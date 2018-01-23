Megyn Kelly takes Hanoi Jane down a notch

Hanoi Jane has a beef with Megyn Kelly. It started when Fonda appeared on Megyn’s show last year and Megyn asked Fonda about her plastic surgery. Megyn noted she looked good and it wasn’t asked with malicious intent, in my opinion.

Hanoi Jane didn’t appreciate the question and has been whining about Megyn for months. On Monday, Megyn had some choice words for the traitor.

The part where Megyn puts Hanoi Jane in her place begins at the 1:29 mark.

Couldn’t have said it better myself!

DCG

