out demons. That makes any priest or minister who refuses to address this subject a coward at best or, at worst, a liar by omission.
“The finest trick of the devil is to persuade you that he does not exist. (La plus belle des ruses du diable est de vous persuader qu’il n’existe pas.)” -Charles Baudelaire, Le Joueur généreux, 1864.
The pusillanimous avoidance of all mention of devil, demons, and Hell by too many priests and ministers may account for why Americans increasingly no longer believe in the Devil.
A 2013 Harris Poll found that although a majority (74%) of U.S. adults still said they believed in God, that’s down from the 82% in earlier years. Nearly one-fourth of Americans (23%) identified themselves as “not at all” religious, nearly double the 12% of six years ago in 2007. Belief in miracles, Heaven and other religious teachings also declined, including:
- 68% believed that Jesus is God or the Son of God, down from 72%;
- 65% believed in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, down from 70%;
- Only 58% (fewer than 6 out of every 10 Americans) believed in the devil and Hell, down from 62%.
How curious it is that while 68% believed that Jesus is God, only 58% believed in the devil, which would imply that those 10% think our Lord Jesus Christ was lying or hallucinating when He exorcised demons in Gospel passages like Mark 1:21-28. And these are Christians!
How can we armor ourselves against the Devil if we don’t even believe he exists? No wonder Americans increasingly are debauched and depraved. Increasingly, Satanism is a cool thing. See:
- Hillary Clinton wanted to stick pins into voodoo dolls of her critics
- D.C. satanists: Sally Quinn of Washington Post used hexes to kill people
- Hollywood Satanists: Kendall Jenner wears the Baphomet
- Satanists among anti-Trump inauguration protesters in D.C.
- Florida public school teacher installs ‘In Satan We Trust’ pentagram in public square
- After school Satan clubs coming to public elementary schools
The real irony is, as recounted in Mark 1:21-28, the Devil and other demons most certainly believe in and fear Christ our Lord:
“What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth?
Have you come to destroy us?
I know who you are—the Holy One of God!”
In fact, we know from countless first-person testimonies that just invoking the name of Jesus Christ repels demons. And did you know that Richard Gallagher, M.D., a board-certified psychiatrist and a professor of clinical psychiatry at New York Medical College, says demonic possession is real?
What’s the best defense against the Devil and demonic possession?
Put on the armor of God; keep pure your body, mind, and soul; and be true to the First and Greatest Commandment of All (Mark 12:30):
And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.
Jesus, I trust in You!
~Éowyn
The Older & Wiser I get, – The More Certain I become That Jesus Christ is Lord of my Life Here & Here After..
The mistery we live, it is the hereafter when it becomes reality.
Amen!
even the devil quoted scripture to Jesus: “If you are the Son of God,” he said, “throw yourself down. For it is written: “‘He will command his angels concerning you, and they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.'” Matthew 4:6
Jesus used those unclean spirits to reveal His glory.
too many churches today present God as everyone’s ‘friend’, like a happy hippy. it seems to go against today’s newest PC norm to show Christ as one who is angered and strong. God will seek vengeance in His time.
Jesus cleared the temple courts, whipped, and yelled. When the jews questioned His authority:
“Jesus answered them, “Destroy this temple, and I will raise it again in three days.”” John 2:19…who else has ever made that declaration and proved it?
If one sees God as only their friend then there is no need to fear Him or heed Him; there is no need to repent and seek forgiveness or even believe in going to hell, or that there is a place called “hell”.
satan is very wicked and cunning and by convincing people that Jesus is just their ‘friend’, not Lord and Savior, then they don’t see Him in all His glory. They, foolishly, see Jesus as someone who satan has cunningly relegated to their level.
They don’t see God, in all His glory, who can destroy the world with a flood with only a thought, yet who would come to the world in flesh and humble himself before sinners and offer himself as The Sacrifice for our salvation and redemption.
I pray people “Seek the LORD while he may be found; call on him while he is near.” Isaiah 55:6
“Bear fruits in keeping with repentance. And do not begin to say to yourselves, ‘We have Abraham as our father.’ For I tell you, God is able from these stones to raise up children for Abraham. Even now the axe is laid to the root of the trees. Every tree therefore that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire.” Luke 3:8-9
I have been delivered of probably hundreds of demons in my life. Here is some more on deliverance from demons:
New Testament Circumcision
https://hitchhikeamerica.wordpress.com/2012/10/22/wearing-a-rough-garment/
