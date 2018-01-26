Too-stupid-to-understand-FISA-memo Americans inundate Rep. Adam Schiff & Sen. Feinstein with ‘I’m not a Russian bot’ phone calls

Our elected politicians just don’t get it: They are not our overlords — they work for us.

Remember Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), 57, who said the House Intelligence Committee (on which he is a ranking member) should not release the FISA memo to the public because the American people simply can’t understand it?

The now-infamous 4-page FISA memo is described as so “shocking” and “explosive”, it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the NSA, FBI and DOJ, the end of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation, and even people going to jail.

See “Tell Congress to release the ‘explosive’ FISA memo that’ll put officials in jail!“

But Schiff dismisses the FISA memo as a set of “distorted” “talking points” drafted by Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee. He also invoked the Democrats’ favorite boogeyman — the Russians — accusing his Republican colleagues on the committee of colluding with “Russian trolls and bots”.

When news went viral — of the FISA memo and Schiff’s characterization of the American people as too stupid to understand it — there was a popular outcry to #ReleaseTheMemo.

Still thinking the American people to be stupid, Democrats dug in with their Russian boogeyman meme, accusing the #ReleaseTheMemo social-media campaign of being Kremlin-orchestrated social media actors or LARPers pretending to be Americans.

On Tuesday, January 23, Schiff and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) actually sent a letter (see below) to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, demanding a forensic examination into the #ReleaseTheMemo campaign being the work of “Russian bots” or fake Americans.

News of the Schiff-Feinstein letter unleashed a tsunami of phone calls to their respective offices, from American citizens confirming they are not Russian bots. One Twitter user said Schiff’s office is now hanging up on American citizens calling to say they’re not Russian bots. LOL

Here’s a sample of tweets from Americans who called:

“Adam Schiff’s office is now hanging up on citizens calling to say they are not Russian Bots.” ” I called Schiff’s office and actually got a live person, he wasn’t too happy with my message and hung up ” “A very rude young man in Adam Schiff’s office just hung up on me. After he talked over me and wouldn’t even let me finish a sentence.” “Schiff’s office not accepting voicemail. I’m an EXDemocrat – NOT a BOT!” “My husband just got through to Schiff’s office. Told them ‘Censorship is Communism!’ That he was an American Citizen and didn’t eat Borscht and drink Vodka! We the People Want the Memo! Schiff is a Mental case and should resign!”

Call Schiff and Feinstein and tell them you’re not a Russian bot!

Adam Schiff: (202) 225-4176

Diane Feinstein: (415) 393-0707

By the way, Rep. Schiff said we won’t be able to understand the FISA memo because we don’t have the memo’s classified background information. But we do have that information — the 99-page United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Memorandum Opinion and Order, dated April 26, 2017, which is a blueprint of how the Obama administration and the Deep State illegally spied on President Trump, as well as on U.S. citizens.

See “‘Explosive’ FISA memo: ‘Top secret’ source document details Obama NSA illegal spying/doxxing of U.S. citizens“

H/t Gateway Pundit

~Eowyn

Advertisements