It begins: Trump DOJ goes after sanctuary cities/states

Part of presidential candidate Donald Trump’s platform on illegal immigration includes his opposition to sanctuary jurisdictions (cities, counties and states), on which he has not wavered.
President Trump’s most recent statement on that subject was his weekly address on December 9, 2017. Referring to a San Francisco jury’s acquittal of the illegal alien killer of Kate Steinle, President Trump said:
“Kate’s death is a tragedy that was entirely preventable. She was shot by an illegal alien and a 7-time convicted felon who had been deported five times – but he was free to harm an innocent American because our leaders refused to protect our border, and because San Francisco is a Sanctuary City. In Sanctuary States and Cities, innocent Americans are at the mercy of criminal aliens because state and local officials defy federal authorities and obstruct the enforcement of our immigration laws….
Unfortunately, Democrats in Congress not only oppose our efforts to stop illegal immigration and crack down on Sanctuary Cities – now they are demanding amnesty as a condition for funding the government.”
Did you know that there is a bill in Congress, H.R. 3003 – No Sanctuary for Criminal Acts, which was introduced by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) with 15 co-sponsors, none of whom of course is a Democrat.
H.R. 3003 would restrict the eligibility of sanctuary states or localities to receive certain DOJ or DHS grants. Instead, those grant funds would be reallocated to States and localities that comply with Federal law. H.R. 3003 would also provide for more robust detention of criminal aliens.
H.R. 3003 was introduced on June 22, 2017. A week later, on June 29, 2017, the Republican-majority House of Representatives passed the bill 228-195 without amendment. More than half a year ago, on July 10, 2017, the bill was received in the Senate, where it has languished since. If passed, President Trump will sign the bill into law.
Without the support of Congress (H.R. 3003), the Trump Administration is going it alone. But everything must be done carefully, and in accordance to law and due process.
In a press release yesterday, January 24, 2018, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a letter has been sent to 23 “sanctuary” jurisdictions.
The DOJ had previously contacted the 23 jurisdictions, raising “concerns about laws, policies, or practices that may violate 8 U.S.C. 1373, a federal statute that promotes information sharing related to immigration enforcement and with which compliance is a condition of FY2016 and FY2017 Byrne JAG [grant] awards.” It is that information sharing that sanctuary jurisdictions precisely refuse.
In its January 24, 2018 letter to the 23 jurisdictions, the DOJ:
- Demands the production of documents that could show whether each jurisdiction is unlawfully restricting information sharing by its law enforcement officers with federal immigration authorities.
- States that recipient jurisdictions that fail to respond, fail to respond completely, or fail to respond in a timely manner will be subject to a Department of Justice subpoena.
- States that the jurisdictions’ failure to comply with federal statute 8 U.S.C. 1373 (on immigration enforcement information sharing) could result in the Justice Department seeking the return of FY2016 grants, requiring additional conditions for receipt of any FY2017 Byrne JAG funding, and/or jurisdictions being deemed ineligible to receive FY2017 Byrne JAG funding.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said:
“I continue to urge all jurisdictions under review to reconsider policies that place the safety of their communities and their residents at risk. Protecting criminal aliens from federal immigration authorities defies common sense and undermines the rule of law. We have seen too many examples of the threat to public safety represented by jurisdictions that actively thwart the federal government’s immigration enforcement—enough is enough.”
Below are the 23 jurisdictions, all Demonrat-infested:
- Chicago, Illinois
- Cook County, Illinois
- New York City, New York
- State of California
- Albany, New York
- Berkeley, California
- Bernalillo County, New Mexico
- Burlington, Vermont
- City and County of Denver, Colorado
- Fremont, California
- Jackson, Mississippi
- King County, Washington
- Lawrence, Massachusetts
- City of Los Angeles, California
- Louisville Metro, Kentucky
- Monterey County, California
- Sacramento County, California
- City and County of San Francisco, California
- Sonoma County, California
- Watsonville, California
- West Palm Beach, Florida
- State of Illinois
- State of Oregon.
You can read the 23 letters here. Here’s a screenshot of the letter that was sent to Berkeley, CA:
The cities and states have defied Trump from the beginning without federal money they will again go after taxpayers for more taxes. This also needs to be stopped. It is only about the Democratic vote. They care less about the people! NWO is its name. They don’t understand Satan is controlling them and after Satan has control they will be killed just they want us killed.
I’d say we’re being played again since the birth-rate displacement scenario is already irreversible, and ironically it’s mainly thanks to the Republicans who had total control of the government under the moron Dubya as well. We’d better wake up and realize that what comes out of the mouths of 95% of elected Republicans is lying rhetoric and public theater designed to distract us from the billionaire donors pulling their strings, who it turns out are the main donors of the Dems as well, starting with the cabal at Goldman Sachs.
Everywhere it seems where I now live and where I used to live in Connecticut there are these Hispanic invaders driving Lexus SUVs and fifty-thousand-dollar pickups. I’ve read but not verified that these Hispanic “seedlings” get thousands of dollars free for the down payment and essentially interest-free loans. Last I heard, almost all of the new jobs, for men at least, are going to these Hispanic displacers of America’s middle class who also get tens of thousands of dollars in free family stuff paid for by the overtaxed victims in yet another example of the grinning mockery of our nation by the enemy in DC.
The globalist plan was always to eliminate an educated, male middle class by taxation and displacement, and the plan was going so swimmingly thanks to the toad-eating Republicans that it could be shifted right into actual genocide of white America. Let’s not waste time on “how could they” speculations about why seemingly middle class Republicans have sold us out since the reality of sexually compromised homosexuals and bought-off psychopaths is getting to be old hat by now.
Am thankful.
“Without the support of Congress (H.R. 3003), the Trump Administration is going it alone. But everything must be done carefully, and in accordance to law and due process.”
isn’t that amazing?
if it were the demonrats, they would be skirting laws Left and Right
all of these crooked politicians/legislators should be jailed and properties/assets confiscated.
Good!
Time for demorats’ feelings to be challenged by the law.
President Trump can be honestly criticized, and Dr. Henry Makow has done so. The man is not perfect and we all know it: No human being is. But I Thank God Almighty the man has been elected, and he is delivering on his promises, making good on them, despite his unfortunate pick of a sleep-walking Attorney General.
This being said, it is HIGH TIME that DOJ actually GO AFTER the leaders of these “sanctuary cities” and “sanctuary states,” and actually ARREST the mayors, and yes—GOVERNORS—of them. Jerry Brown of California is not a “non-conformist” or someone who “marches to the beat of a different drummer”: The man is a LAW-BREAKER with his doubtful and unconstitutional rule, and he MUST be stopped.
As I said in another post, it would seem that these Democrats are standing up for illegal aliens, but upon closer examination, they are not: They are actually using these illegal aliens as their own HUMAN SHIELDS, furthering their own careers with their own drama, and this is what we get when mere sentimentality becomes the foundation of polity and law. THESE LAW-BREAKING POLITICIANS MUST BE STOPPED.
I also look forward to the Day when both Barack Obama and the Clintons are frog-marched out of their hidey-holes in shackles and chains. Hey, President Trump: If Jeff Sessions cannot be woken up from his Rip Van Winkle slumber, fire his ass and get a Marine Corp bulldog in there who will! What are you waiting for, an ENGRAVED INVITATION?!?!
