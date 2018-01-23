President of Uganda: ‘I love Trump for being frank about Africans’

President Trump is said by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), who has a history of making things up, to have referred to low-achieving countries such as Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries as “shit holes,” in a January 11 meeting with members of Congress.
See “Rapper Snoop Dogg threatens to move to Uganda because of Trump’s alleged ‘sh*t-hole’ comment”
The meeting was about immigration policy, in which Trump questioned why Democrats welcome immigrants who bring little to nothing of value to the U.S.
Trump has denied using the “shit holes” expression, but that hasn’t stopped Democrats, the MSM, and foreign countries from expressing their outrage and condemnation. As examples:
- Yesterday, January 22, people in Haiti protested against Trump’s alleged remarks.
- On Sunday, January 21, French President Emmanuel Macron told the BBC that he shared Africa’s outrage.
- Deborah Malac, US ambassador to Uganda, called Trump’s alleged words “obviously quite disturbing and upsetting”.
A lone dissenter is Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.
The BBC reports that in his speech during the opening of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in the Ugandan capital of Kampala today, President Museveni said:
“America has got one of the best presidents ever. I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly. The Africans need to solve their problems, the Africans are weak.”
According to Wikipedia, Yoweri Museveni, 73, has been the President of Uganda for 32 years, since 1986.
He was involved in rebellions that toppled Ugandan dictators Idi Amin (1971–79) and Milton Obote (1980–85). In the mid to late 1990s, Museveni was celebrated by the west as part of a new generation of African leaders. During Museveni’s presidency, Uganda has experienced relative stability and economic growth.
However, Museveni’s suppression of political opposition and a 2005 constitutional amendment scrapping presidential term limits, thus enabling extension of his rule, is a concern of domestic commentators and many in the international community.
~Eowyn
Accolades to President Mesevni. Tillerson should recall Ambassador Malac, obviously she is not in Trump’s camp. In fact fire Tillerson too. Macron is a pansy. Those French Foreign Legionaires who serve in Mali know more about Africa than he does.
I gotta’ say, I like the President of Uganda.!
The thing that I find so perturbing is that although Durbin (who has lied in the past about various things) claims he heard the President say: blah, blah, blah . . . . yet there are other’s who were in the same room, who never heard that as having been said by our President. The Demorats are all too willing to jump on Trump. What truly mystifies me, how many top executive types would slip and use that kind of rhetoric, in a meeting that was attended by so many people, and many of which are his detractors? Yes, I could see where this kind of thing might be said in the setting of a private, closed door meeting . . . but R-E-A-L-L-Y !
I don’t know what was said, but I find Durbin very suspect. None of that really matters . . . the whole thing boils down to one question. Why would any sane nation import any people of low IQ, low work skills, the very people who will the minute they get off the boat (so to speak) will need to be taught English, so that someday in the far distant future they may be able to enter our labor market. Up until that day comes, We the Taxpayers, will have the burden of supporting them. Many of these same individuals will qualify for Social Security Disability by virtue of being low IQ and unable to be fully functioning people. Who, but an absolute traitor to this country would be a proponent of this ill advised scheme?
For those of you who may have watched Dr James Manning (I hope I have the name right,) he is a pastor, and a black man. He makes no bones about the fact that blacks do not step up and try to correct, or alleviate the deficiencies in the black community.
