9 responses to “Choose a new Democratic Party logo!

  1. Hadenoughalready | January 27, 2018 at 6:18 am | Reply

    Perhaps a weasel. Or a scorpion.

  2. Disgusted | January 27, 2018 at 7:25 am | Reply

    Got two:

  3. Maryaha | January 27, 2018 at 7:26 am | Reply

    Oh my gosh, when I saw the title for this article, my first thought was that it should be Baphomet. Then lo and behold, it is one of the choices. 😀

  4. Kevin J Lankford | January 27, 2018 at 8:00 am | Reply

    I think the donkey does still have adequate asinine qualities befitting the unscrupulous character of the democratic party.

    Actually, I find it perplexing that diverse and such drastically opposing political parties can evolve, being that every elected official, an appointed alike, are sworn to honor the U.S. Constitution as their guiding principles, notwithstanding that the opposition between republicans and democrats are mere theatrics for the purpose of public deception,debate, and distraction.

  5. DCG | January 27, 2018 at 8:00 am | Reply

    I chose MS-13. Add this text in the border: Democrats Against Citizens of America.

