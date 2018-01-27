How original: “Murphy Brown” gets a re-boot at CBS

As soon as I saw this headline I KNEW the reason why this was happening: President Trump.

Remember this story I did about Candice Bergen last year and her wearing a “free Melania” shirt? Like most in Hollyweird, she has a serious case of TDS.

Another show I won’t be watching.

From NY Post: Another beloved comedy series is coming back for a new installment on its original network. CBS has given a 13-episode series order to “Murphy Brown,” a revival of the 1988 sitcom with its creator Diane English and star Candice Bergen both set to return. Warner Bros. TV, which was behind the original series, is the sole studio.

Bergen will reprise her role as the famous investigative journalist and TV anchor at the FYI network, as “Murphy Brown” returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.

The multi-camera revival will come on the 30th anniversary of the original series, which aired on CBS for 10 seasons, from 1988-1998, with English leaving after Season 4. The show was known for its political satire and for reflecting current events, regularly weaving in real-life political headlines. It was famously referenced by Vice President Dan Quayle in a speech during the 1992 presidential campaign.

In 2012, English said that she was having conversations with CBS about bringing “Murphy Brown” back for a few episodes during the election year. Chatter about a “Murphy Brown” revival restarted a year ago, around the time of Donald Trump’s inauguration, with rumors about English mulling an updated version to take on the new political climate and holding informal meetings with Bergen and some of the show’s former writers to brainstorm ideas. At that time, the revival was just a notion. It was a slow process, but the project finally came together, with deals closing in early January.

Read the rest of the story here.

DCG

Advertisements