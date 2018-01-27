N. Korean despot Kim Jong Un’s slush fund nearly depleted

The curious communist dynasty of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea — better known as North Korea — is a poor country, with an estimated per capita GDP (nominal) of only $1,000 in 2014.

So how does Kim Jong Un — the son of Kim Jong Il and grandson of North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung — finance the country’s missile and nuclear weapon program that Kim #3 is using to threaten the United States, and intimidate and bully South Korea and Japan?

Answer: A secret slush fund, called Office No. 39.

But that slush fund, used also to fund vanity projects such as the much-publicized Masikryong Ski Resort, is now nearly depleted.

Greg Norman reports for Fox News, January 26, 2018, that two Chinese sources with ties to top North Korean government officials told Radio Free Asia:

“Most of the funding for nuclear weapon and missile development is coming from Kim Jong Un’s slush fund. Due to Kim’s extravagant spending, the slush fund from his father, Kim Jong Il, is running out. It won’t be easy to control North Korea’s high-level executives, who are [cunning] like raccoons. I heard them worrying about insufficient funds in Office No. 39 a number of times.”

Office No. 39 is a shadowy organization under the ruling North Korean Workers’ Party, which generates up to a billion dollars annually for Kim and his cronies through:

Illicit activities, such as counterfeiting and drug production.

$500 million a year in earnings that 100,000 North Koreans working abroad send back, according to a U.N. estimate.

Charity: The source said North Korea’s participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is a way to solicit charity while appearing to mend relations with South Korea. But “it won’t be easy for the South to help the Kim Jong Un regime because of international sanctions.”

Meanwhile, the sanctions, combined with a poor harvest, have left North Korea’s military scrambling for food rations, as soldiers are being given months off at a time to scrounge around fields to find things to eat. Reportedly, North Korean officials are ransacking the homes of drought-stricken farmers to collect every last grain of food inside.

President Ronald Reagan’s arms race with the Soviet Union hastened the USSR’s economic and subsequent political collapse. I submit that President Trump is doing the same with “rocket man” Kim Jong Un.

By the way, here’s a video explaining how North Korea’s nuclear capabilities are a direct result of President Bill Clinton’s coddling:

