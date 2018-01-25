Blackout: Major progressive web sites omit report that Starbucks is giving raises as result of GOP tax cut

Yesterday at 5:09 am Reuters reported that Starbucks was going to give raises to employees. From the story:

“Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) will use some of the savings from the new U.S. corporate tax cuts to give domestic employees pay raises, company stock and expanded benefits with a combined worth of more than $250 million, the company said on Wednesday.

With the announcement, the world’s biggest coffee chain joins companies like Walmart (WMT.N), Apple Inc APPL.O, Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) in sharing their tax savings with employees.

Starbucks is known for giving its workers, which it calls “partners,” more generous pay and benefits than other mass-market restaurants and retailers.

“Investing in our partners has long been our strategy, and due to the recent changes in U.S. tax law, we are able to accelerate some significant partner investments,” Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said in a letter to employees.”

Read the rest of the story here.

Over 11 hours later, at 1:45 pm (Central Time), I went to several proggie web sites to search how they reported this great news. I searched the following sites to see if they had “Starbucks” or any story on their home page about this announcement:

At the time of my search, I didn’t find ANY article on this good news on the above web sites. Gee, I wonder why?

CBS news had the story, at the bottom of their home page under the “Money Watch” category. Fox News DID have the story, about a quarter of the way down on their home page.

Wonder if these progressive “news” web sites will get around to reporting this great news as a result of the GOP tax cut plan, which NOT ONE demorat voted for.

No wonder we call them #FakeNews.

DCG

PS: I checked all the web sites bulleted above at 9:30 pm last night and STILL NOTHING about the Starbucks announcement. Shocker, not.

