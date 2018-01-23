Transgender Laverne Cox covers Cosmopolitan magazine to disrupt heteronormative ideas

The “truth” isn’t based in reality for some people.
From Yahoo (via HuffPo):Laverne Cox can add “Cosmopolitan covergirl” to her ever-growing list of credits and accomplishments.
The Emmy-winning actress, producer and LGBTQ rights advocate made history as the first transgender woman ever to appear on a Cosmo cover, appearing atop Cosmopolitan South Africa’s February issue in a sheer black leotard. The Valentine’s Day-themed #SayYesToLove edition is focused on LGBTQ issues, and features a rainbow-colored masthead designed specifically for the occasion.
Cox, 45, debuted the cover on Twitter and Instagram early Monday.
In a candid video interview that accompanied the issue’s release, Cox got candid about her celebrity crush, her proudest career moment and her ongoing struggle for acceptance in the heteronormative world of show business.
“As a black transgender woman, I’ve often been kept a secret by the men that I’ve dated,” she said. “So when my ex-boyfriend introduced me to his dad and invited me to spend Hanukkah with him and his family, it was the most special thing ever.”
She added, “Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light.”
Previously, Cox appeared in the October 2016 issue of Cosmopolitan’s U.S. edition, paying tribute to Tina Turner, Beyoncé and other iconic black women in a photo feature to promote her role in Fox’s television reboot of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Holly Meadows, who is Cosmopolitan South Africa’s editor-in-chief, said the magazine aimed to “disrupt heteronormative ideas around February and Valentine’s Day and look at love in 2018” in its latest issue.
“Our goal was to play a small part in providing visibility for the LGBTQI+ community, of which Laverne has become a revolutionary icon,” she added.
S/he is no doubt on the payroll of the well-financed LGBTWTF initiative whose ultimate goal is the suppression of freedom of speech and religion in the name of PC ‘tolerance’.
There is a Billionaire whose name I can’t recall (NOT Soros) whose son is a flaming homo and he has financed much of the pro-gay marriage push in the West over the past 10-15 years.
Public figures like this Freak are positioned as part of the larger push to utterly demean and destroy traditional family.
Their goal is not ‘tolerance’ but Communist totalitarianism through PC social engineering.
May God through Saint Michael and the Holy Angels deliver us from this evil.
Tom Jones . . . .Amen and Amen!
“Onward Social Engineers….”. “Heteronormative ideas?” Up is down, left is right….! They are forcing people to “choose” between their manufactured “reality” and the truth. The “joiner” must be huge in some people.
Although Cosmopolitan’s total U.S. sales was only 3.03 million copies in 2011, the magazine
is distributed inspreads its poison to more than 110 countries. We need to drive a stake through its toxin-dripping heart.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cosmopolitan_(magazine)
Normal, God fearing people will never, ever accept it, period. I know I won’t, as God calls it sin. God says men with men and women with women are to be turned over to a reprobate mind to do these things that are unseemly.
Well Weezy, I suspect this is aimed at a much younger, more malleable crowd. They are counting on us geezers to die off.
weezy, rather than buy any liberal magazines, I make monetary donations to worthy causes, specially children.
“heteronormative ideas?”
Cosmo has taken wordsmithing to a new low.
Indeed.
Disgusting it’s better that it is in the South African branch there would be a big drop in sales if it was in the US ….
The real question is . . . . will heterosexual men who wish a normal life, which includes children produced of their own genes, with a wife that will bare, nurture, and educate his children really want to fall in love with a transsexual woman?
There is little doubt that transsexual woman feel a real frustration and perhaps anger over the fact that in the majority of instances they are rebuffed by hetero men.
Although, I wish no ill will to these people, or any other people. I cannot see that no matter how much time, effort, or expense is put into trying to “reeducate” the public into accepting these men who have transitioned into “women” as being desirable when it comes to establishing a home and family. I heartily agree, as Tom Jones above, has stated . . . one of the purposes of pushing acceptance of this absolutely is to destroy “the family” as being the desired social unit.
When it comes to “the family” as being preferred or desirable . . . we have any number of instances from times of old . . . Our God is often referred to as “Heavenly Father” and deservedly so. He protects us in many instances, He is the source of blessings, and He undeniably loves us as His spirit children. When the time came for Christ to appear on the Earth, certainly God could have sent him down as a fully formed man, who just miraculously appeared one day. That was not the way that God the Father choose to have His son come to Earth. He choose a very special and Godly young woman Mary, to conceive and to bare His son. He also choose a Godly man, Joseph, to be the head of the household, to nurture and to teach he young Christ. as step-father. Even Adam and Eve, were united as a couple to establish a home for their children. There are so many instances that the pattern of family life has been shown to those who inhabit the Earth. For whatever reason, there must be Eternal significance to the pattern that has been shown.
I think that most of us can agree, the Father of Lies, is behind this concerted effort to frustrate and do away with the pattern of “families” being the preferable societal unit.
