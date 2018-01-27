Hawaii EMA worker who sent out false missile alert refusing to work with investigators

Guess the worker really doesn’t “feel awful” about hitting the button, TWICE, after all.
From Fox News: The infamous “button-pusher” who sent out a false missile alert that caused chaos across the Hawaiian Islands earlier this month is now refusing to work with federal and internal investigators, a top Federal Communications Commission official said Thursday.
The unidentified Hawaii Emergency Management Agency official has backed off working with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) — and also has refused to work with two internal Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) investigations, The Star Advertiser reported.
The FCC’s Homeland Security Bureau chief Lisa Fowlkes confirmed this at a Senate hearing on Thursday saying that while HI-EMA leaders have cooperated, “we are disappointed, however, that one key employee, the person who transmitted the false alert, is refusing to cooperate with our investigation.”
“We hope that person will reconsider,” Fowlkes added.
On January 13, a civil defense employee at HI-EMA accidently sent out an alert that notified more than a million people in Hawaii that they were about to be struck by a nuclear missile. Some 38 minutes passed before HI-EMA officials sent an alert to people’s phones confirming the false alarm.
That employee has since been temporarily reassigned within the agency as the investigation continues.
DCG
Ahh yes, if only; their last day of work and nice new accommodations at the grey bar motel until we can dredge up some cooperation. Sorry snowflake, actions have consequences
LikeLiked by 3 people
Micael J Euteneuer Sr . . . . I agree with you, this joker should indeed should be transferred to . . . “the grey bar motel until we can dredge up some cooperation.” This is just ludicrous, on the part of this employee. I would say, rather than a “transfer to another job,” this fool should be given his “walking papers,” and then he should be taken into custody and become a guest of the citizens of Hawaii. This almost makes one feel that this was not an accidental incident . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
The employee refuses to cooperate with investigators?
Then fire him/her!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr Eowyn . . . . I cannot even conceive that they would retain this employee after him/her pulling a stunt like this! Why do liberals have to act so very, very stupid? Just send this turkey down the road.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’ve probably already offered him a job in Las Vegas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First, he should have been sent home instead of reassignment, withhold his pay, pending investigation -he is not trusted, Negotiate. throw his ass in jail and when willing to talk, if telling the truth, pay him up to that day, and then fire him, can’t get government jobs, give him 10 years, If not telling the truth, don’t pay him, fire him and throw the book at him, perjury, endangering the life’s of others, etc, find the slightest charge and have him serve in Fedral Prison for 10 years minimum, when done, he’ll be a useless piece of sh….t!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Alma . . . . I am so glad that I can always trust to “tell it like it is.” You have described exactly what should be done as a consequence of his action.
I suppose that perhaps they are dragging their feet, since the Governor of Hawaii could not shut down this error sooner than the 38 minutes that it took . . . because he COULD NOT REMEMBER HIS PASSWORD, evidently to the system ! What kind of lamo performance of his job is that? Frankly, he should be removed from office. This is definitely not the kind of behavior we expect of “those who are in control!” Perhaps people would think that if they fired the perpetrator of this incident, that they should also fire the Governor for his malfeasance in office. This whole fiasco really was not a joking matter; one man went as far as to put his young son in a manhole in order to protect him from the on-coming threat. It’s a wonder that there were not instances of heart failure among the citizens of Hawaii.
LikeLiked by 1 person
maybe it wasn’t a false alarm. many people in hawaii reported seeing something fall from the sky and explode into the ocean.
LikeLiked by 3 people
squirrelmistresssquirelmistress . . . . Wow! Thanks for the head’s up. I was not aware of that. I will have to go out and research that story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I read two accounts and bookmarked both. I just tried to get to them and they’re gone. The story was that there were eight or nine people in an excursion off shore and they all reported seeing it.
They came back and called the local television station and nobody was interested.
LikeLike
gee, that’s NOT suspicious!
LikeLiked by 3 people
REALLY!!!! Why would someone not cooperate unless they were hiding something!?!?
LikeLike
Lets not kid ourselves. someone paid him to do it as a way to make trump look bad. the left is too stupid to realize none of their smear tactics will work anymore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
CP . . . . That was priceless! Congratulations, that really gave me a chuckle. Job Well Done !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it had been an incoming tsunami warning, I wonder if the Republicans would be acting like it’s a routine investigation. Here’s the Republicans’ chance to pull the lid off the corruption of Hawaii’s one-party Democratic state. Am I mistaken, or is the Republican establishment going to roll over on this, too?
LikeLiked by 3 people
After all the work the Leftists have done trying to blame everything that goes wrong on Trump-they’ve actually given him an “ace in the hole”. It’s a known fact that no matter what goes wrong in the World,the Democrats WILL blame it on Trump,so if he EVER makes a mistake or something he’s doing goes sour,guess who can take the blame-THE DEMOCRATS! After all-they’ve blamed HIM for ALL this OTHER stuff,and been proven WRONG;so why should THIS be any different? It’s like a “Get Out Of Jail Free” card,Compliments of the Leftists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did they ever find out who the dead body was on the airport tarmac that day? That was probably the “real guy” and there is no more – anyone – to cooperate with investigators. This smells like a “Loretta Fuddy” event to me.
LikeLike
Didn’t know about the dead body on the airport tarmac. More information (and source), please!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on World Peace Forum.
LikeLike
Don’t jump to any conclusions about what happened or why it happened. Any system that has the capability to generate a drill message or an actual warning message should be designed so that the system response for each case is different. System response for one should say something in, perhaps, regular black lettering like “Send a drill message. Yes or No” and another button to push. The other should say something in, perhaps, larger red lettering in a different font like “Actual warning of a real missile attack – do you confirm a real incoming missile? Yes or No” And another button to push, or perhaps two to press simultaneously. My understanding is that the design of the HI system did not distingush between the two – the responses were nearly identical. Sending an accidental real warning message was not just possible – it was probable. It was just a question of when. And with all of the “flak” the person is probably taking, I can understand why he might be less than fully cooperative. The operator may have pushed the wrong button, but he isn’t fully responsible for the error.
LikeLike