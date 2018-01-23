Antifa terrorist David Campbell nearly strangles Trump supporter to death

Unbeknown to the American people, in the last year of the Obama Administration, the FBI and DHS issued a confidential joint report identifying the radical left Antifa as domestic terrorists.

See “Obama administration’s DHS/FBI identified Antifa as domestic terrorists in April 2016”.

Given that designation, it’s a mystery why the Trump DOJ has not rounded up members of Antifa, for if that had been done, then a 56-year-old Trump supporter would not have been nearly strangled to death, requiring CPR, by an Antifa.

Last Saturday night, January 20, 2018, the Trump supporter — who has not been named — had just left the “Night for Freedom” party at the FREQNYC nightclub in Midtown New York.

The party was organized by Alt-Rightist Mike Cernovich to celebrate the first anniversary of the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Outside the nightclub was an Antifa mob of about 80 protesting the celebration.

As the victim departed from the nightclub, a man — later identified by police as David Campbell, 30, of Brooklyn’s Crown Heights, New York — stepped away from the Antifa mob gathered outside and followed the victim. A witness said Campbell punched the victim in the head causing him to fall and hit his head on the curb. Campbell then started strangling the man.

When the victim was rescued, he was in cardiac arrest, barely had a pulse, and needed CPR. He did not regain consciousness until he was in an ambulance headed to Bellevue Hospital. Reportedly, he is in stable condition.

Police arrested David Campbell on charges of assault, strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon, and loitering.

The Antifa mob also assaulted Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and his assistant. They were rescued by Jack Posobiec and Andrew Marcus and taken to safety in a nearby steak house.

Antifa spotted me walking outside @Cernovich Night for Freedom, had me surrounded, bypassed NYPD, started to charge, had to turn phone off as was trapped in violent mob for 10 minutes w a few cops escorting me to car, jumped into backseat of @ImAndrewMarcus car. @JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/MD2KDYLxmM — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2018

Two other people also were reported to have been injured in the attack. One was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s, while the other victim was taken to Bellevue.

What is even more outrageous is that the major alphabet MSM are not reporting these latest acts of violence by Antifa. According to Kristinn Taylor of Gateway Pundit:

The national news media has ignored this near fatal attack on a Trump supporter. The New York Post, New York Daily News, WCBS-TV and Breitbart are the about all the outlets that have covered the attack. A keyword search using the arrested attacker’s name, David Campbell, did not return results from the New York Times, AP or other national/political media.

I just ran a search for “David Campbell” on the New York Times‘ website, and can confirm that the New York Times, supposedly the premier U.S. newspaper, did not deign to report on this act of egregious political violence in its home turf New York City.

But then why should we surprised? After all, as a Project Veritas undercover exposé revealed, a New York Times editor admitted he is anti-Trump and a violent Antifa.

Sources: Gateway Pundit; Breitbart; Medical Health News

H/t John Molloy

Using people search engines, I found a David Alexander Campbell, 30, unmarried Caucasian, who lives in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, NY.

See also:

~Eowyn

