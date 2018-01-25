Make it stop: Obese model goes nude for “female empowerment”

Feminism is not a girl’s friend. There is nothing, absolutely nothing, “positive” or “empowering” about being obese.
Tess Holliday is a model who is 5’5” and weighs 260 pounds, according to bodymeasurements.org. Per the CDC BMI calculator, her BMI is 43.3 – she is obese. Her normal weight range should be 111 to 150 pounds. How in the world did having almost 50 percent body fat become celebrating “body positivity?”
Tess is now posing nude, again, under the guise of “empowerment.”
You know what would be more empowering? Keeping your clothes on and getting control of your obesity.
Ain’t feminism grand?
From Yahoo: Over the weekend, more than one million people are estimated to have joined in the Women’s Marches around the world. Nick and Tess Holliday took a stand of their own for female empowerment: The body positivity activist and her photographer husband each shared a nude photo of Tess on their Instagram accounts to advocate for respect for women, no matter what they look like or how they’re dressed.
“Women deserve respect, whether they are completely naked or covered head to toe,” Nick wrote on Saturday. “I’m too sick to march, so I worked on this photo we shot a few weeks ago to post today. No alterations to her body or bare face have been made. #effyourbeautystandards #nomakeup #unretouched #womensmarch.” On Sunday, Tess reposted the photo and her husband’s caption, adding, “Repost my hubby @nickhollidayco 💘.” In the black and white photo, Tess’s bare back is to the camera. She wears her long hair in a ponytail and stares off into the distance, with lush Californian hills as the photo’s backdrop.
The 32-year-old plus-size model has previously shared nude photos to make other important statements. Last August, she posted a photo in which she wears nothing but sheer underwear as she gazes at the camera. The caption explains that the photo reminded Holliday of her own quote from her 2017 book, The Not So Subtle Art of Being A Fat Girl: Loving The Skin You’re In. “It goes: ‘Fat people have sex. A lot of it. And it’s really fucking good.’ That’s all 💁🏻💅🏻✌🏻,” the caption reads.
In 2016, while pregnant with now 19-month-old son, Bowie Juniper, Holliday posed nude for The Telegraph. “Just because we’re plus-size doesn’t mean we have to prove that we’re healthy, just as someone who is smaller than us or average size doesn’t have to prove they are healthy. We should be able to exist in our bodies. I am technically healthy but my body is no more valid than someone’s who isn’t,” she said in the accompanying interview with The Telegraph. “I was 7 months pregnant in these photos & loved every moment,” Holliday added in her May 2016 Instagram post about the Telegraph shoot.
DCG
If being obese is empowering, then this man/woman? must be the most powerful in America:
Disgusting when you can’t get your arm behind you and you have to have someone else to wipe and wash you.
Depends…is that person a demorat or republican? As we know, demorats say Trump is unfit to be president, based upon his physical. Being fat is only empowering when you apply their double standards. Liberal logic…
Putting patches (tattoos) on these bodies will not cover up the fat or enhance their (already) beauty. Being over weight does not enhance your health. Some people just like to be a heavy weight and no amount of talking will help – they just LIKE TO INDULGE.
No self respecting person with morals would pose nude. This female is nothing but blubber!
I thought women already had to much power. Give them an inch and watch them run miles and miles. They have stripped men to nothing and they are still not happy. What next?!
OMG there are somethings in life better never seen so can someone tell me how to UN-see this, I don’t want to close my eyes now I see it every time.
Obesity is a real medical condition, and although I’ve always found it to be grotesque (beyond a certain point), it can be dealt with. Much has been learned over the past 20 years about good nutrition and supplements, diet plans and the like.
My late mother suffered from life-long obesity and found real hope and real results in the TOPS program (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), a sort of 12-step cognitive-behavioral program. She lost over 70 pounds and kept it off for the last eight years of her life.
I sort of understand Pennington’s situation from my own observation, and I am against making fun of obese people. They have real problems and real lives, just like anyone else, and as someone who has been treated like a freak growing up here in New York, I understand—to some degree. But will someone please tell Miss Pennington that there aren’t too many people as obese as she past the age of 60: When your heart grows to twice its normal size in order to live, it conks out faster. (My mother made it to 85, but she was the rare exception).
Someone tell Miss Pennington to put some clothes on and clean up her act and her attitude. I wish her well.
if “empower” means eating, then she is full of it
if the idiot feminists made their own version of ‘the emperor’s new clothing’…this would be it
Her idiot husband said, “I’m too sick to march”. Can’t say as I blame him, I would be sick too after looking at those rolls of blubber.
Stunts like this are done for money, nothing more. Someone has an agenda.
