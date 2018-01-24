UK lacks the courage to name islam

Here’s a screen capture of a Breitbart article. Brietbart wisely put “Asian Youths” in parentheses, pointing out the British hypocrisy of falsely describing muslim criminals.

No, not these Asian Youths

Perhaps the Church of England should remind their news media of the Sixth Commandment…

“Thou shalt not bear false witness”

I get it. Europeans are so afraid of muslims that they can’t even name them. It’s like the villain in Harry Potter whose name must not be spoken. But every time they dodge around the ugly truth of the islamic invasion of England, they are falsely accusing a whole other (innocent) population.

