UK lacks the courage to name islam

Here’s a screen capture of a Breitbart article. Brietbart wisely put “Asian Youths” in parentheses, pointing out the British hypocrisy of falsely describing muslim criminals.
No, not these Asian Youths
Perhaps the Church of England should remind their news media of the Sixth Commandment…
“Thou shalt not bear false witness”
I get it. Europeans are so afraid of muslims that they can’t even name them. It’s like the villain in Harry Potter whose name must not be spoken. But every time they dodge around the ugly truth of the islamic invasion of England, they are falsely accusing a whole other (innocent) population.
Cowards.
It’s not too cool to blame “Asians” for this.
Would they like it if we started calling the Governing Body of UK the Koreans In Charge?
TD . . . . Excellent article!
Yes, we all know that since various governments have allowed hoards of foreigner’s into their respective countries . . . the government’s are now trying to calm any untoward tensions.
This is very much exactly like the rape of a six year old girl, located in Pocatello, Idaho by three Muslime boys. The judge in the case, put a gag order on the parent’s of the girl, so that they were not able to tell the world when had actually happened to their daughter. When the trial came, the language that the prosecutor used when describing the boys, was all glowing, nothing of in a negative light was ever said about the boys. The boys had filmed the attack with a cell phone, one of the father’s after seeing the film of what his son and the other two boys had done–congratulated them for a “job well done,” (or something of that sort.) In the end NOTHING was done to the three perpetrators, and the public was kept from hearing about this heinous attack because of the judge’s imposed gag order. The news of this horrible attack only came to light when people published it i=on the web.
When reading accounts which have been written about rapes having been committed by Muslime’s, let’s say in Sweden, Norway, or Germany . . . the press called the perpetrator’s “Swedish” young man, “Norwegian” young man/men, or German youth.” Later, in subsequent news flashes, it comes out . . . Oh! By golly . . . it was a “Somalian immigrant,” or “Syrian immigrant.” How many native born, of original people’s in Sweden, Norway, or Germany (born of ancestry originating from these countries) are going around raping, and attacking young white women? Not very darn many!! Yet, the incidents of these atrocities is just going through the roof! Yet, no one wants to “name” or “accuse” exactly who the perpetrator’s of these criminal activities are.
Then we have had a number of instances here in America, where teenage African-Americans have rioted, looted, and endangered other shoppers in malls or movie theatres . . . when our media reports on these instances, they write something like this: “young people riot at movie theatre,” or “teenagers swarm Mall, causing damage to stores, and posing a threat to other shoppers.” We DO NOT write a definitive descriptive name of origin or ethnicity of those individual’s who participated in the criminal activity.
I can only conclude that the United States, and the rest of the civilized Western European nations are all playing by the very same rule book. That is that they DO NOT “shame” or publically “denounce” who the perpetrator’s actually are that are doing these kinds of things, and in each instance they are always . . . “Muslimes.”
So much for this absurd “Politically Correct” nonsense!!!
Well they’ve had decades of practice avoiding naming Jews.
Knowing Birmingham odds are those that attacked the jogger were Muslims from either Pakistan India or Bangladesh. Technically Pakistan, Bangladesh and India are in Asia
Increasingly, the “UK” is not a “united kingdom” anymore….for more than 2 decades, it’s been increasingly more like Malta…..a crossroads island where any and every country sends people who grow a “foothold” there and bushwhack their economy, their cultural habits, their education system, health system, and maybe even the draw they have had in tourism for centuries. And, it is because they invite and ALLOW it. They have become a mish-mash of next-to-nothingness……very little to offer the US, or the world, in the way of being an ally…or an economic partner, military ally. They are so socialist so as to become a dumping ground for the poor/non-working/unmotivated single males of some parts of Europe and most of the Middle East. No longer a world power, they are certainly a dumping ground for Middle Eastern and other world (to quote an indelicately-stated phrase from our great POTUS) shit-holes. I work with a teacher who was a LEGAL immigrant from London…who still owns her old London apartment to rent to tourists. I approached her maybe a decade ago about renting it for a trip to London….and she, frankly, informed me that most of London was NOT what I probably expected it to be…that it was all Muslim even then…..and advised me that, if I wanted to see “old England” to find a more rural place to visit/or explore for my first trip to England.,,,otherwise, I’d be disappointed.
The UK is dying. Its leadership is corrupt and isolated. It makes the French look rational and Germany strong. It makes the Swedes look tough.
Whatever happened to the few?
