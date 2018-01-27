The Democrat Party’s traditional logo is the donkey.
The story is that Andrew Jackson’s enemies twisted his name to “Andrew Jackass” as a term of ridicule, the jackass or donkey having a reputation of being stupid and stubborn. However, liking the donkey’s common-man implications, the Democrats adopted the image as a point of pride. The donkey logo then was popularized in 1870 by Thomas Nast’s cartoons in Harper’s Weekly. (Wikipedia)
Alas, the Democrat Party is no longer the party of the common man, made evident in the election of 2016 when Hillary Clinton was the candidate of Wall Street and Goldman Sachs.
See “Wall Street owns Clintons; Goldman Sachs biggest donor”
In contrast, Republican Donald Trump was the voice of the forgotten common man, especially the displaced workers of America’s rust belt.
See “2016 Revolt of the Deplorables: The Forgotten Working Class”
Clearly, the Democrat Party needs a new logo.
Here are some suggestions (you get to vote for your favorite!):
(1) The Hammer and Sickle, symbol of communism:
(2) The Dead Donkey
(3) The (extinct) Dodo Bird
(4) The Baphomet:
(5) And the newest: Vote for the Democrats, the Party of MS-13 thugs! (h/t FOTM‘s CP)
~Eowyn
Perhaps a weasel. Or a scorpion.
Got two:
Oh my gosh, when I saw the title for this article, my first thought was that it should be Baphomet. Then lo and behold, it is one of the choices. 😀
I think the donkey does still have adequate asinine qualities befitting the unscrupulous character of the democratic party.
Actually, I find it perplexing that diverse and such drastically opposing political parties can evolve, being that every elected official, an appointed alike, are sworn to honor the U.S. Constitution as their guiding principles, notwithstanding that the opposition between republicans and democrats are mere theatrics for the purpose of public deception,debate, and distraction.
” the opposition between republicans and democrats are mere theatrics”
Clearly, the rampant murder of innocent human lives is of no importance to you.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/08/18/three-anti-abortion-achievements-that-would-never-happen-if-democrats-were-in-power/
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/04/05/president-trump-ends-75m-funding-of-un-abortion-agency/
I chose MS-13. Add this text in the border: Democrats Against Citizens of America.
New and improved: https://pasteboard.co/H4Tmeh3.png
