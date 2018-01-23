President of Uganda: ‘I love Trump for being frank about Africans’

President Trump is said by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), who has a history of making things up, to have referred to low-achieving countries such as Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries as “shit holes,” in a January 11 meeting with members of Congress.

The meeting was about immigration policy, in which Trump questioned why Democrats welcome immigrants who bring little to nothing of value to the U.S.

Trump has denied using the “shit holes” expression, but that hasn’t stopped Democrats, the MSM, and foreign countries from expressing their outrage and condemnation. As examples:

Yesterday, January 22, people in Haiti protested against Trump’s alleged remarks.

On Sunday, January 21, French President Emmanuel Macron told the BBC that he shared Africa’s outrage.

Deborah Malac, US ambassador to Uganda, called Trump’s alleged words “obviously quite disturbing and upsetting”.

A lone dissenter is Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

The BBC reports that in his speech during the opening of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in the Ugandan capital of Kampala today, President Museveni said:

“America has got one of the best presidents ever. I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly. The Africans need to solve their problems, the Africans are weak.”

According to Wikipedia, Yoweri Museveni, 73, has been the President of Uganda for 32 years, since 1986.

He was involved in rebellions that toppled Ugandan dictators Idi Amin (1971–79) and Milton Obote (1980–85). In the mid to late 1990s, Museveni was celebrated by the west as part of a new generation of African leaders. During Museveni’s presidency, Uganda has experienced relative stability and economic growth.

However, Museveni’s suppression of political opposition and a 2005 constitutional amendment scrapping presidential term limits, thus enabling extension of his rule, is a concern of domestic commentators and many in the international community.

~Eowyn

