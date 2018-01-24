The space cadet Caption Contest

This is the 168th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
“Have you lost your way again, Congresswoman Pelosi?”
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
~Eowyn
Dang!!…What sh#t-hole ‘planet’ are these illegals from?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they just said they are here to give birth so their kid can get a USA passport!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attn: Hillary Supporters,
Your one-way UBER ride to the Planets has arrived. Begin boarding procedures ASAP.
LikeLiked by 1 person