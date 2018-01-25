Psalm 112 and Fearlessness

No theological doctoral thesis here, just a sharing of some wonderful promises. And the key is the fear of the Lord, which seems to be the condition required for receiving the psalm’s promised benefits.

Psalm 112

Praise the Lord.

Blessed are those who fear the Lord,

who find great delight in his commands.

Their children will be mighty in the land;

the generation of the upright will be blessed.

Wealth and riches are in their houses,

and their righteousness endures forever.

Even in darkness light dawns for the upright,

for those who are gracious and compassionate and righteous.

Good will come to those who are generous and lend freely,

who conduct their affairs with justice.

Surely the righteous will never be shaken;

they will be remembered forever.

They will have no fear of bad news;

their hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.

Their hearts are secure, they will have no fear;

in the end they will look in triumph on their foes.

They have freely scattered their gifts to the poor,

their righteousness endures forever;

their horn will be lifted high in honor.

The wicked will see and be vexed,

they will gnash their teeth and waste away;

the longings of the wicked will come to nothing.

I can’t resist a little humor here. Lately, whenever I come to the line about the wicked gnashing their teeth, just one photo comes to mind:

Always begin with the fear of the Lord.

