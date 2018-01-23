We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 167th Caption Contest!

A total of 72 captions were submitted! So many brilliant captions!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 167th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and two #2 votes, totaling 12 points is . . .

MomOfIV!

Here’s her winning caption:

Madonna sells skin care line

Mad-onna initially thought of investing in a holy water deodorant line, but it burned too much.

Patrick Cornell is in 2nd place, with two #1 votes, totaling 8 points. Here’s his caption:

“The only thing missing is the Exorcist!”

pigpen51 and wendybar are in 3rd place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their captions:

pigpen51: “And you all thought Vampires were fake.”

wendybar: “Free BJ’s for anybody who votes against President Trump!!”

Disgusted, another Patrick Cornell caption, Rocky and YouKnowWho are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

Disgusted: “Bondo, it’s not just for clapped out old cars anymore…”

Patrick Cornell: “Don’t tell me I’m being excommunicated AGAIN!”

Rocky: “Put a clay mask on a pig and it’s still a pig.”

YouKNowWho: “I can’t define slut….but I know one when I see one”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, MomOfIV!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

4 responses to “We have a winner!

  1. traildustfotm | January 23, 2018 at 11:16 am | Reply

    Congratulations MomOfIV!
    And thank you to all our caption writers, especially
    Patrick Cornell, pigpen51, wendybar, Disgusted, Rocky and YouKnowWho!!!
    You make this blog a fun place to be!

  2. Allma | January 23, 2018 at 12:06 pm | Reply

    MomOfIV, how does it feel to be a winner? CONGRATULATIONS!,!

  3. MomOfIV | January 23, 2018 at 12:08 pm | Reply

    What a surprise!
    Thank you to everyone and what a fun contest!
    Congratulations to Patrick Cornell, pigpen51, wendybar, Disgusted, Rocky and YouKnowWho…awesome job!
    God’s blessings to all. 🙂

