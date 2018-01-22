The government can protect us from asteroid strikes! Who knew?

Posted on January 22, 2018 by | 10 Comments

The following image is a screen grab from an article on Breitbart today. Thank you Katherine Rodriguez for pointing out the stupidity of CNN’s reasoning.

Is this an admission  by CNN that their audience is made up of complete idiots?

10 responses to “The government can protect us from asteroid strikes! Who knew?

  1. DCG | January 22, 2018 at 11:34 am | Reply

    No wonder they won so many #FakeNews awards…

  2. Hadenoughalready | January 22, 2018 at 11:43 am | Reply

    CNN’s motto: “When you have no news to sensationalize, make it up”..

  3. truckjunkie | January 22, 2018 at 11:54 am | Reply

    I’m not worried-I bought insurance for that off the interweb!!!

  4. Alma | January 22, 2018 at 12:18 pm | Reply

    “The sky is falling – the end is near”…….

  5. Dr. Eowyn | January 22, 2018 at 12:19 pm | Reply

    CNN should know that the asteroid crisis is over, because Chuck Schumer announced the Demonrats are ready to “negotiate” with the Republicans again, which means the government shutdown is over. 😀

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/01/22/schumer-were-reopening-government-with-commitment-to-vote-on-daca-if-deal-isnt-reached-by-february-8th/

  6. Patrick Dykie | January 22, 2018 at 12:22 pm | Reply

    I guess, we’ll just have to bring back Bruce Willis, and Ben Affleck ( well,maybe not Affleck), to save us from Armegeddon.

  7. stevenbroiles | January 22, 2018 at 12:24 pm | Reply

    The government cannot even wipe out PIMPLES, so it’s going to solve the asteroid problem? HYUK! HYUK! HYUK!

    Oh Man that’s rich! Hee! Hee! Hee!

  8. Waco Bob | January 22, 2018 at 12:56 pm | Reply

    The sky is falling, the sky is falling!

  9. chemtrailssuck | January 22, 2018 at 12:58 pm | Reply

    Maybe they meant ASS-teroids. Or maybe Hemorrhoids.
    Good catch there. Why don’t they add “Sasquatch attack” to the list too?

  10. Auntie Lulu | January 22, 2018 at 1:44 pm | Reply

    I would be embarrassed if I were Ms Rodriguez . . . . really, how stupid can one person actually be?

