Antifa terrorist David Campbell nearly strangles Trump supporter to death

Unbeknown to the American people, in the last year of the Obama Administration, the FBI and DHS issued a confidential joint report identifying the radical left Antifa as domestic terrorists.
See “Obama administration’s DHS/FBI identified Antifa as domestic terrorists in April 2016”.
Given that designation, it’s a mystery why the Trump DOJ has not rounded up members of Antifa, for if that had been done, then a 56-year-old Trump supporter would not have been nearly strangled to death, requiring CPR, by an Antifa.
Last Saturday night, January 20, 2018, the Trump supporter — who has not been named — had just left the “Night for Freedom” party at the FREQNYC nightclub in Midtown New York.
The party was organized by Alt-Rightist Mike Cernovich to celebrate the first anniversary of the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Outside the nightclub was an Antifa mob of about 80 protesting the celebration.
As the victim departed from the nightclub, a man — later identified by police as David Campbell, 30, of Brooklyn’s Crown Heights, New York — stepped away from the Antifa mob gathered outside and followed the victim. A witness said Campbell punched the victim in the head causing him to fall and hit his head on the curb. Campbell then started strangling the man.
When the victim was rescued, he was in cardiac arrest, barely had a pulse, and needed CPR. He did not regain consciousness until he was in an ambulance headed to Bellevue Hospital. Reportedly, he is in stable condition.
Police arrested David Campbell on charges of assault, strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon, and loitering.
The Antifa mob also assaulted Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and his assistant. They were rescued by Jack Posobiec and Andrew Marcus and taken to safety in a nearby steak house.
Two other people also were reported to have been injured in the attack. One was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s, while the other victim was taken to Bellevue.
What is even more outrageous is that the major alphabet MSM are not reporting these latest acts of violence by Antifa. According to Kristinn Taylor of Gateway Pundit:
The national news media has ignored this near fatal attack on a Trump supporter. The New York Post, New York Daily News, WCBS-TV and Breitbart are the about all the outlets that have covered the attack. A keyword search using the arrested attacker’s name, David Campbell, did not return results from the New York Times, AP or other national/political media.
I just ran a search for “David Campbell” on the New York Times‘ website, and can confirm that the New York Times, supposedly the premier U.S. newspaper, did not deign to report on this act of egregious political violence in its home turf New York City.
But then why should we surprised? After all, as a Project Veritas undercover exposé revealed, a New York Times editor admitted he is anti-Trump and a violent Antifa.
Sources: Gateway Pundit; Breitbart; Medical Health News
H/t John Molloy
Using people search engines, I found a David Alexander Campbell, 30, unmarried Caucasian, who lives in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, NY.
Antifa domestic terrorists, incl. teachers & professors, want an end to USA
Antifa website calls for violence against Trump supporters
Antifa threatens to behead whites and small biz owners on November 4
Police arrest Antifa ethics prof. Eric Clanton for bikelock assaults at Berkeley protest
Corporate donors to Resist Trump movement & Antifa domestic terrorists
The secret life of Antifa professor Mike Isaacson: smothering/choking/mummification fetishes
Antifa professor Mike Isaacson who wants cops dead put on administrative leave
Antifa attempts to stab innocent man over "neo-Nazi" haircut
~Eowyn
No wonder NYC makes it so difficult to have a concealed carry permit. You have to protect violent thugs. Always carry a knife if you can’t carry a pistol.
I’ve heard but don’t know myself that an extendable baton is easy to use and very effective ($20). Generally needs a concealed carry permit. Need to know when and when not to use it.
I expect cops will favor Antifa until the SHTF, after which Antifa will do what they historically do best, which is incite and pay for others to do their fighting. You know why they need to wear masks, right?
“Criminal obstruction of breathing”??……Where the heck do they come up with these terms??….Would it not just easier and more appropriate to it what it was; that is “Attempted Murder”?
“Attempted Murder”? how about Attempted 1ST DEGREE MURDER. You can always let em plead down. But you can never make them plead up.
Didn’t see any mention of this here in the MidWest… likely because the MSM sees antifa as their champion against the Right.
I say we need to take the thugs’ tactics right back against them. When they attack, FIGHT BACK! And don’t think about a “fair” fight; this isn’t a sports competition. When you’re fighting for your life, go with what you have or can find, and go for their most vulnerable parts — eyes, ears, nose, throat, groin.
Speak softly. Carry a big stick. Because sometimes they don’t want to listen.
Give them pause to think about whether you’re a good target, and whether they should be doing this kind of unacceptable, criminal, felonious behavior. Worry about the legal consequences later, when a jury of your peers is a Constitutionally-guaranteed protection. But best to have a witness along with you… because the other side will always lie.
