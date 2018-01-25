Dutch police confiscate clothing/jewelry from poor-looking young people

Caroline Mortimer reports for the UK Independent, Jan. 20, 2018, that police in Rotterdam have launched a new pilot program of confiscating expensive clothing and bling from young people if they look too poor to own them.

Rotterdam is a city of more than 633,000 in the Netherlands (aka Holland), and Europe’s largest port.

Especially targeted are young men in designer clothes. The idea is to deter criminality by sending a signal that young people cannot hang onto ill-gotten gains. If it is not clear how the person paid for it, it will be confiscated.

Rotterdam police chief Frank Paauw told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf:

“They are often young men who consider themselves untouchable. We’re going to undress them on the street. We regularly take a Rolex from a suspect. Clothes rarely. And that is especially a status symbol for young people. Some young people now walk with jackets of €1800 [US$2,248]. They do not have any income, so the question is how they get there.”

Paauw said the young men targeted often have no income and are already in debt from fines for previous convictions, and yet they wear expensive clothing, which “undermines the rule of law” and sends “a completely false signal to local residents.”

The pilot program is due to start in the Rotterdam West section of the city. Police say they will target one (unnamed) gang in particular. The confiscation of clothing and bling follows a previous pilot that targeted expensive cars driven by suspected criminals who had no income.

I wonder what Dutch police would do in cases of gangstas with diamond-studded teeth?

~Eowyn

Advertisements