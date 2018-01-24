The space cadet Caption Contest

This is the 168th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

UFO

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

“Have you lost your way again, Congresswoman Pelosi?”

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

3 responses to “The space cadet Caption Contest

  1. Kevin J Lankford | January 24, 2018 at 4:48 am | Reply

    Dang!!…What sh#t-hole ‘planet’ are these illegals from?

  2. Pat Riot | January 24, 2018 at 5:18 am | Reply

    I think they just said they are here to give birth so their kid can get a USA passport!

  3. Rare Conservative in Austin | January 24, 2018 at 5:26 am | Reply

    Attn: Hillary Supporters,
    Your one-way UBER ride to the Planets has arrived. Begin boarding procedures ASAP.

